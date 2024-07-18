Facebook

In Shinto belief, which has been prevalent for centuries in Japan, the spiritual realm and the “real” realm intertwine in many ways that are hard to see for regular people. Within traditional thought, there is no concept of an overarching duality between good and evil. Instead, there is a type of connective energy (musubi) that permeates all life. These concepts are hard (or impossible) to translate from one language to another, so this is mostly an approximation.

Japan’s rich culture and myths have always fascinated the rest of the world. While some concepts like ikigai — the joy and fulfillment found in living a life aligned with one’s passions, values, and purpose — have permeated global culture, others have been far less explored. And are, perhaps, much more interesting as well. Here are just some of them that relate to supernatural, or maybe just mysterious processes.

Seishin Kannou: Mental Sensitivity – 精神感応 (せいしんかんのう)

Have you ever had the feeling something bad is about to happen, and then boom — you get a random test or extra assignment at work. Seishin Kannou translates to mental sensitivity or psychic perception, the idea that you can feel something before it actually happens.

This ability involves sensing the thoughts, emotions, or presence of others without using the known senses. It is often depicted as the esp of monks, shamans, and other spiritually attuned individuals. The concept of mental sensitivity is influenced by Buddhist practices of meditation and mindfulness, which aim to enhance one’s mental faculties and awareness. It reflects the belief in the latent potential of the human mind to perceive beyond ordinary limits.

Kigu: Serendipitous Encounter – 奇遇 (きぐう)

Kigu, meaning serendipitous encounter, often implies a meeting that seems guided by fate or supernatural forces. If you enter a martial arts tournament and your first opponent is your childhood bully — that’s Kigu. If you start dating someone and realize they’re a friend of someone you knew years ago and were thinking of — that’s Kigu.

It’s one of those things that’s so random or serendipitous that it almost seems like more than mere coincidence. It suggests a deeper connection or destiny is at play. Japanese folklore and literature are rich with stories of kigu, where characters experience life-changing encounters that seem predestined. These narratives often highlight themes of fate, interconnectedness, and the mysterious workings of the universe.

En: Mystical connection or bond between individuals or entities – 縁 (えん)

En, in Japanese culture, is a bit like fate — but more. It’s the thread that bonds and links individuals or entities, transcending time and space. It’s what brings together people who are supposed to meet.

This concept embodies the idea that certain relationships and encounters are woven into the fabric of the universe, orchestrated by a larger cosmic order. Whether in personal relationships, friendships, or professional collaborations, the concept of En highlights the profound and often inexplicable ties that bind people together.

Reikan: Spiritual Intuition – 霊感 (れいかん)

Reikan refers to spiritual intuition or a heightened sense of awareness of the spiritual realm. This sense is essentially intuition about the spiritual world. Individuals with reikan are believed to perceive spirits, auras, or other supernatural phenomena.

This intuitive sense is deeply rooted in Japanese culture and spirituality, drawing from both Shinto and Buddhist traditions that emphasize the interconnectedness of all life and the presence of unseen energies. Reikan is frequently depicted in Japanese folklore and media, but it could manifest itself as just an intuition about something that’s about to happen.

Zensekioku: Memories of past lives – 前世記憶 (ぜんせきおく)

This is a concept deeply embedded in Buddhist beliefs about reincarnation and the continuous cycle of life, death, and rebirth. In Japanese culture, these memories are thought to emerge spontaneously or through meditative practices, revealing details of previous existences that may influence a person’s current life experiences and personality traits.

Zensekioku can manifest in different ways, whether more subtly (you might like something or dislike something strongly with no apparent explanation because of a past life experience), or strongly, through full recollection of past memories. Individuals can gain insights into unresolved issues, karmic connections, and spiritual growth through their past life memories. This concept underscores the continuity of the soul and the importance of understanding one’s past to navigate the present and future with greater awareness and purpose.

Ishin Denshin: From one heart to another – 以心伝心 (いしんでんしん)

If you get a weird feeling that one of your friends (or family) really wants to talk to you, and they actually do, that’s Ishin denshin. It’s when one heart communicates directly with another. Sometimes, it’s approximated with “telepathy”, although this is more of a closely attuned relationship that transcends space.

This idea is deeply rooted in Japanese cultural values, emphasizing the importance of subtlety, empathy, and non-verbal understanding in relationships. Ishin Denshin suggests that true connection and understanding between people can transcend spoken language, relying instead on an intuitive sense of shared feelings and intentions.

