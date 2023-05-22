Learning is a lifelong adventure, an ever-evolving pursuit that accompanies us from childhood to adulthood. However, the way adults engage with the learning process differs significantly from the methods employed during our formative years.

To understand this distinction, we delve into the realm of adult learning theory, which examines how adults acquire knowledge, skills, and competencies through a unique set of principles and methodologies.

The adult brain is different from the child’s. It’s like comparing an untouched canvas to an almost-finished painting. Each stroke, each color, and each layer, represents different life experiences, learned skills, and absorbed knowledge. This complexity shapes the way adults learn, and these differences are what adult learning theories aim to address.

Learning for Children and Adults: A Contrast of Approaches

In childhood, learning is often structured and guided, with adults playing an instrumental role in shaping the educational journey. Young minds usually learn best in structured environments, where instruction, repetition, and reinforcement are pivotal to their development. However, as we transition into adulthood, our learning needs and preferences undergo a transformation.

Dr. Alison Gopnik, a professor of psychology at UC Berkeley, ran a study in 2021 with children and adults who had to play a game where each placed different blocks on a machine. The game was as simple as it gets, with only one rule: If a light is turned on, they get a prize consisting of a star, but if the machine doesn’t light up, they lose twice as much.

The game ends once the player discovers that all blocks work except for the ones covered with white dots. Most of the children were able to figure out the end game correctly, whereas more than 70% of adults couldn’t. However, this came at a cost: the children earned fewer stars.

Gopnik says these findings show how we, as grow into adults, fall into a “learning trap”. We leap to faster conclusions, while children explore and gather more information before they decide on a result.

“We grown-ups are often so anxious to exploit that we don’t explore, so afraid of losing stars that we miss the chance to learn something new.”

“Children, in contrast, are natural explorers, willing to sacrifice stars for the sake of information. You need both types of thinking to thrive, but we grown-ups might learn something from those insatiably curious kids,” she added.

In a 2022 study, researchers at Brown University found that kids and adults exhibit differences in a brain messenger known as GABA, which stabilizes newly learned material.

“Our results show that children of elementary school age can learn more items within a given period of time than adults, making learning more efficient in children,” said Takeo Watanabe of Brown University.

In addition, neuroplasticity is more rapid and constant during childhood. This means that kids’ brains are naturally better at rewiring themselves — forming and strengthening neural connections — to learn new things.

This is all to explain why children typically learn faster than adults. They might not be able to learn advanced calculus as an adult, but that’s because their brains are yet fully developed to handle high-order abstract thinking. However, think about learning new games or even a new language; things that are so hard to do past your teenage years but can be a breeze for grade schoolers.

However, this shouldn’t discourage you from pursuing learning. On the contrary, it’s just about recognizing that you can’t learn things anymore the way you used to when you were a kid. Instead, the path to lifelong learning requires you to acknowledge a different set of tools and mindsets — ones that play your strengths and not your weaknesses — in order to pursue knowledge efficiently as an adult.

Adult learning theory recognizes that adults come to the educational table with a wealth of experiences, knowledge, and personal motivations. The key to effective adult learning lies in tapping into these resources and tailoring the learning experience accordingly. The shift from a teacher-centered approach to a learner-centered approach empowers adults to take ownership of their education, shaping their path to knowledge and personal growth.

Principles of Adult Learning

Understanding adult learning is akin to solving a complex puzzle. Here are some of the key pieces:

Adults are autonomous and self-directed. They prefer to take charge of their learning journey. Adults draw from life experiences and knowledge. They often relate new knowledge to their lived experiences. Adults are goal-oriented. They appreciate learning that is applicable to their personal or professional goals. Adults are relevancy-oriented. They want to learn things that are immediately useful. Adults are practical. They prefer strategies that solve real-world problems. Adults need to be shown respect. They value an environment where their opinions are acknowledged and respected.

Exploring Adult Learning Theories

The realm of adult learning theories is a tapestry of diverse perspectives and approaches that shed light on the intricacies of how adults learn and grow. Let’s delve into some of the most prominent theories, each offering valuable insights into the adult learning experience.

