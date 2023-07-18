Despite the growing acceptance of marijuana in various societies, many individuals still prefer to keep their consumption private. Whether it's due to personal preferences or legal considerations, finding ways to seal weed and block its distinctive odor has always been important.

You've probably noticed by now but no matter how many bags you use to wrap your weed, it still smells. Marijuana, known for its pungent smell, can quickly permeate the surrounding environment, making it difficult to conceal.

However, with proper sealing and storage techniques, you can not only block the smell but also ensure your precious stash remains fresh, aromatic, and potent for as long as possible,

Many people like to use airtight mason jars. These jars, readily available at kitchen supply stores, create a nearly impenetrable seal that keeps air and moisture at bay. Others get crafty and use odor-neutralizers, such as special gels, sprays, or beads specifically designed to neutralize cannabis odors.

But the best sealing method to smell-proof weed is using a double vacuum bag.

Double vacuum-sealed weed doesn't smell, confirmed by science

Keeping your weed out in the open will smell from a mile away. But there are better ways. Credit: Pixabay.

In 2017, a Colorado State Trooper pulled over a car to the side of Interstate 70 for a minor traffic infraction. The police officer, who works on highway narcotic smuggling, claims he immediately sensed a strong marijuana odor once he approached the car. He proceeded to conduct a probable cause search based on the strong smell and "other indicators".

The police officer eventually found two vacuum-sealed duffle bags filled with 52 pounds of marijuana, a wad of cash with thousands of dollars, and a secondary burner phone.

Later, in court, the defendant pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute. However, he challenged the motive of the search and did so in a highly unusual way for this kind of offense.

His lawyer hired Dr. Avery Gilbert, a self-described "smell scientist" and "sensory psychologist", and Dr. Joseph Diverdi, a professor of chemistry at Colorado State University. The two scientists examined the evidence and took samples of air from inside the evidence bags holding the vacuum packs.

“There’s long tables just filled with bagged weed. I’d never seen anything like it,” Gilberg told Leafly. The marijuana was still in the double vacuum-sealed bags. “Coming as close as we could to sniffing those packages, I couldn’t smell a damn thing.”

In the lab, the two researchers examined the air samples with a gas chromatography machine, focusing on the concentrations of six terpenes known to give marijuana its conspicuous odor.

The examination confirmed the researchers' initial subjective assessment of the sealed marijuana -- the odor molecules were in a far too low concentration to be detected by people.

The man found with the marijuana in his possession received a two-year deferred sentence, a fine, and community service. But although the court case was closed, the two researchers thought that marijuana odor concealment merits more scientific attention.

Back in the lab, they set up an experiment with 21 participants familiar with the smell of cannabis. The participants had to select the correct packaging that contained marijuana from ten sample pairs.

Four different packaging methods were used: Ziploc bags, thin plastic produce bags, pop-top canisters, and a vacuum-sealed heavy plastic bag inside another vacuum-sealed bag. An open glass bowl was also used to act as a control.

The participants immediately recognized the package containing marijuana when it was placed in an open glass bowl, the Ziploc bag, and the produce bag. The pop-top dispensary canister yielded mixed results.

However, vacuum-sealed marijuana seems to have been the least conspicuous out of all the packaging methods. According to the results, which were published in the journal Science & Justice, the "material packaged in doubly vacuum-sealed plastic was correctly identified at rates no different from chance."

The findings "may help address issues involving the detectability of cannabis aroma in law enforcement and other scenarios," the researchers concluded.

Since the experiment showed that people with experience handling marijuana had great difficulty identifying it in a double-sealed vacuum bag, what would be the odds that the officer could smell it? That would be next to zero, considering the officer claimed he sensed the smell from outside the car while the bag was inside a suitcase.

Step-by-step guide to double-vacuum sealing

Vacuum sealers remove the air from a package, creating an airtight seal that helps preserve the freshness of the contents. Double-vacuum sealing involves an extra layer of protection by repeating the vacuum sealing process, effectively minimizing the chances of any odor leakage.

How to vacuum Seal Weed Besides smell-proofing your weed, double-vacuum sealing will also preserve your stash. When properly dried and vacuum sealed, marijuana can last for many years. Step 1: Gather Your Materials Start by gathering the necessary materials for double-vacuum sealing. You will need: Vacuum sealer: Ensure it is in good working condition.

Vacuum seal bags or rolls: Choose bags or rolls suitable for your stash size.

Scissors: To cut the bags or rolls to the desired length. Step 2: Prepare the Bags Cut the vacuum seal bags or rolls to the appropriate size, allowing enough space to comfortably accommodate your marijuana stash. Make sure to leave extra material on both ends for sealing. Step 3: Seal the First Layer Place your marijuana inside one of the bags, ensuring it is evenly distributed and leaving enough space for sealing. Insert the open end of the bag into the vacuum sealer and activate the sealing process. The vacuum sealer will remove the air and seal the bag, creating the first layer of protection. Step 4: Seal the Second Layer Take a second bag and repeat the process. Insert the already sealed bag into the second bag, leaving enough space for sealing. Once again, activate the vacuum sealing process to remove the air and seal the second bag. Step 5: Verify the Seal After completing the double-vacuum sealing process, inspect the bags to ensure a proper seal. Check for any signs of air leakage or gaps in the seal. If necessary, repeat the sealing process to rectify any issues.

Additional Tips for Double-Vacuum Sealing

To enhance the effectiveness of double-vacuum sealing and prevent smell, consider the following tips:

Quality Vacuum Sealer: Invest in a reliable vacuum sealer that provides a strong seal to minimize the risk of odors escaping.

Invest in a reliable vacuum sealer that provides a strong seal to minimize the risk of odors escaping. Choose Thick Bags: Opt for thicker vacuum seal bags or rolls, as they offer better protection against odor permeation.

Opt for thicker vacuum seal bags or rolls, as they offer better protection against odor permeation. Store in a Cool Place: Keep your double-vacuum-sealed marijuana stash in a cool, dry place to preserve its freshness and minimize any potential odor. However, don't put it in a refrigerator or, God forbid, the freezer. The optimal air temperature for storing marijuana is between 60- and 65-degrees Fahrenheit (18ish degrees Celsius).

Keep your double-vacuum-sealed marijuana stash in a cool, dry place to preserve its freshness and minimize any potential odor. However, don't put it in a refrigerator or, God forbid, the freezer. The optimal air temperature for storing marijuana is between 60- and 65-degrees Fahrenheit (18ish degrees Celsius). Inspect Regularly: Periodically check the sealed bags for any signs of damage or air leakage. If you notice any issues, promptly reseal the bags or replace them if necessary.

Important: Don't cheap out. It's essential you use a quality vacuum sealer. Trust me, this will save you a lot of trouble.