Lonestar, a self-proclaimed leader in lunar infrastructure, is set to launch a small but operational data center to the Moon this February. The mission will be carried out by Intuitive Machines aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

This marks the first step in Lonestar’s ambitious plan to establish “a series of increasingly sophisticated data centers on and around the Moon.” While this mission primarily serves as a proof of concept, future lunar data centers could play a crucial role in supporting Moon bases, space stations, and interplanetary missions by providing reliable communication relays and data storage. The company has already secured several clients, including the State of Florida, the Isle of Man government, AI firm Valkyrie, and even the band Imagine Dragons.

But it won’t be easy.

The Race for Lunar Infrastructure

The idea of placing a data center on the Moon is not new, but executing it is immensely challenging. It requires affordable rocket launches, efficient solar energy solutions, and cost-effective cooling systems. Fortunately, recent advancements in these areas are making such projects increasingly feasible.

In 2024, Lonestar tested the world’s first software-defined data center around the moon’s orbit. Now, they want to send it to the surface of the moon to ensure more stable communications on and around the satellite.

“This idea of using earth’s largest satellite as an anchor point, it’s far enough that we can have security on (communications),” Lonestar CEO Chris Stott told Reuters, adding the focus was on disaster recovery and storage and not on latency-dependent activities.

The upcoming mission will deploy an 8-terabyte edge data center powered by a Microchip Polarfire System-on-a-Chip running Linux. The facility will rely on solar energy and use naturally cooled solid-state drives. Lonestar also claims that its operations will be entirely carbon-neutral.

The Growing Importance of Space Communication

Transmitting data to and from space is nothing new — NASA has been doing it for decades. In 1990, the Voyager 1 probe famously sent back an image of Earth from 3.7 billion miles away.

However, in recent years, the need for robust space communication has grown exponentially.

Having reliable communications and data centers for the moon is essential for the “lunar economy” needed to support the US Artemis project, which aims to establish a long-term presence on the moon. Artemis II plans a manned lunar flyby later this year, with one human lander scheduled for late 2026.

“We believe that expanding the world’s economy to encompass the Moon, Earth’s largest satellite, is the next whitespace in the New Space Economy,” says Brad Harrison Founder and Managing Partner of Lonestar backer Scout Ventures. “Data security and storage will be a necessary part of leading the new generation of lunar exploration.”

Lonestar is not the only company venturing into lunar infrastructure. Despite raising approximately $10 million for the project — while being valued at under $30 million — another company, Lumen Orbit, has secured $11 million for a similar initiative.

Whether or not this is enough remains to be seen.

Still A Great Challenge

Establishing a data center on the Moon is far from a trivial challenge. The harsh lunar environment, including extreme temperatures, radiation exposure, and micrometeorite impacts, threatens hardware durability. The lack of an atmosphere means sensitive electronic equipment must be specially designed to withstand these conditions.

Transporting equipment to the Moon is also a significant hurdle, requiring expensive rocket launches and precise landing technology. Additionally, maintaining and repairing the data center remotely would be complex due to limited human presence and communication delays. Overcoming these challenges will require innovative engineering, autonomous systems, and reliable power sources, such as nuclear or solar energy, to ensure sustainable operations.

If successful, it could pave the way for more advanced systems that support Moon bases, space stations, and even Mars missions. Whether for disaster recovery, secure communications, or supporting human exploration, data centers on the Moon could become an essential component of humanity’s off-world ambitions.