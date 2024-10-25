Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Many people assume things like wrinkles or gray hair are the main signs of aging. However, what’s going on inside your body isn’t always visible on the outside, and it’s much more important than the color of your hair. A new study suggests that a simple test — standing on one leg — may be the key to uncovering how well you are aging. This simple stance test might just be the easiest and most effective way to gauge your neuromuscular health and overall aging process.

The tree pose in yoga is an excellent way to practice your balance. Image credits: Matthew Henry.

We take it for granted, but balance is a complex function. It involves the interaction between several systems in your body: the muscles, bones, inner ear (vestibular system), vision, and the brain. These systems work together to keep you upright and steady, whether you are walking, standing still, or changing positions. As you age, these systems can start to degrade, making it harder to stay balanced.

Researchers at Mayo Clinic analyzed the gait, strength, and balance of 40 healthy individuals over 50 to understand how aging affects these parameters. Among their findings, one stood out: the ability to balance on one leg, called the “unipedal stance,” declines significantly with age and may be one of the best ways to track neuromuscular aging.

How the test works

The unipedal stance test is super easy to perform. All it requires is standing on one leg, keeping your arms at your sides, and holding the position for as long as possible. Yes, it’s basically how long you can stay in a flamingo pose.

The study found that younger participants could easily hold this stance for longer periods, but with each passing decade, the time decreased significantly. By the time people reached their 70s, they had far more difficulty maintaining balance.

The decline in balance is not just about weakened muscles. It’s also about how your brain communicates with your body. As we age, our nervous system slows down and nerves that send messages from your brain to your muscles become less efficient, making it harder to respond quickly to imbalances. This is why older adults are more prone to falls — a stumble that a younger person might correct quickly could lead to a serious fall in an older adult.

What makes this test particularly exciting is its simplicity. You don’t need any fancy equipment or a doctor’s visit to try it out. If you can stand on one leg for 10 seconds or more, that’s a good sign. Can you keep it for 30 seconds? You’re passing the test with flying colors. If you struggle to maintain balance, it could indicate that your body is undergoing age-related neuromuscular changes.

Interestingly, the study revealed that while men generally have stronger muscles than women, there were no significant differences in balance deterioration between men and women. Both genders experienced similar rates of decline in unipedal (one-legged) stance time. This means that the unipedal stance test can serve as a universal marker of aging for everyone, regardless of gender.

A good indicator of aging health

In the study, researchers also looked at several muscle strength indicators for age. Most measures correlated well with age and health. However, while muscle strength and walking speed also declined with age, the ability to balance on one leg declined the most. This makes the unipedal stance test a powerful tool for assessing overall neuromuscular health, which encompasses both muscle strength and the brain’s control over movements.

On average, the time someone can stand on one leg decreases by about 2.2 seconds per decade on the non-dominant leg and 1.7 seconds on the dominant leg. By the time someone is in their 70s, they might find it hard to balance for even a few seconds. This steep decline highlights why balance training and awareness are critical as we age.

Overall, researchers say this test can be a reliable marker of aging — even a more reliable one than commonly used tests.

How to improve your balance (and your flamingo test results)

If you don’t do so well in this test, don’t panic.

The good news is that balance can be improved. Just as you can strengthen muscles with exercise, you can train your brain and body to maintain balance better. Regular balance exercises — like practicing the unipedal stance or doing yoga or tai chi — can help keep your neuromuscular system sharp. In fact, studies have shown that balance training can improve stability, reduce the risk of falls, and even reverse some age-related decline.

You also don’t need to do anything drastic — it’s about being consistent more than anything else.

Incorporating balance exercises into your daily routine doesn’t have to be time-consuming or complicated. Simple activities like standing on one leg while brushing your teeth or walking on uneven surfaces can help. Yoga and tai chi are particularly effective because they combine slow, controlled movements with a focus on balance and coordination.

The study was published in PLoS.