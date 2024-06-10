Facebook

The snow leopard is one of the most elusive creatures out there. Traditionally known as apex predators, these majestic felids are known for hunting mountain herbivores like ibex and argali. However, new research has revealed that snow leopards have surprisingly broad dietary habits that challenge our understanding of them.

The majestic snow leopard is one of the world’s most elusive predators. Image via Animalia.

Barcoding and Metabarcoding

The study hinges on a revolutionary new DNA method called metabarcoding. While DNA barcoding focuses on a specific species, metabarcoding examines whole genetic communities from samples.

Essentially, metabarcoding uses DNA barcoding to identify multiple species within a complex sample. This approach has transformed the study of diets in wildlife by providing intricate details of their consumption patterns through the analysis of fecal matter.

The authors of the new study utilized this technique to analyze the dietary components found in the feces of snow leopards. Researchers collected 90 samples in the Sarychat-Ertash Reserve in Kyrgyzstan. To their surprise, there was a lot of variety in the feces.

As anticipated, the samples confirmed the presence of primary prey species such as ibex (Capra sibirica) and argali (Ovis ammon). However, smaller mammals like marmots (Marmota baibacina) and hares (Lepus tolai) were also detected, highlighting the snow leopard’s opportunistic hunting behavior.

Even more surprisingly, the researchers discovered several types of plants — in fact, 77 different types of plants.

Cats eat plants?

The most common of consumed plant types was Myricaraia sp, flowering plants from the family Tamaricaceae.

“Given that felids are essentially carnivores, we were surprised to see a higher frequency of Myricaria in samples with little or no trace of prey animal DNA, suggesting that the plant is consumed by snow leopards when they are hungry,” explains team leader Kodzue Kinoshita of KyotoU’s Graduate School of Asian and African Area Studies in Ecology and Environment.

“We also observed differences in the patterns of plant consumption between male and female snow leopards,” the researchers mention in the study.

It’s not clear why the snow leopards do this, though researchers have several ideas. One possibility is that plants aid in the digestion of meat, acting as a dietary supplement to facilitate gut health. Another theory suggests that the ingestion of specific plants might help in the expulsion of parasites or undigested materials, akin to the use of roughage in other carnivores.

A different type of research is required to establish why leopards eat so many different plants. In the meantime, researchers want to use the findings to better understand the conservation of this iconic creature.

Through our innovative research, we anticipate providing insight into improved captive environments and more suitable conservation plans for the snow leopard,” concludes Kinoshita.

Hiroto Yoshimura et al, Metabarcoding analysis provides insight into the link between prey and plant intake in a large alpine cat carnivore, the snow leopard, Royal Society Open Science (2024). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.240132

