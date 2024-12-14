Facebook

Illustration by Midjourney.

For years, video games have been blamed for harming mental health. But a new study paints a very different picture.

In the largest investigation of its kind, researchers found that owning and playing video games can significantly improve mental well-being. The study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, analyzed 97,602 survey responses from Japanese residents collected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By taking advantage of console lotteries during supply shortages, the research team established a causal link between gaming and better mental health. Their findings challenge long-standing stereotypes of gamers as isolated or emotionally unstable.

“Our findings challenge common stereotypes about gaming being harmful or merely providing temporary euphoria,” said Hiroyuki Egami, PhD, Assistant Professor at Nihon University. “We’ve shown that gaming can improve mental health and life satisfaction across a broad spectrum of individuals.”

How do video games improve well-being?

The study, led by Hiroyuki Egami and colleagues, took advantage of a unique situation in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chain disruptions forced retailers to allocate Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 consoles via lottery systems. This random chance to own a console created an opportunity to investigate how gaming affects mental health, free from the usual biases of self-selection.

Egami’s team drew on data from 97,602 survey respondents between 2020 and 2022. Of those, over 8,000 had participated in the console lotteries. The researchers compared those who won consoles to those who didn’t, isolating the causal effect of gaming rather than just observing correlations.

The results were clear: Those who won a console reported lower levels of psychological distress, measured using the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K6). They also reported higher levels of life satisfaction based on the Satisfaction With Life Scale (SWLS). The improvements ranged between 0.1 and 0.6 standard deviations—modest, but meaningful.

Owning a Nintendo Switch led to a 0.60 standard deviation improvement in mental well-being, while the PS5 resulted in a 0.12 standard deviation boost. Adolescents, in particular, saw larger benefits from the Nintendo Switch. Even life satisfaction improved. For PS5 owners, life satisfaction increased by 0.23 standard deviations.

A standard deviation is a measure of how much a set of scores varies around the average (mean). In simpler terms, it tells you how spread out the data is. When researchers report changes in standard deviations, they’re showing how big an improvement or change is compared to the typical range of results. A 0.6 standard deviation improvement is considered moderate to large, while a 0.23 standard deviation improvement is considered small to moderate.

The PS5 tends to attract more hardcore gamers, and its games are often solitary experiences. “The psychological benefits were less pronounced among young PS5 users,” the researchers noted.

“Many earlier studies drew conclusions from correlational analysis with observational data, which can’t distinguish between cause and effect,” Egami explained. “Our natural experimental design allows us to confidently say that gaming actually leads to improved well-being, rather than just being associated with it.”

Why This Matters for Gamers

These findings extend beyond console gaming. PC gamers—many of whom enjoy playing games on Windows systems—can also benefit from this research. It underscores that video gaming, regardless of platform, isn’t inherently detrimental. In fact, it could provide a boost to mental health and life satisfaction.

For people who use Windows-based gaming rigs, this study provides a timely reminder that their hobby can be more than just entertainment. Whether it’s exploring virtual worlds or competing in fast-paced action games, the mental benefits are real.

Concerns about the negative effects of gaming have persisted for decades. Parents, teachers, and even policymakers have often viewed video games with suspicion. In 2019, the World Health Organization officially classified “gaming disorder” as a mental health condition. This decision amplified fears that video games might be intrinsically harmful.

However, this study shows that for many people, gaming isn’t a source of distress—it’s a refuge. During the pandemic, when social interactions were limited, video games provided an outlet for entertainment, connection, and stress relief.

Md. Shafiur Rahman, PhD, Senior Assistant Professor at Hamamatsu University School of Medicine, commented on these changing perspectives. “As an epidemiologist, I’ve often seen concerns about gaming’s negative impacts. However, this study’s robust methodology challenges those preconceptions. It highlights the need for a more nuanced approach in studying digital media’s effects on health.”

Importantly, the study’s findings highlight that not all gaming experiences are the same. The psychological impact can vary by console, genre, and the age of the player.

Implications for the Future

The researchers acknowledge that their data was collected during a unique period: the COVID-19 pandemic. This context may have influenced the results. Nevertheless, their conclusions offer a foundation for future studies.

For policymakers and global organizations like WHO and UNICEF, the study provides valuable evidence. It calls for a shift away from simplistic views of gaming as a societal threat. Instead, there’s a need to explore how different gaming experiences can enhance well-being.

The key is moderation. Playing video games for a few hours a day showed clear benefits, but the advantages waned when playtime exceeded three hours per day.

For policymakers, parents, and educators, the message is clear: It’s not just about limiting screen time. It’s about understanding how and why people play. A teenager playing Mario Kart with their siblings might not need the same intervention as one spending six hours a day in a dark room playing alone.

As digital media continues to evolve, the debate over gaming’s impact on mental health is unlikely to end. But this research offers a valuable reminder: Sometimes, the pixels on our screens bring a bit of light to our lives.