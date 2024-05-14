Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Edmontosaurus represents one of the most extensively studied hadrosaurs from the Late Cretaceous period. This genus thrived from 73 to 66 million years ago and spanned a significant geographic range from Colorado to Alaska. This massive herbivore shared its habitat with the iconic Tyrannosaurus and Triceratops and lived until the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event.

Artist’s recreation of Edmontosaurus. Credit: Natee Puttapipat/Wikimedia Commons

Discovery and History

Edmontosaurus‘ story begins in the late 19th century, marked by its initial discovery and subsequent naming by Lawrence Lambe in 1917. Edmontosaurus derived its name from the Edmonton area, in Canada, where its fossils were prolific. Initially, specimens that would later belong to the genus were classified under multiple genera, including Claosaurus, Thespesius, and Trachodon. E. regalis, the type species, and E. annectens, discovered by Othniel Charles Marsh in 1892, became central to this genus’s narrative.

Museum mount of Edmontosaurus. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The 20th century gradually refined the understanding of Edmontosaurus, with significant contributions from paleontologists like John Bell Hatcher and Charles W. Gilmore. They worked towards untangling the complex taxonomy, leading to a clearer distinction of Edmontosaurus within the Hadrosauridae family. Moreover, this period witnessed the discovery of numerous well-preserved specimens, including the famous “mummified” dinosaurs, which offered unprecedented insights into the creature’s skin texture and possible soft tissues.

Description and Anatomy

Edmontosaurus was a colossus of the Late Cretaceous, with some individuals growing up to 12 meters long and weighing around 5 to 6 tons. Its most striking feature is its elongated, duck-billed skull. Unlike many contemporaries, it lacked a bony cranial crest, showcasing a flat, broad skull. The skull housed hundreds of tightly packed teeth arranged in dental batteries, enabling continuous replacement.

Museum cast of Edmontosaurus skull. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Edmontosaurus‘ body was robust, supported by strong hind limbs that suggest it could move effectively on two legs. However, it likely adopted a quadrupedal stance while feeding or resting. The forelimbs, though smaller, were well-developed, indicating that Edmontosaurus could also support its weight on all fours.

Well-preserved specimens reveal skin impressions marked by varying scales. The detailed preservation of these skin patterns has allowed scientists to make educated guesses about its appearance in life, depicting Edmontosaurus as an animal well-adapted to its environment.

E. regalis (R) and E. annectens (L) – human size comparison. Credit Wikimedia Commons

The distinction between the two main Edmontosaurus species, E. regalis and E. annectens, is primarily seen in their cranial anatomy and size. E. regalis, the “regal” species, typically exhibited a more robust build and slightly shorter skull proportions compared to the more slender E. annectens.

Paleoecology

This massive hadrosaur roamed across modern-day North America, from the coastal plains of Alaska to the warmer regions of Colorado. This geographical span suggests a remarkable adaptability to different environments. Angiosperms, conifers, ferns, and cycads dominated the landscapes it inhabited. Edmontosaurus‘ ability to process a wide range of vegetation is evident from its dental anatomy, which is suited for slicing and grinding.

Artist’s restoration of Dakotaraptor, Edmontosaurus, Pachycephalosaurus, and Tyrannosaurus in the Hell Creek Formation. Credit: ABelov2014/Wikimedia Commons

The presence of Edmontosaurus across such a wide geographic area indicates its ability to adapt to varying climatic conditions, from temperate to subarctic environments. This adaptability might have been facilitated by migratory behavior, as suggested by the distribution of its fossils in various latitudinal gradients. Edmontosaurus shared habitats with many dinosaur species, including Tyrannosaurus rex, Ankylosaurus, and Triceratops.

Behavioral Insights and Social Structure

Fossil bone beds and trackways indicate that Edmontosaurus likely exhibited gregarious living habits, forming large herds. Living in groups would have protected the genus against predators like tyrannosaurs, with the larger individuals possibly defending the herd against attacks. This social structure might also imply parental care and resource sharing, such as water and food, increasing their survival rate.

Artist’s interpretation of an Edmontosaurus bull tackling an Albertosaurus. Credit: Durbed/Wikimedia Commons

Evidence of migratory behavior in Edmontosaurus comes from the vast geographical spread of its fossils. These migrations would have been driven by the need to access different feeding grounds and possibly by reproductive behaviors, such as moving to specific nesting sites. The ability to traverse long distances implies high physical endurance and adaptability in varying climates and terrains.