Andragogy: Empowering the Adult Learner

Developed by Malcolm Knowles in the 1970s, andragogy focuses on the unique characteristics and needs of adult learners. It emphasizes self-directed learning, acknowledging that adults are motivated by internal factors and are more likely to engage in learning that is relevant and immediately applicable. Andragogy also highlights the importance of creating a supportive and collaborative learning environment where adults can share their experiences and learn from one another.

According to andragogy, the role of the learner is active, not passive. They are not empty vessels waiting to be filled but explorers charting their course in the vast sea of knowledge.

Transformational Learning: Unleashing Personal Growth

Transformational learning theory, pioneered by Jack Mezirow, centers on the transformative power of education in reshaping an individual’s perspectives, beliefs, and values. It posits that adults undergo profound shifts in their thinking and worldview when they engage in critical reflection and challenge their existing assumptions. By creating opportunities for adults to question their assumptions and explore alternative perspectives, transformational learning fosters personal growth and deep self-discovery.

Imagine a moment that drastically alters the way you view the world. This is the essence of transformational learning theory.

Experiential Learning: Hands-On Discovery

Experiential learning, championed by David Kolb, emphasizes the importance of hands-on experiences in the learning process. It proposes that adults learn best through a cycle of concrete experiences, reflective observation, abstract conceptualization, and active experimentation. By engaging adults in real-world activities and providing opportunities for reflection and analysis, experiential learning enables them to connect theory with practice, enhancing both understanding and retention.

Think of a time you learned a new recipe not by reading it from a cookbook, but by actually cooking it. That’s experiential learning – learning through reflection on doing.

Self-Directed Learning: Taking the Reins

Self-directed learning theory asserts that adults are naturally inclined to take responsibility for their own learning journey. Popularized by Malcolm Knowles, this theory emphasizes the importance of autonomy and self-motivation in adult education. Self-directed learners set their own goals, identify resources, and determine the pace and depth of their learning. In an era of abundant information and digital resources, self-directed learning empowers adults to become lifelong learners who actively seek out knowledge and skills.

Project-Based Learning: Real-World Application

Project-based learning immerses adults in real-world projects and problem-solving scenarios. It emphasizes hands-on application and collaboration, encouraging adults to work together to tackle complex challenges. By engaging in project-based learning, adults develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills while gaining practical experience in their field of interest.

Imagine a team creating a business model to tackle a specific market challenge. The learning happens as they research, brainstorm, create, and reflect on their project. This theory emphasizes learning through active exploration of real-world problems and challenges.

Action Learning: Learning by Doing

Action learning, developed by Reg Revans, involves a group of individuals coming together to solve real organizational problems. It combines practical problem-solving with group reflection, enabling adults to learn from their actions, analyze outcomes, and adjust their approaches accordingly.

Action learning not only fosters the acquisition of knowledge and skills but also enhances teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving abilities. The ultimate goal is not only to solve the problem but also to improve group dynamics and individual skills.

Cooperative and Collaborative Learning: Strength in Numbers

Image credits: Monica Melton.

The phrase, “two heads are better than one,” encapsulates the essence of cooperative and collaborative learning theories. Cooperative and collaborative learning theories recognize the power of social interaction in the learning process.

These approaches bring together groups of adult learners who work together towards a common goal, sharing knowledge, insights, and experiences. Cooperative learning focuses on structured group activities, fostering cooperation and interdependence, while collaborative learning emphasizes open dialogue, shared decision-making, and collective problem-solving. Both methods promote active engagement, critical thinking, and the development of interpersonal skills.

Social Learning: Learning through Observation

Social learning theory, developed by Canadian-American psychologist Albert Bandura, highlights the role of observation and modeling in the learning process. It asserts that adults acquire new behaviors and knowledge by observing others and imitating their actions.

Social learning theory recognizes the influence of social contexts, role models, and peer interactions on adult learning. By providing opportunities for adults to observe and learn from others, educators can facilitate the transfer of knowledge and skills in a socially mediated environment.

Think about learning to tie your shoes by watching a sibling, or picking up a new software tool by observing a colleague. This theory highlights the importance of modeling, observational learning, and social experience in shaping behavior and skills.

