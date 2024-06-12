Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

“Clever girl…”. Credit: Jurassic Park

Paleontologists have identified certain dinosaurs as highly intelligent based on brain size and observed behaviors. These dinosaurs exhibit advanced cognitive abilities, hunting strategies, and social interactions, distinguishing them from their less brainy peers. By analyzing fossil evidence, scientists have revealed remarkable insights into the intelligence of these prehistoric creatures. This article examines the smartest known dinosaurs, shedding some light on what made them smart.

1. Troodon: “Wounding Tooth”

Attribute Detail Family Troodontidae Found in Judith River Formation, Montana Diet Omnivorous (allegedly) Lived 99-65 mya Length 2.4 m Height 0.9 m Weight estimate 50 kg

Artist’s recreation of Troodon/Stenonychosaurus. Credit: UnexpectedDinoLesson/Wikimedia Commons

Troodon (Stenonychosaurus actually, but there are still debates on the naming) was a small, bird-like dinosaur, measuring about 2.4 meters long and weighing approximately 50 kilograms. It had a slender, lightweight body with long hind limbs, a long tail for balance, and large, forward-facing eyes. The genus lived approximately 99 to 65 million years ago, during the Late Cretaceous period. It inhabited the coastal plains and dense forests of prehistoric North America.

Troodon is often cited as the smartest dinosaur due to its exceptionally large brain relative to its body size. Paleontologists believe that Troodon had a brain-to-body ratio comparable to modern birds, suggesting advanced cognitive abilities. Its large, forward-facing eyes provided excellent binocular vision, enhancing its depth perception crucial for hunting and navigating complex environments. The intricate structure of its teeth indicates a varied diet, implying that Troodon could adapt its hunting and foraging strategies to different prey and conditions. Additionally, the presence of semi-circular canals in its inner ear points to advanced balance and agility.

2. Deinonychus: “Terrible Claw”

Attribute Detail Family Dromaeosauridae Found in Billings, Montana Diet Carnivorous Lived 145-99 mya Length 3.4 m Height 3 m Weight estimate 100 kg

Artist’s recreation of Deinonychus. Credit: Fred Wierum/Wikimedia Commons

Deinonychus was a medium-sized theropod dinosaur, measuring about 3 meters long and weighing around 100 kilograms. It had a sleek, agile build with a long, stiff tail for balance. Its most distinctive feature was the large, sickle-shaped claw on each second toe for delivering lethal kicks to prey. The genus lived during the Early Cretaceous period, approximately 145 to 99 million years ago, in the forests and coastal plains of North America.

Deinonychus‘ anatomical and behavioral characteristics suggest high cognitive abilities. It had a relatively large brain for its body size, indicative of advanced sensory processing and coordination. Deinonychus‘ large, sickle-shaped claws on each hind foot were lethal weapons that pointed to its ability to engage in complex hunting strategies, potentially involving pack behavior to take down larger prey. However, evidence of ontogenetic dietary changes hints that Deinonychus might not have been a pack hunter at all.

3. Oviraptor: “Egg Thief”

Attribute Detail Family Oviraptoridae Found in Gobi Desert, Mongolia Diet Omnivorous Lived 98-65 mya Length 1.5 m Height 0.9-1.5 m Weight estimate 40 kg

Oviraptor wandering around its environment. Credit: Jurassic World Evolution

Oviraptor was a small, bird-like dinosaur measuring about 1.5 meters long and weighing around 40 kilograms. It had a short, deep skull with a toothless beak, large eyes, and a prominent crest on its head. Its body was covered in feathers aiding in thermoregulation and possibly display. Oviraptor lived during the Late Cretaceous period, about 98-65 million years ago, primarily in what is now Mongolia. It thrived in arid, desert-like environments with dunes and sparse vegetation.