The great migration. Credit: March of the Dinosaurs

Edmontosaurus‘ specialized teeth and jaw mechanics allowed it to exploit a diverse plant diet. This versatility in feeding strategies would have been crucial in supporting its large body size and the energetic demands of migrations. The social feeding behavior, potentially involving coordinated movements within the herd, might have optimized resource exploitation, reducing the risk of overgrazing in any single area.

Research and Discoveries

Mummified Edmontosaurus foot with skin impressions. Credit: PlosOne

Over the years, paleontologists have unearthed a wealth of Edmontosaurus fossils, including complete skeletons, skin impressions, and even gut contents.

Some of the most striking Edmontosaurus discoveries are the “mummified” specimens with preserved skin impressions. These rare fossils have offered a unique glimpse into the texture and appearance of its skin, showing a pattern of scales and possibly soft tissue structures like crests or wattles, which were not previously known for this genus. Such discoveries have challenged previous notions about the dinosaur’s external appearance and have allowed for more accurate reconstructions.

Analysis of bone histology has indicated how these dinosaurs grew, how fast they matured, and how they might have regulated their body temperature. These findings suggest that Edmontosaurus had a relatively rapid growth rate, getting big quite fast.

Museum mount of Edmontosaurus adult with juvenile. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moreover, recent technological advances, including 3D scanning and digital modeling, have allowed scientists to simulate Edmontosaurus‘ chewing. This analysis has shown that the genus could perform complex jaw movements necessary for its herbivorous diet. The simulations suggest that the dinosaur’s jaws could move not only vertically but also laterally, enhancing its ability to grind tough plant material. Researchers have also identified that these movements helped distribute the wear across its multiple rows of teeth, prolonging their usefulness.

Edmontosaurus in Popular Culture

Despite its moniker as “the most studied North American dinosaur”, Edmontosaurus occupies a more modest place in popular culture compared to its contemporaries like Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops. Nevertheless, the genus is no stranger to the silver screen.

In the BBC series “Walking with Dinosaurs”, Edmontosaurus is depicted in its natural habitat, illustrating its daily life and survival challenges. The documentary highlights its herd behavior and how these social structures helped protect individuals from predators.

Edmontosaurus herd migrating. Credit: Prehistoric Planet/Apple +

Edmontosaurus is featured prominently in “Prehistoric Planet”, showcasing its behavior in an arctic environment. The series highlights its social interactions and defensive strategies against predators. It provides a vivid and scientifically accurate representation of its habitat and lifestyle.

Netflix’s “Life on Our Planet” highlights Edmontosaurus in the context of Earth’s evolutionary history. The documentary emphasizes its adaptations for survival and its interactions with members of its herd and young.

E. regalis mother caring for her young. Credit: Life on Our Planet/Netflix

Edmontosaurus is featured in “Planet Dinosaur” where its survival strategies and challenges are explored. The documentary illustrates its life in a dynamic Cretaceous ecosystem. It also discusses the fossil evidence supporting theories about its behavior and physical characteristics.

In “Dinosaur Planet”, (not the same documentary) Edmontosaurus is shown enduring the harsh climates and predatory dangers of its time. The series focuses on a particular individual, highlighting its struggles and daily life.

“March of the Dinosaurs” portrays Edmontosaurus as part of a migratory herd facing numerous seasonal challenges. This documentary provides insights into its migratory patterns and how they might have coped with the extreme weather of the Late Cretaceous. Moreover, the documentary captures the perilous journey that these dinosaurs annually undertook.

PBS Eons features Edmontosaurus in several episodes, discussing various aspects of its biology and paleoecology. The series explains new scientific findings about its anatomy and potential social behavior. It also delves into the significance of the “mummified” Edmontosaurus specimens for paleontological research.

E. regalis exiting the hatchery. Credit: Jurassic World Evolution

The genus is no stranger to video games as “Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis” includes Edmontosaurus as a buildable attraction in the player’s dinosaur park. It is depicted as a gentle and low-maintenance dinosaur, making it a popular choice among park visitors. Similarly, “Jurassic World Evolution” also features Edmontosaurus as one of the herbivorous dinosaurs that players can create and manage within their parks.

In “Ark: Survival Evolved” Edmontosaurus is a tamable and rideable dinosaur within the game. Players can benefit from taming it due to its speed and ability to carry significant amounts of resources, making it an excellent pack animal.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!