Behaviorism: Conditioning for Learning

Ever noticed how you’re more likely to complete a task if there’s a reward waiting at the end? That’s behaviorism in action.

Behaviorism, pioneered by influential psychologist B.F. Skinner, focuses on the external behaviors that result from learning. It emphasizes the role of rewards and reinforcements in shaping and reinforcing desired behaviors.

While behaviorism has been widely applied in certain domains, it is important to note that adult learning extends beyond the acquisition of simple behaviors. Nevertheless, elements of behaviorism, such as providing feedback and positive reinforcement, can be incorporated into adult learning approaches to promote motivation and engagement.

Cognitivism: Understanding the Mind

In contrast to behaviorism, cognitivism views the mind as a “black box” that processes information. It focuses on how we receive, organize, store, and retrieve information. Think about memorizing a phone number or learning a new language – these tasks involve cognitive processes that cognitivism seeks to understand.

Cognitivism explores the mental processes involved in learning, such as perception, memory, attention, and problem-solving. It recognizes that adults constantly and actively process and organize information, constructing their own understanding of the world.

Cognitivist approaches to adult learning focus on strategies that enhance memory, critical thinking, and metacognition. By employing techniques such as chunking information, visual aids, and mnemonic devices, educators can support adults in their cognitive processing and information retention.

Constructivism: Building Knowledge from Experience

Imagine your mind as a builder, using bricks of experience and information to construct knowledge. This is the essence of constructivism, a theory that suggests we actively create or “construct” our own knowledge based on our experiences and interactions with the world around us.

Constructivism posits that adults construct knowledge and meaning through their experiences, interactions, and reflections. It emphasizes the importance of active engagement, inquiry-based learning, and the integration of prior knowledge into new contexts.

Constructivist approaches encourage adults to explore, experiment, and make connections between their existing knowledge and new information. By creating rich learning environments that foster exploration and discovery, educators enable adults to construct their own understanding of the world.

Harnessing the Power of Adult Learning Theories: Best Techniques and Practices

Armed with a deeper understanding of adult learning theories, educators, trainers, and lifelong learners can leverage a range of techniques and practices to maximize the effectiveness of adult learning experiences. Here are some best practices compiled from all of the adult learning theories outlined earlier:

1. Incorporate Real-World Examples and Applications

Connect new concepts and ideas to real-life situations that resonate with adult learners. Show them the practical applications and relevance of the subject matter, enabling them to see how it directly impacts their lives and work.

2. Encourage Active Participation and Engagement

Create interactive learning experiences that require active participation, such as discussions, group activities, case studies, and simulations. Engage adult learners in hands-on tasks that allow them to apply new knowledge and skills in meaningful ways.

3. Foster Collaboration and Peer Learning

Promote collaborative learning environments that encourage adult learners to share their perspectives, experiences, and insights. Create opportunities for peer-to-peer interaction, group work, and cooperative problem-solving, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and fostering a sense of community.

4. Provide Ongoing Feedback and Reflection

Offer regular feedback to adult learners, both from instructors and peers, to support their growth and development. Encourage self-reflection and critical thinking, allowing learners to assess their progress, identify areas for improvement, and make adjustments to their learning strategies. Incorporate reflective activities, such as journaling or group discussions, to deepen understanding and promote metacognition.

5. Embrace Technology and Digital Resources

Leverage the power of technology and digital resources to enhance adult learning experiences. Utilize online platforms, multimedia tools, and interactive resources to deliver content, facilitate collaboration, and provide access to a wealth of information and learning opportunities.

6. Provide Flexibility and Personalization

Recognize the diverse needs and preferences of adult learners by offering flexible learning options and personalized learning pathways. Allow learners to set their own goals, choose relevant topics, and determine the pace and style of their learning journey.

7. Encourage Reflection and Application

Promote reflection on learning experiences and encourage adults to apply newly acquired knowledge and skills in real-life contexts. Incorporate opportunities for practical application, such as workplace projects, case studies, or community engagement, to reinforce learning and enable adults to see the tangible impact of their newfound abilities.