Initially mischaracterized as an egg thief, fossil evidence later revealed that Oviraptor exhibited advanced parental care, brooding over its eggs similar to modern birds. This level of care indicates not only nurturing behavior but also social complexity. Oviraptor’s beak and crest suggest it had a varied diet, possibly including hard-shelled fruits, seeds, and small animals, indicating dietary flexibility and problem-solving skills in food acquisition. Its large brain, relative to its size, suggests higher cognitive functions, which, combined with its behavioral evidence, highlights Oviraptor’s intelligence among theropods

4. Maiasaura: “Good Mother Lizard”

Attribute Detail Family Hadrosauridae Found in Two Medicine Formation, Montana Diet Herbivorous Lived 76 mya Length 9 m Height 2.5 m Weight estimate 4400 kg

Maiasaura feeding her offspring. Credit: Life on Our Planet/Netflix

Maiasaura was a large hadrosaur, measuring up to 9 meters long and weighing around 4 tons. It had a flat, duck-like beak, robust jaws with numerous teeth for grinding vegetation, and a small crest above its eyes. Its body was sturdy, allowing it to walk on all fours, though it could rear up on its hind legs for foraging or defensive actions. Maiasaura lived during the Late Cretaceous period, around 76 million years ago, in what is now Montana. It thrived in a warm, semi-arid climate, likely moving in large herds that could include thousands of individuals.

Maiasaura’s inclusion in the list of smartest dinosaurs is largely due to evidence of its complex social behaviors and parental care. The discovery of extensive nesting sites with well-organized nests and clear signs of post-hatching care suggests a level of social structure and cognitive ability not commonly seen in other dinosaurs. The adults likely brought food to the nestlings, indicating they could recognize and respond to the needs of their young​.

Maiasaura’s ability to build and maintain nests, protect their young, and potentially communicate within large herds also suggests sophisticated behaviors. The organized nesting colonies, where nests were built close together but strategically spaced to avoid overcrowding, indicate an understanding of spatial organization and communal living, which are signs of advanced cognitive functions.

5. Velociraptor: “Swift Thief”

Attribute Detail Family Dromaeosauridae Found in Djadochta Formation, Mongolia Diet Carnivorous Lived 99-65 mya Length 2 m Height 0.5 m Weight estimate 20 kg

Velociraptor preparing an ambush. Credit: Prehistoric Planet

Velociraptor was a small, fast dinosaur, around 2 meters long and weighing around 20 kilograms. It had a long, stiff tail for balance, a low, elongated skull with an upturned snout, and large, forward-facing eyes. Velociraptor’s most distinctive feature was the sickle-shaped claw on each second toe, which could grow up to 9 centimeters long. It was also covered in feathers, which likely helped with thermoregulation and possibly display.

The raptor lived during the Late Cretaceous period, about 99 to 65 million years ago, in modern-day Mongolia and China. It inhabited arid environments with sparse vegetation. As a carnivore, Velociraptors fed on a variety of prey, including small dinosaurs, mammals, reptiles, and possibly insects. While popular media often depict Velociraptors hunting in packs, evidence suggests they may have also been solitary hunters or scavengers​​.

Velociraptor’s relatively large brain indicates advanced cognitive abilities, which likely included problem-solving skills and complex hunting strategies. Its agility and physical adaptations, such as the sickle-shaped claws and sharp teeth, made it a highly effective predator.

6. Compsognathus: “Pretty Jaw”

Attribute Detail Family Compsognathidae Found in Bavaria, Germany Diet Carnivorous Lived 150 mya Length 0.9 m Height 0.4 m Weight estimate 5 kg

Welcome to Isla Sorna. Credit: Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Compsognathus was a small theropod dinosaur, measuring about 90 centimeters in length and weighing around 5 kilograms. It had a slender, lightweight body with long, narrow legs and a long tail that helped it maintain balance. Its head was elongated and narrow, equipped with sharp teeth ideal for a carnivorous diet​. Compsognathus lived during the Late Jurassic period, around 150 million years ago, in what is now Germany and France. It inhabited coastal environments with a semi-arid climate. As a carnivore, Compsognathus primarily fed on small vertebrates, such as lizards, and possibly insects. Its diet is confirmed by fossil evidence showing lizard remains in the stomachs of fossilized specimens​​.

Compsognathus‘ intelligence is inferred from its physical and behavioral adaptations. Its small size and agility required advanced hunting strategies to capture prey efficiently and evasive maneuver capabilities. Moreover, the ability to navigate dense vegetation and coastal environments suggests a high level of environmental adaptability and problem-solving skills. These traits reflect an advanced level of cognitive function for a predator of its size.

