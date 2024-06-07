Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

New Zealand’s “Waking Tree” won the third edition of the tree of the year. Credit: Gareth Andrews.

In a scene reminiscent of Tolkien’s Middle-earth, a solitary northern rātā tree with a striking resemblance to a walking Ent has been crowned New Zealand’s 2024 Tree of the Year. That’s most fitting seeing how the Lord of The Rings was filmed in the picturesque country.

Nicknamed the “Walking Tree” for its impressive forked trunk, this champion stands alone in a field, right next to a cemetery on the west coast of South Island — a testament to both the enduring character of New Zealand’s native flora and the environmental challenges they face.

A living legend

Standing at an impressive 105 feet (32 meters), the Walking Tree is estimated to be hundreds of years old, though its exact age remains a mystery. The northern rātā (Metrosideros robusta), known for their fiery red flowers and potential lifespans exceeding 1,000 years, are one of New Zealand’s tallest flowering tree species. These ecological marvels are epiphytes, beginning their lives clinging to other trees before sending roots down to the ground. The walking tree’s unusual forked trunk, an iconic feature that clinched its victory in the public vote, likely developed as it grew around its now-deceased host tree.

The Walking Tree won 42 percent of the votes in the annual competition organized by the island nation’s Arboricultural Association. It’s easy to see why it conquered people’s hearts, but the competition was quite stiff. One of the finalists was a massive tōtara (Podocarpus totara) growing on the site of the first house in the South Island town of Geraldine. Another finalist is a well-known favorite among New Zealanders, a willow that emerges out of the water of Lake Wānaka, considered the most famous ‘Instagram tree’ in the nation.

“This award recognizes the significant role that trees play within our communities, not only enhancing our local environments but also providing a sense of place for past, present, and future generations,” Richie Hill, NZ Arb president, told Radio New Zealand.

Credit: Gareth Andrews.

A symbol of resilience

While the walking tree stands as a majestic victor, its solitary presence underscores a larger story of habitat loss. The area around the northern rātā was cleared about 150 years ago to make way for farmland. It’s not clear how many other rātās were there. The Walking Tree was probably kept in place because it likely looked impressive even back then. Mordor’s orcs didn’t dare to touch this Ent.

“The land was dense bush and my great-grandfather and his brothers cleared it for farming,” Karamea local Pete Curry, who says his family cleared the land of trees in the late 19th century, told Christchurch newspaper The Press.

“They must have thought the tree was unique because they didn’t leave anything else. They slashed and burned everything in those days.”

Once a common sight throughout New Zealand’s forests, northern rātā are now classified as nationally vulnerable by the New Zealand Plant Conservation Network. The primary culprit behind this decline is deforestation, which continues to threaten swathes of native forests across the country. Additionally, introduced pests like the common brushtail possum (Trichosurus vulpecula) wreak havoc on these trees by devouring their leaves and gnawing at their roots.

As if these weren’t enough challenges, northern rātā are also susceptible to myrtle rust (Austropuccinia psidii), a pathogenic fungus native to South America that was first detected in New Zealand in 2017. Myrtle rust poses a significant threat to a wide range of New Zealand’s native plants, including the rātā species.

Project Crimson, a national conservation effort established in 1990, works tirelessly to protect and restore populations of pōhutukawa (Metrosideros excelsa) and northern rātā trees throughout New Zealand. The project tackles various threats, including possum control, habitat restoration, and community education initiatives.

The Walking Tree’s victory in the Tree of the Year contest serves as a powerful symbol, raising public awareness about the plight of these iconic trees and the ongoing conservation efforts needed to ensure their survival for generations to come.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!