Every once in a while, you come across something on Youtube that makes you go ‘What?!’. This was exactly one of those cases.

I found kiwami’s channel randomly, from this crazy video on making a knife by microwaved sand. Yes, really. Yes, it works — and yes, it’s crazy sharp. Here’s the video, more follow below.

As if that wasn’t crazy enough, kiwami (whose channel has garnered almost 500 million views) has a wealth of videos on making sharps from… things (there’s really no better way to put it).

Among others, he made knives from candy, chocolate, fungi, seawater, tofu, teeth, bismuth, potatoes, and the list goes on. There’s really no way to describe how the Japanese Youtuber does it, but one thing’s for sure: this isn’t click bait, even his milk knife is crazy sharp.

There’s something about this application, dancing between physics, chemistry, art, and entertainment (because the vids are also funny and engaging).

The Japanese aesthetic is also very strong — there’s no music, no voiceover, just simple, descriptive videos of a person making sharp knives from things that have no business being knives. It’s strangely relaxing.

Here are a few other of his videos, there are plenty more on kiwami’s channel.