7. Allosaurus: “Different Lizard”

Attribute Detail Family Allosauridae Found in Morrison Formation, Colorado Diet Carnivorous Lived 150-144 mya Length 12 m Height 4.5 m Weight estimate 1,500 kg

Allosaurus charging its prey. Credit: Jurassic World Evolution

Allosaurus was a large theropod dinosaur, measuring approximately 12 meters long and weighing around 1.500 tons. It had a massive skull adorned with two bony ridges above its eyes. Its skull had dozens of sharp, serrated teeth, ideal for slicing through flesh. Fossils such as “Big Al” have provided significant insights into its growth patterns and behavior, showing evidence of numerous injuries and healing from violent encounters​​.

Allosaurus lived around 155 to 145 million years ago during the Late Jurassic period, predominantly in North America and parts of Europe. It inhabited semi-arid environments with distinct wet and dry seasons, featuring floodplains and river channels. As a top predator, Allosaurus preyed on large herbivorous dinosaurs such as Stegosaurus and Apatosaurus. Evidence suggests that Allosaurus might have hunted cooperatively and individually, with some paleontologists proposing pack behavior​​.

Allosaurus is considered one of the smarter dinosaurs due to its complex hunting strategies and possible social behaviors. Its advanced binocular vision and sensory capabilities indicate a rather high level of cognitive function. The potential for cooperative hunting suggests a level of social interaction and strategic planning. Additionally, its wide geographical spread indicates an ability to adapt to different prey and environmental challenges​.

8. Psittacosaurus: “Parrot Lizard”

Attribute Detail Family Ceratopsia Found in Oshih Formation, Mongolia Diet Herbivorous Lived 122-100 mya Length 2 m Height 1.2 m Weight estimate 40-100 kg

Artist’s recreation of Psittacosaurus. Credit: Mariomassone/Wikimedia Commons

Psittacosaurus was a small, bipedal basal ceratopsian measuring about 2 meters long and weighing between 50 and 100 kilograms. It had a short, robust body, long hind limbs, and significantly shorter forelimbs, suggesting it was primarily bipedal. Its most distinctive feature was its parrot-like beak, which it used to break apart tough plant material. Psittacosaurus also had a line of bristle-like structures running along its back and possibly colorful skin for camouflage​. Unlike most ceratopsians, Psittacosaurus did not have large frills or horns. Instead, it had a broad, flat face, with bony knobs under its eyes used for display and possibly social interactions.

Psittacosaurus lived during the Early Cretaceous period, approximately 122 to 100 million years ago, in regions that are now China, Mongolia, and Siberia. It thrived in diverse habitats, including forests, floodplains, and possibly semi-arid areas. Fossil evidence suggests that Psittacosaurus might have lived in herds, which would protect from predators​.

The dinosaur’s ability to live in diverse environments and its use of gastroliths (rocks in its intestines for grinding food) for digestion reflect advanced behavioral adaptations. Fossils showing juveniles of different ages together suggest communal care and possibly social structures similar to modern herd animals.

9. Utahraptor: “Utah Thief”

Attribute Detail Family Dromaeosauridae Found in Cedar Mountain Formation, Utah Diet Carnivorous Lived 125 mya Length 6 m Height 1.8 m Weight estimate 350 kg

Utahraptor displaying territorial behaviors. Credit: Jurassic World Evolution

Utahraptor was one of the largest dromaeosaurids, measuring about 6 meters long and weighing around 350 kilograms. This dinosaur had a robust build with powerful hind limbs and long, sickle-shaped claws measuring up to 23 centimeters in length. These claws were positioned on the second toe of each hind foot and was used to slash and disembowel prey. Additionally, its powerful legs and strong, agile body structure suggest it could engage in both ambush and high-speed pursuit hunting strategies​​. Its body was likely covered in feathers, similar to most members of its family, which might have been used for display and thermoregulation.

Utahraptor lived during the Early Cretaceous period, about 126 to 112 million years ago, in what is now Utah, North America. It inhabited diverse environments, including floodplains and forested areas. As a carnivore, Utahraptor preyed on large herbivorous dinosaurs such as Iguanodon.

The evidence of multiple individuals found together suggests social living and cooperation, which requires a higher level of cognitive function. Its physical adaptations, such as the large claws and robust build, further indicate a specialized predator capable of strategic planning and execution during hunts.

