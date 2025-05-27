People taking daily vitamin D3 experienced less wear-and-tear on their telomeres, the protective caps of DNA code at the ends of chromosomes. Credit: ZME Science/SORA.

The microscopic countdown clocks inside our cells tick away with every passing year. Known as telomeres, these protective caps of DNA shrink as we age. Their erosion has been tied to cancer, heart disease, and the slow decline that defines growing old.

But now, a major new study suggests that one widely available supplement — vitamin D — might help slow the clock.

A team of researchers led by scientists at Mass General Brigham and the Medical College of Georgia reports that vitamin D supplements can help preserve telomere length in older adults. Their findings draw from the VITAL study — a massive randomized trial tracking over 25,000 participants across the U.S.

“VITAL is the first large-scale and long-term randomized trial to show that vitamin D supplements protect telomeres and preserve telomere length,” said Dr. JoAnn Manson, chief of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a co-lead of the study.

A Molecular Marker of Aging

Inside nearly every cell in the human body are 46 chromosomes, bundles of DNA that carry our genetic instructions. At the ends of these chromosomes lie telomeres. These are repetitive sequences of DNA that prevent genetic damage during cell division, much like the plastic tips that keep shoelaces from fraying.

Each time a cell divides, its telomeres grow shorter. When they become too short, the cell can no longer replicate. This gradual erosion is a hallmark of aging and is closely linked to conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegeneration.

But scientists have long wondered whether we could slow this molecular aging clock. Now, vitamin D may offer a clue.

The VITAL Telomere sub-study followed 1,054 participants drawn from the larger VITAL trial. Participants had their blood drawn at the start, midpoint, and end of a four-year period. Each was randomly assigned to receive 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily, omega-3 fatty acids, a combination of both, or a placebo.

Those taking vitamin D saw significantly less telomere shortening. Over the four years, they lost about 140 fewer base pairs of DNA than those on placebo — a difference equivalent to nearly three years of biological aging.

“Vitamin D supplementation is able to slow down the telomere shortening process, at least during the four-year period,” said Dr. Haidong Zhu, the study’s first author and a molecular geneticist at the Medical College of Georgia.

A Cautious Step Toward Anti-Aging

Vitamin D is one of the most widely studied but also controversial supplements. While some early hype promised broad health benefits, more recent trials have yielded mixed results. VITAL itself found that vitamin D did not significantly reduce the overall risk of heart attacks or strokes. But it did show promise in specific areas, like reducing inflammation and lowering rates of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease.

“This could provide a biological mechanism,” said Dr. Manson. “We’re already seeing that vitamin D does reduce inflammation; it reduces advanced cancers and cancer deaths, as well as autoimmune diseases.”

Yet even the researchers urge caution. The exact health implications of the telomere findings remain unclear.

“Most of us are going to be within this normal range, and there is a wide buffer for how much telomere length can change,” Dr. Mary Armanios, a telomere specialist at Johns Hopkins University who was not involved in the study, told Scientific American. “It’s only at the extremes that telomere length really matters in terms of aging.”

She also noted that the study used a technique known as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) to measure telomere length. This approach, while widely used, can be sensitive to sample timing and lab variation.

Further complicating matters is the fact that, in some cases, very long telomeres may actually raise the risk of cancer by allowing mutated cells to keep dividing. That suggests the relationship between telomere length and health is not straightforward.

Not a Magic Pill

So, should you stock up on vitamin D supplements?

Not just yet, researchers say. The dosage used in the trial — 2,000 IU per day — is considered moderate, and most participants were white. More diverse studies are needed to understand whether these results hold across different populations.

Moreover, experts caution against viewing supplements as a replacement for lifestyle.

“We’ve made it very clear time and again that the focus should be on the diet and lifestyle rather than on supplementation,” said Dr. Manson. “However, targeted supplementation for people who have higher levels of inflammation or a higher risk of chronic diseases clearly related to inflammation — those high-risk groups may benefit.”

Dr. Anastassios Pittas, a physician at Tufts University not involved in the study, said the findings align with current recommendations. The Endocrine Society already advises vitamin D for adults over 75 and for people with prediabetes to help prevent type 2 diabetes.

“These new findings from the VITAL study lend scientific support to these recommendations, highlighting possible mechanisms through which vitamin D may influence long-term health outcomes,” Pittas said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Zhu and colleagues continue to analyze samples from the VITAL sub-study to look beyond telomeres. They are examining DNA methylation and other cellular markers of aging.

A Small Step in a Larger Journey

In the end, vitamin D may not be the Fountain of Youth. But this study nudges us a bit closer to understanding how nutrients shape our biology, right down to the molecules that mark time in our cells.

It also revives a deeper question: Can we slow the body’s genetic aging clock?

In the search for answers, vitamin D may yet prove to be a piece of the puzzle — modest, promising, and in need of further testing.

The findings were published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.