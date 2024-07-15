Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology.

Archaeologists in northern China have unearthed a centuries-old tomb decorated with stunning murals portraying daily life during the Tang dynasty, which ruled much of central and eastern China from A.D. 618 to 907.

The murals cover every surface of the 8th-century tomb except the floor. The artwork depicts Chinese men and women threshing grain, fetching water from the well, making noodles, and other daily activities performed by the common folk of the time. Intriguingly, one of the murals breaks the pattern, showing a man with blond hair and a beard — what we’d call a “Westerner” although researchers believe the artwork depicts a man who probably hailed from Central Asia.

A Glimpse into Tang Dynasty Life

The tomb, discovered in 2018 during roadwork on a hillside near Taiyuan, has only recently been reported in detail by archaeologists. Inside, the murals show scenes of daily chores that provide a vivid snapshot of life during the Tang dynasty, a period known for its cultural and artistic achievements. One notable scene features a woman in a colorful gown leading four horses alongside a man holding a whip. This blond man is believed to be from a non-Han ethnic group.

Credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology.

The “Westerner” artwork was particularly surprising but can be explained by the Tang dynasty’s extensive trade and cultural exchanges along the Silk Road.

The tomb consists of a single brick chamber with a door and a corridor and served as the burial place of a 63-year-old man who died in 736 and his wife, as indicated by an epitaph found inside. The walls, door, corridor, and the platform where the coffin was placed are all adorned with murals. The domed ceiling features what may be a dragon and phoenix, mythical creatures symbolizing power and immortality. Near the tomb’s entrance, figures painted as “doorkeepers” or guardians wear yellow robes, some bearing swords.

Credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology.

Ancient Artistry

These murals feature strong outlines with simple shading on a white background, showcasing a distinct Tang-era artistic style known as “figure under the tree.” Dating back to the Han dynasty (206 B.C. to A.D. 220), this traditional style illustrates 2-D people engaging in various activities beneath beautifully depicted trees.

Mythical creatures, such as a dragon and what looks like a phoenix, are depicted on the domed ceiling. Credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology.

Long Zhen, director of the Jinyang Ancient City Archaeological Institute, noted that the artistic style is similar to the paintings in the tomb of Wang Shenzi. Shenzi was a 9th-century ruler and the founding monarch of Min during China’s Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period. This similarity suggests that the same artist might have worked on both tombs, although the artistic themes couldn’t be more different. There are no famous people or important historical events depicted in the Taiyuan tomb; instead, the main theme is quite prosaic.

The tomb’s entrance. Credit: Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology.

Nevertheless, the preservation of these murals is remarkable. They provide “never-before-seen” representations of daily labor and offer insight into the lives of the tomb’s occupants. Notably, many figures resemble the same man and woman, which is why archeologists believe they actually depict the individuals buried there.

This discovery adds to the rich legacy of mural art in Chinese history. Other famous examples include the Mogao Grottoes near Dunhuang, which contain murals that, if lined up, would stretch for a staggering 25 kilometers. These grottoes were an essential stop along the Silk Road. As archaeologists continue to study these findings, we can expect to learn even more about this rich period in Chinese history.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!