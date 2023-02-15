If you’re a Simpsons fan, then you probably know about Blinky, the three-eyed fish found near the nuclear plant where Homer Simpson was working. As it turns out, the Simpsons were right yet again, as fishermen in Córdoba, Argentina caught a three-eyed wolf fish in a reservoir fed by a local nuclear power plant.

As, sadly, life once again imitates cartoons, it seems this discovery will pretty much hinder the plant’s owner’s attempt to run for local office — although for now, it’s not clear whether the fish’s mutation is linked to the nuclear plant in any way.

According to local reports, people fishing there have become more and more worried that there might be some sort of pollution (doh) that might cause harmful mutation; well, there’s little left to say after finding a fish with an extra eye.

“We were fishing and we got the surprise of getting this rare specimen. As it was dark at that time we did not notice, but then you looked at him with a flashlight and saw that he had a third eye,” said fisherman Julien Zmutt of his unusual discovery.

The fish was handed to local authorities for testing, but there was no subsequent information about what actually caused the fish to mutate this way.

Well, not much more we can say here… just that maybe it would be a good idea to stop fishing in nuclear dump sites.

This article is more than ten years old and has been edited.