10. Dromaeosaurus: “Runner Lizard”

Attribute Detail Family Dromaeosauridae Found in Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta Diet Carnivorous Lived 80-69 mya Length 2 m Height 1 m Weight estimate 15 kg

Artist’s recreation of Dromaeosaurus. Credit: Fred Wierum/Wikimedia Commons

Dromaeosaurus was a small raptor, measuring around 2 meters long and weighing up to 15 kilograms. It had a robust skull with a deep snout, large eyes, and sharp, serrated teeth adapted for a carnivorous diet. Its body was equipped with powerful hind limbs and a long, stiff tail for balance. Each foot featured a sickle-shaped claw, which was likely used to capture and kill prey​​. Dromaeosaurus also had large nasal cavities, indicating a keen sense of smell, which would have been advantageous in hunting​​.

Dromaeosaurus lived during the Late Cretaceous period, approximately 80 to 69 million years ago, in what is now North America. It thrived in diverse environments such as grasslands and woodlands. As a carnivore, it preyed on smaller vertebrates and possibly scavenged for food.

Its large brain relative to body size suggests advanced sensory processing and cognitive abilities. The possibility of pack-hunting behavior indicates social interactions and cooperation, which require higher cognitive functions.

11. Saurornithoides: “Lizard Bird Form”

Attribute Detail Family Troodontidae Found in Djadochta Formation, Mongolia Diet Omnivorous (allegedly) Lived 84 mya Length 3 m Height 1.3 m Weight estimate 54 kg

Artist’s recreation of Saurornithoides. Credit: Audrey.m.horn/Wikimedia Commons

Saurornithoides was a small troodontid, measuring up to 3 meters long and weighing around 50 kilograms. It had a slender, bird-like build with long legs and a lightweight body. Its head was small and narrow, with a pointed snout and sharp teeth. Its bird-like skull housed a relatively large brain, indicating advanced cognitive abilities. The dinosaur’s powerful hind limbs and elongated metatarsals were built for speed, making this dinosaur capable of swift and agile movements. Additionally, Saurornithoides possessed excellent sensory capabilities, including keen vision and sophisticated hearing, which may have allowed for some degree of night vision​.

Saurornithoides lived during the Late Cretaceous period, about 84 million years ago, in what is now Mongolia. The region was not as arid during that era, providing diverse environments for the genus. As a carnivore, Saurornithoides likely fed on small lizards, mammals, and insects.

Saurornithoides had keen vision and hearing, which would have made it an effective hunter, capable of detecting prey even in low-light conditions. The dinosaur’s agility and speed suggest it could employ complex hunting strategies, including ambush tactics.

12. Tyrannosaurus rex: “Tyrant Lizard King”

Attribute Detail Family Tyrannosauridae Found in Golden, Colorado Diet Carnivorous Lived 90-66 mya Length 12 m Height 5 m Weight estimate 8000 kg

Potential Tyrannosaurus mating behavior. Credit: Life on Our Planet/Netflix

Of course, the Rex is also included in this list, as if it wasn’t acing everything else. It was one of the largest terrestrial predators, measuring up to 12 meters long and standing about 5 meters tall. It weighed around 8 tons. T. rex had a massive skull, reaching up to 1.5 meters long, with the most powerful jaws filled with serrated teeth that could grow up to 12 inches long.

T. rex’s most distinctive features included its enormous skull and powerful bite, capable of exerting the strongest bite force of any terrestrial animal. It had binocular vision due to forward-facing eyes, enhancing its depth perception. Despite its short forelimbs, each arm was capable of lifting significant weight. The dinosaur’s teeth were designed for crushing bone, indicating a diet that included large herbivorous dinosaurs​.

Tyrannosaurus rex lived during the Late Cretaceous period, about 68 to 66 million years ago, in what is now North America. Its habitat included forested river valleys and coastal regions, rich in plant life and prey animals. As an apex predator, T. rex primarily hunted large herbivores like Edmontosaurus and Triceratops, but it might have also scavenged when the opportunity arose​​.

The king’s intelligence is debated. Many paleontologists consider the genus intelligent due to its relatively large brain size for a dinosaur, particularly in areas controlling sensory input and coordination. Its advanced sensory capabilities, including excellent vision and olfactory senses, made it an effective hunter. Evidence suggests that T. rex may have exhibited social behaviors, potentially hunting in groups or engaging in complex interactions with others of its species.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!