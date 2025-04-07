Facebook

At the recent Osaka-Kansai Expo preview, Kawasaki Heavy Industries unveiled something that seemed pulled straight from science fiction — or perhaps a high-budget video game trailer.

Perched on four mechanical legs and designed to be ridden like a horse, the prototype, called CORLEO, is unlike any concept vehicle the company has introduced before. It doesn’t purr or roar. It doesn’t roll. It strides — powered by hydrogen.

This is not your father’s Kawasaki. And it’s definitely not your great-grandfather’s horse.

Riding the Hydrogen Horizon

CORLEO is part deer, part panther, and part warhorse from a futuristic battlefield. With sleek legs and bifurcated hooves tipped in rubber tread, the machine is built to traverse mountain trails, rocky paths, and uneven terrain.

It’s not just the limbs that make it unique. CORLEO is powered by a 150 cubic-centimeter hydrogen-fueled engine and a hydrogen fuel cell—a nod to Japan’s push toward cleaner, carbon-neutral mobility. Kawasaki says the only thing that comes out of the tailpipe is water. Possibly even chilled water, if future versions come with a built-in dispenser.

“The vehicle is beginner-friendly,” Kawasaki claims. Riders don’t need joysticks or throttles. Instead, they steer with their own bodies. Shifting your weight one way or another nudges CORLEO into motion, a form of control closer to horseback riding than motorcycling. The AI brain takes over from there, constantly scanning the terrain and choosing each footfall with algorithmic care.

When the sun goes down, a line of projected arrows illuminates the route ahead — like GPS, but for hooves.

Just for Fun?

Still, for all its wild promise, CORLEO is just that: a concept. And a highly speculative one at that.

The prototype that stood on stage in Osaka could stand and pose, but there was no leaping from rock to rock or galloping at 50 miles an hour. The dramatic video shown alongside the presentation was pure CGI, Kawasaki admitted. The target date for any real deployment? Sometime before 2050 — and that’s if it’s ever going to happen.

That hasn’t stopped onlookers from imagining what might be possible. The robot’s design, Kawasaki says, was inspired by the animal companions in video games like Horizon Zero Dawn, where humans bond with advanced machines in a post-apocalyptic landscape.

The comparison is apt. In many ways, CORLEO moves like a pack animal. Its four legs operate independently, responding to subtle cues from the rider’s body. A heads-up display shows balance data and hydrogen levels. Luckily, unlike a real horse, there’s no manure.

A Broader Push Into Robotics

As outlandish as it sounds, Kawasaki isn’t the only company exploring rideable quadrupeds. Chinese company XPeng recently introduced a robotic “Unicorn” and “Pony” for children, complete with a functional robotic tail that can pick up small objects.

But a full-sized, adult-ready, hydrogen-powered robot mount that leaps across chasms? That may take time.

Still, the potential is there. A machine that can climb mountains, carry a human, and run on clean energy could change how we think about exploration, especially in hard-to-reach environments.

And even though CORLEO is just a gimmick (for now), the project reflects Kawasaki’s expanding ambitions in robotics.

The company’s robotics division, launched back in 1989, now includes a variety of machines well beyond personal transport. The CL series robots, for instance, can withstand extreme heat while welding or lifting heavy materials in factories. Meanwhile, Kawasaki’s Astorino robot teaches robotics in classrooms, giving students hands-on experience with real-world automation.

CORLEO, then, is the flashy tip of a much larger spear.