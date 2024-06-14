Facebook

Isotopic studies show that people in ancient Syria ate mostly grains, grapes, olives and only a small amount of dairy and meat. If that sounds familiar, well it’s essentially what many scientists recommend today as the “Mediterranean diet”. And it’s widely thought to be one of the healthiest eating patterns available to us.

(a) Map of the Eastern Mediterranean showing the location of Tell Tweini in modern-day Syria. (b) Photo of Bronze and Iron Age houses. (c) Photo of Middle Bronze Age grave with Cypriote ceramics. Image credits: Fuller et al / 2024.

Studying an ancient city

The findings come from the ancient site of Tell Tweini, located in modern-day Syria. Tell Tweini is now identified as the ancient city of Gibala, which was a major harbor of the Ugaritic Kingdom. Gibala was inhabited continuously for thousands of years and has offered numerous valuable artifacts, including domestic structures, tombs, and agricultural installations.

In the new study, archaeologists analysed food remains in pots and other objects, trying to see what these people ate. They conducted isotopic studies on these remains but also on remains of animals and humans. Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. By measuring these isotopes, researchers can infer the types of foods consumed as well as some of their environmental conditions.

The isotopic data indicate that the agricultural landscape at Tell Tweini was diverse and dynamic, reflecting adaptations to climatic fluctuations and socio-economic changes. Seven plant species were analyzed, including emmer wheat, free-threshing wheat, olives, grapes, bitter vetch, rye grass, and barley. The results suggest that these crops were generally well-watered, with particular care given to high-value crops like grapes.

During the Early Bronze Age (around 2400 BC), emmer wheat and barley were the dominant cereals, grown under adequate moisture conditions. By the Middle Bronze Age (2000 BC), free-threshing wheat (also known as “common wheat” nowadays) started to appear, indicating a shift in crop preferences possibly due to changing environmental conditions or agricultural innovations.

The Late Bronze Age saw a continuation of these trends, with stable water management practices. Then, in the Iron Age (1200 BC), the isotopic evidence points to increased manure inputs for wheat and olives. This suggests more intensive farming practices, but also a style of eating that is similar to the Mediterranean diet.

Ancient Mediterranean, Modern Mediterranean

Example of archaeological dig from Gibala.

Researchers also found that people farmed animals like cattle and sheep. However, the most notable findings came from the analysis of human bones themselves. These ancient people didn’t eat a lot of meat, instead focusing on grains and cereal. Olives and grapes were prized, and meat was only eaten occasionally.

Dietary patterns are the core of every civilization, and understanding these patterns offers us a more nuanced and refined look at what life was like for these people.

“Thanks to the interdisciplinary and technical progress of archaeological science, we can not only speculate on the existence of a long cultural tradition of the Mediterranean diet through taxonomic and typological determinations, but also extend these findings through additional analyses, e.g. of stable isotopes in human, animal and plant remains, and thus contribute to a better understanding of the emergence of cultural traditions in their anchoring in environmental and social dynamics.”

This isn’t saying “let’s get back to the good old days” — not at all. But it suggests a continuity of healthy eating habits rich in grains, fruits, vegetables, olives, and small amounts of meat, which are associated with numerous health benefits such as reduced risks of chronic diseases.

Contrary to popular belief, ancient civilizations didn’t consume a lot of meat. In fact, this only became common in the 20th century with the advent of large-scale farms and mass-produced meat. The “Mediterranean Diet,” as the name implies, was common throughout Mediterranean countries and in areas with a similar climate.

What’s the Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet involves a nutritional pattern inspired by the traditional dietary habits of people living in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. It emphasizes the consumption of plant-based foods, including a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. Olive oil is the primary source of fat, replacing butter and other fats.

The diet includes moderate amounts of fish and poultry, while red meat is consumed sparingly. Dairy products, primarily cheese and yogurt, are eaten in moderation, and meals are often accompanied by a glass of red wine. This diet is rich in healthy fats, and low in saturated fats, promoting heart health and overall wellbeing.

Scientific research consistently shows that the Mediterranean diet is associated with numerous health benefits, particularly for heart health. Studies have demonstrated that adherence to this diet can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, lower cholesterol levels, and decrease the incidence of stroke and heart attack. Additionally, the diet has been linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

The high intake of antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats, especially from olive oil and fish, contributes to these protective effects. Furthermore, the Mediterranean diet has been associated with improved mental health, including a reduced risk of depression and cognitive decline.

The study was published in PLoS ONE.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!