The internet was hailed as one of the most impactful inventions in human history. It was supposed to bring us all together and offer unprecedented access to information. But something happened.

The internet is spiraling. In between AI slop, manipulation, and the constant algorithmic fight for our attention, the internet isn’t what it used to be.

For the first generation that has never known life without the internet, many are beginning to question whether all that connectivity is even worth it. For millions of young people, the internet (and social media, in particular), bleeds into every corner of their lives. It shapes their friendships, memories, even their sense of self. In a survey carried out in the UK, almost half the people aged 16 to 21 would prefer to be young in a world without the internet.

Teenagers want a different world

The new report was released by BSI (British Standards Institution), based on a survey of 1,300 young people aged 16 to 21. According to the report, 45% of adolescents spend three or more hours a day on social media. Over a third spend more than two hours a day gaming. In contrast, 49% report spending less than two hours a day on physical hobbies like sports or music, and 38% say the same about time spent in person with friends or family outside of school.

Image from the study.

The pandemic only accelerated this digital immersion. It also drove teenagers to be riskier with their internet behavior.

“Our findings show that three quarters of young people say Covid-19 drove them to spend more time online, and that this cohort live, study and socialize in this space. They are optimistic about their ability to protect themselves, with 61% saying they are extremely or very confident of how to check and change online privacy settings. Yet they are also engaging in risky behaviours such as location sharing.” Yet in this hyper-connected world, there’s tension between digital life and well-being. Nearly half (47%) of respondents said they would prefer to be young in a world without the internet. This was particularly the case for female respondents. More than one in four (27%) teenagers said they wished social media didn’t exist at all. Image from the study. This dissonance reflects a growing unease. For all its benefits, the internet’s omnipresence is starting to feel like a trap. What’s even more striking isn’t just what young people do online — but what kind of change they would like to see. The kids want companies to step up Almost 80% of respondents say tech companies should be legally required to build robust privacy safeguards into platforms used by teens and children. That includes age verification systems and identity checks. Half of all respondents want stricter age verification across social media platforms. Nearly one-third (32%) want similar safeguards for AI-powered smart assistants like Alexa and Siri. And in a surprising show of self-awareness, 48% say they want support on how to keep themselves safe online. Even hot-button ideas, like banning phones in schools or instituting curfews for social media, gained traction. Over a quarter of respondents backed the idea of phone bans during school hours. One in five (22%) said their lives would be better without online gaming.

Let’s put it like this: how often have you heard teenagers say they want more controls on themselves?

We’re not talking about parental control. These are calls for systemic change — embedded, automated protections built into the technologies themselves.

Where do we go from here?