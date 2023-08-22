Reconstruction of an Allosaurus species. Image via Wiki Commons.

Allosaurus is a massive dinosaur that lived 155 to 145 million years ago during the Late Jurassic period. It was a fierce predator with a massive skull and razor-sharp teeth. Allosaurus measured, on average, 8.5 m (28 ft) and weighed 1.7 metric tons, although it could get even bigger. It was an apex predator on top of the food chain -- but that's just one part of what makes it so awesome.

Introduction: Meet the Beast

You stand at the footprints of a legendary predator that once stalked the Earth. You're about to embark on a journey back to a time when ferocious giants roamed the land, and among them, the Allosaurus was a force to be reckoned with.

Jurassic Park featured several dinosaurs, including T-Rex, velociraptors, and triceratops. But those aren't true Jurassic dinosaurs -- they lived in the Cretaceous, millions of years after the Jurassic. If you want to see a quintessential Jurassic dinosaur, that's the Allosaurus.

But there's still much we don't know about it.

A Jurassic hunter

Allosaurus (Big Al II) This dinosaur lived during the Jurassic period approximately 150 million years ago. Image via Wiki Commons.

The name "Allosaurus" means "different lizard" or "strange lizard". This comes from its unique (at the time of its discovery) concave vertebrae. But there are plenty of other things about Allosaurus that are strange.

Paleontological evidence for Allosaurus (fossils) mostly comes from North America, but other fossils were also found in Portugal. Allosaurus was fast and strong, and it seemed to prefer dry floodplains, where it could hunt freely. But like with T-Rex, there's some controversy as to whether it only hunted or it scavenged.

A 2021 paper suggested that the dinosaur may have actually got more calories from scavenging. This is recent research and is still far from settled. "This new perspective may overturn 150 years of established thought," said author Cameron Pahl at Portland State University. In fact, Pahl mentions that Allosaurus may have been the dinosaur equivalent of a vulture.

"Our results may explain why carnosaurs like Allosaurus did not evolve powerful bite forces, binocular vision, or advanced cursorial adaptations. Given the enormous supply of sauropod carrion, they were under no resource-based selective pressure to overpower prey and may have evolved as terrestrial vulture analogues," the study reads.

Hunting in Packs?

Some paleontologists believe that Allosaurus might have hunted in packs, coordinating their attacks much like wolves do today. Imagine a group of these giants, working together, communicating with body language and positioning. Few things would have been as terrifying.

But other researchers believe individuals may have been aggressive toward each other and the only reason why lone individuals would congregate is to feed on the same carcasses.

In fact, they wouldn't have even shied away from cannibalism.

"Scavenging, and even cannibalism, is pretty common among modern predators," said Stephanie Drumheller, a paleontologist in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, and lead author of a study on Allosaurs. Big theropods, like Allosaurus, probably weren't particularly picky eaters if it meant they got a free meal.

However, this is still a subject of debate, and the solitary, stalking hunter remains a prominent image of the Allosaurus -- although it may not be entirely true.

What Allosaurus looked like

Diagram of Allosaurus skull. Image via Wiki Commons.

There are at least three valid Allosaurus species, but the genus has a very complicated taxonomy and researchers aren't certain how to classify all the findings. However, all allosaurus species shared some similarities.

It had powerful limbs and a slightly sloping tail. It was built for speed, and according to studies, it would have reached speeds of up to 21 miles per hour (34 km/h). This was faster than other dinosaurs of its time, including the Sauropods and Stegosaurs it hunted. For comparison, the top human speed ever reached is around 37 km/h for 100 meters. Olympic sprinters would have been able to outrun Allosaurus -- but most of us had slim chances.

Its arms, though shorter than its legs, were no less terrifying. Imagine a clawed hand at the end of a muscular arm, each claw as long as a human hand. These arms were not just for show; they were active hunting tools. The claws allowed it to cling to prey, and several other adaptations enabled Allosaurus to impose itself on its prey.

A Tail with a Purpose

The Allosaurus' tail was not just an accessory. It was a finely-tuned instrument that provided balance and stability. Picture a tightrope walker's pole, offering the perfect counterbalance to the massive head and body. This tail allowed the Allosaurus to make rapid turns and adjustments while in full sprint, turning what could be a clumsy run into a graceful and lethal pursuit.

This is why researchers believe Allosaurus wouldn't have only scavenged. It would have hunted too. However, its bite would have been remarkably weak for a dinosaur this size, which doesn't hint at only hunting.

Brain and Senses

Though we can't know for sure, some scientists believe that Allosaurus might have been covered in scales or even primitive feathers.

The dinosaur's brain resembles that of crocodiles. Researchers used CT scans to study this in great detail. The structure of the inner ear also resembled that of crocodiles, so they could have only heard lower frequency sounds and would have had problems hearing sharper sounds.

A. fragilis showing its maximum possible gape, based on Bakker (1998) and Rayfield et al. (2001). Image via Wiki Commons.