8. Create a Supportive Learning Environment

Establish a safe and supportive learning environment where adults feel comfortable expressing their ideas, asking questions, and taking risks. Foster a culture of respect, open dialogue, and inclusivity, allowing for diverse perspectives and experiences to enrich the learning process.

9. Continual Assessment and Evaluation

Implement ongoing assessment and evaluation methods to gauge the progress and effectiveness of adult learning experiences. Use a variety of assessment tools, such as quizzes, presentations, projects, or portfolios, to measure learning outcomes and provide constructive feedback.

10. Cultivate a Lifelong Learning Mindset

Instill in adult learners the importance of lifelong learning and the value of continuous personal and professional development. Encourage them to embrace curiosity, seek new knowledge, and adapt to changing circumstances, fostering a mindset of growth and adaptability.

Unleash Your Learning Potential

As an adult, your journey of learning is a remarkable adventure filled with boundless opportunities for growth and discovery. By understanding the principles of adult learning and embracing the diverse theories and techniques available, you can unlock your true learning potential.

These theories make us all better equipped to create educational experiences that respect and reflect the unique needs and capabilities of adult learners. As lifelong learners, we are all part of this exciting journey.

FAQ about Adult Learning Theories What are adult learning theories? Adult learning theories are frameworks or models that attempt to explain how adults learn, acquire new knowledge, and develop skills throughout their lives. These theories provide insights into the unique characteristics and motivations of adult learners, helping educators and trainers design effective instructional strategies. Why are adult learning theories important? Adult learning theories help educators understand the specific needs, preferences, and challenges faced by adult learners. By aligning instructional methods with these theories, educators can create engaging and effective learning experiences that cater to the diverse learning styles and backgrounds of adult learners. What are some prominent adult learning theories? There are several well-known adult learning theories, including:

– Andragogy: Developed by Malcolm Knowles, this theory emphasizes self-directed learning, the relevance of learning to adult learners’ lives, and the importance of their experiences.

– Experiential Learning: Proposed by David Kolb, this theory suggests that adults learn best through a cycle of concrete experience, reflective observation, abstract conceptualization, and active experimentation.

– Transformative Learning: Developed by Jack Mezirow, this theory focuses on adult learners’ critical reflection on their beliefs and assumptions, leading to transformative changes in their perspectives and behaviors. How does andragogy differ from pedagogy Andragogy and pedagogy are two distinct approaches to teaching and learning. Andragogy specifically addresses adult learners and emphasizes their self-directedness, experience, and readiness to learn. Pedagogy, on the other hand, refers to teaching methods and strategies designed for children and young learners. How can the principles of adult learning theories be applied in practice? Applying adult learning theories involves creating learning experiences that consider the following principles:

– Acknowledge and leverage learners’ existing knowledge and experiences.

– Encourage active participation and involvement in the learning process.

– Promote self-directed learning by providing choices and autonomy.

– Make learning relevant and applicable to real-life situations.

– Foster a supportive and collaborative learning environment. Are there any challenges in implementing adult learning theories? Yes, there can be challenges in implementing adult learning theories, such as:

– Addressing diverse learner needs and preferences.

– Balancing individual autonomy with structured instruction.

– Integrating technology effectively to enhance learning experiences.

– Adapting instructional strategies for different learning contexts and subjects.

– Recognizing and overcoming barriers to participation, such as time constraints or prior negative learning experiences. Are there other theories or models related to adult learning? Yes, in addition to the aforementioned theories, there are other models and frameworks related to adult learning, including the Social Learning Theory, Cognitive Load Theory, Self-Directed Learning Model, and the Theory of Multiple Intelligences, among others. Are adult learning theories applicable to all types of adult learners? Adult learning theories provide valuable insights into the characteristics and motivations of adult learners in general. However, it is important to recognize the diversity among adult learners and adapt instructional strategies to meet their specific needs, backgrounds, and learning contexts. Can adult learning theories be used in corporate training or professional development? Absolutely! Adult learning theories are highly applicable in corporate training, professional development programs, and workplace learning initiatives. By understanding adult learners’ motivations, prior experiences, and preferred learning styles, organizations can design effective training programs that enhance employees’ skills and knowledge acquisition.