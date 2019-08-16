Wearing a bike helmet will trick your brain into thinking you’re safe even if you’re not sitting on a bike and the helmet cannot fulfill its function.

The significance of some objects is lodged so deeply into our psyches that we rely on them to do their job even when they can’t actually help us, new research shows. A new paper worked with bike helmets to show that these items can make a wearer feel safer even when they are not sitting on a bike and the helmet cannot fulfill its function.

Safety first

“We conclude that the helmet clearly has an impact on decision-making in the risk game. Obviously, participants associate a feeling of safety with wearing the bike helmet,” explains Dr Barbara Schmidt, head of the study. “It is possible that this is a priming effect. This means that the significance we associate with a helmet automatically has a cognitive effect that is also measurable in the brain.”

We first learn that wearing a bike helmet keeps you more protected in traffic or during a fall when we are little, and this view only gets reinforced as we age. Because of this, the helmets start suggesting — both to us and to our brains — that we are safe as we wear them.

The effect persists even when the helmet is obviously useless, report psychologists from the Friedrich Schiller University Jena, Germany in cooperation with the Canadian University of Victoria.