Their sense of smell had an interesting dichotomy. The area for detecting odors was very well developed. But the area for interpreting smells was less developed. So the dinosaur would have been able to pick up smells very keenly. It wouldn't have known exactly what they are, but it would have picked them up.

Unraveling the Mystery of Allosaurus

How do we know all this? Through the hard work of paleontologists, who dig into the very bones of the Earth, unveiling the secrets buried for millions of years. They piece together the Allosaurus's world, one fossil at a time, much like assembling a jigsaw puzzle.

New species are also constantly being discovered. For instance, one recent 2020 study described a whole new species of Allosaurus.

"Previously, paleontologists thought there was only one species of Allosaurus in Jurassic North America, but this study shows there were two species--the newly described Allosaurus jimmadseni evolved at least 5 million years earlier than its younger cousin, Allosaurus fragilis," said co-lead author Mark Loewen, research associate at the Natural History Museum of Utah, and associate professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah led the study. "The skull of Allosaurus jimmadseni is more lightly built than its later relative Allosaurus fragilis, suggesting a different feeding behavior between the two." "Recognizing a new species of dinosaur in rocks that have been intensely investigated for over 150 years is an outstanding experience of discovery. Allosaurus jimmadseni is a great example of just how much more we have to learn about the world of dinosaurs. Many more exciting fossils await discovery in the Jurassic rocks of the American West," said Daniel Chure, retired paleontologist at Dinosaur National Monument and co-lead author of the study.

With modern methods, scientists study existing fossils, as well as fossils from related dinosaurs, looking for connections and patterns that could provide more insights. Of course, many such insights also come from understanding the Jurassic environment.

Cast of synonym "A. atrox" at the South Australian Museum. Image via Wiki Commons.

Allosaurus' Realm

When Allosaurus was king of the land, the world was a different place. Not only did it look differently, but it also had different temperatures and vegetation.

Shifting Continents

During the time of the Allosaurus, the supercontinent Pangaea was breaking apart. Imagine a colossal puzzle, slowly coming undone. This was a world in transition, where the very ground beneath the feet of the Allosaurus was shifting and changing.

These tectonic movements gave birth to new ecosystems and climates, shaping the world into something both familiar and alien.

Climate and Weather

You wouldn't find icy polar caps in Allosaurus's world. Instead, picture a warm and wet climate, where seasonal monsoons washed the land and nourished the verdant flora. Think of a tropical paradise, but on a grand, prehistoric scale.

Territory and Prey

Roaming the lands of what is now North America and Portugal, Allosaurus wasn't a picky eater. From smaller plant-eating dinosaurs to even its kin, it hunted with an opportunistic flair.

Lush Vegetation

Imagine dense forests with towering conifer trees and thick fern undergrowth. The air is heavy with humidity, and the landscape is crisscrossed with rivers and dotted with lakes. It's a green world, where cycads and ginkgoes dominate the scenery, forming a picturesque backdrop to the drama of dinosaur life.

These vast forests and fertile plains provided nourishment for a multitude of herbivorous dinosaurs, setting the stage for a complex food chain where the Allosaurus was a star player.

Diverse Inhabitants

In the realm of the Allosaurus, you would not only find terrifying predators but also a wide array of plant-eating dinosaurs like Stegosaurus and Diplodocus. It was a world where gentle giants grazed beside armored warriors, and swift runners darted between the shadows.

Pterosaurs ruled the skies, their wings casting fleeting shadows over the landscape, while in the water, large fish and crocodile-like reptiles lurked.

It was a strikingly different world from ours, but a very diverse one.

Allosaurus facts

Name Meaning : "Allosaurus" translates to "different lizard," derived from the Greek words "allos" meaning different, and "sauros" meaning lizard.

: "Allosaurus" translates to "different lizard," derived from the Greek words "allos" meaning different, and "sauros" meaning lizard. Period : Allosaurus lived during the Late Jurassic period, approximately 155 to 145 million years ago.

: Allosaurus lived during the Late Jurassic period, approximately 155 to 145 million years ago. Size : Adult Allosaurus typically measured around 28 to 40 feet (8.5 to 12 meters) in length and weighed 2 to 3 tons.

: Adult Allosaurus typically measured around 28 to 40 feet (8.5 to 12 meters) in length and weighed 2 to 3 tons. Diet : It was a carnivorous predator, feeding primarily on large herbivorous dinosaurs of the time, such as Stegosaurus and Apatosaurus.

: It was a carnivorous predator, feeding primarily on large herbivorous dinosaurs of the time, such as Stegosaurus and Apatosaurus. Teeth : Allosaurus had large, sharp teeth designed for cutting flesh, and it could replace these teeth rapidly as they wore down or broke off.

: Allosaurus had large, sharp teeth designed for cutting flesh, and it could replace these teeth rapidly as they wore down or broke off. Hunting Tactics : Some paleontologists believe Allosaurus hunted in packs or familial groups, although this is still debated. Some studies suggest it was a scavenger.

: Some paleontologists believe Allosaurus hunted in packs or familial groups, although this is still debated. Some studies suggest it was a scavenger. Location : Fossils have been found primarily in the Morrison Formation of North America, but there are also specimens from Portugal and possibly Tanzania.

: Fossils have been found primarily in the Morrison Formation of North America, but there are also specimens from Portugal and possibly Tanzania. Arms : Though smaller in comparison to the rest of its body, the arms of an Allosaurus were quite powerful and ended with three sharp claws.

: Though smaller in comparison to the rest of its body, the arms of an Allosaurus were quite powerful and ended with three sharp claws. Discovery : The first scientifically recognized remains were discovered in 1877 by Othniel Charles Marsh in the western United States.

: The first scientifically recognized remains were discovered in 1877 by Othniel Charles Marsh in the western United States. Classification : Allosaurus belongs to the Theropoda group, specifically within the family Allosauridae.

: Allosaurus belongs to the Theropoda group, specifically within the family Allosauridae. Significance : It is one of the most well-known and extensively studied of all dinosaurs, with dozens of complete or partial specimens.

: It is one of the most well-known and extensively studied of all dinosaurs, with dozens of complete or partial specimens. Extinction : Like many dinosaurs, Allosaurus likely became extinct due to a combination of environmental changes and competition from other predators.

: Like many dinosaurs, Allosaurus likely became extinct due to a combination of environmental changes and competition from other predators. Cultural Impact: Allosaurus has appeared in numerous documentaries, films, and exhibits, solidifying its status as one of the iconic dinosaurs.

Allosaurus FAQ

Q: What does the name "Allosaurus" mean? A: "Allosaurus" translates to "different lizard." The name refers to the unique structure of its vertebrae and other bones.

Q: When and where did Allosaurus live? A: Allosaurus lived during the Late Jurassic period, around 155 to 145 million years ago. Its fossils have been primarily found in the Morrison Formation of North America, but also in Portugal and possibly Tanzania.

Q: How big was Allosaurus? A: Adult Allosaurus typically measured around 28 to 40 feet (8.5 to 12 meters) in length and weighed 2 to 3 tons.

Q: What did Allosaurus eat? A: Allosaurus was a carnivore, preying on large herbivorous dinosaurs such as Stegosaurus and Apatosaurus, and possibly scavenging as well. This is still a matter of active research. Q: Was Allosaurus a fast runner? A: Though precise speeds are hard to estimate, Allosaurus was likely a relatively fast runner for its size. Q: How was Allosaurus discovered? A: The first scientifically recognized Allosaurus remains were discovered in 1877 by Othniel Charles Marsh in the western United States. Q: Are there different species of Allosaurus? A: Yes, there are several recognized species of Allosaurus, with the best-known being Allosaurus fragilis. Q: What happened to Allosaurus? Why did it go extinct? A: Allosaurus likely went extinct due to a combination of environmental changes and competition from other predators. Its extinction was part of a broader pattern of changes in the Late Jurassic ecosystem. Q: How does Allosaurus compare to other large predatory dinosaurs? A: Allosaurus was smaller than some later predatory dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex but was still one of the dominant predators of its time. Its unique features, such as the hinged jaw and serrated teeth, set it apart from other theropods. Q: Could Allosaurus's arms be used for hunting? A: Despite being relatively short, Allosaurus's arms were robust and had three sharp claws. While they were not the primary tool for hunting, they may have been used to grasp prey or deliver slashing wounds. Q: Was Allosaurus a solitary predator or did it hunt in packs? A: The evidence for pack hunting in Allosaurus is inconclusive. Some paleontologists believe that they may have hunted in familial groups or loosely organized packs, while others argue that they were solitary predators. Q: Was Allosaurus the apex predator of its time? A: Allosaurus was one of the top predators in its ecosystem, but it likely shared its habitat with other large carnivorous dinosaurs like Ceratosaurus. The competition and hierarchy among these predators are still subjects of research.

Q: How did Allosaurus compare to its famous successor, the Tyrannosaurus rex? A: While both were large carnivorous theropods, Allosaurus lived during the Late Jurassic, while T. rex lived during the Late Cretaceous, millions of years later. Allosaurus was generally smaller, with a lighter build and different jaw and teeth structures. Q: Where can I see an Allosaurus skeleton? A: Allosaurus skeletons are displayed in many major natural history museums around the world, including the American Museum of Natural History in New York and the Natural History Museum in London.

A Never-Ending Exploration

While we have learned much, the story of Allosaurus is far from complete. Every year, researchers are learning new things about dinosaurs. You are now part of this exploration. Every time you gaze at a fossil in a museum or watch a film where this magnificent creature comes to life, you step into its world.

With new discoveries emerging, who knows what secrets still lie buried, waiting for the right hands to unearth them?