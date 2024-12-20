Facebook

Imagine a world without written records — no books, no laws, no way to document discoveries or communicate ideas across generations. Civilization would be trapped in a cycle of forgetfulness, with innovation limited to the reach of memory.

Thankfully, our ancestors in Mesopotamia broke this cycle around 5,500 years ago by pressing symbols into clay, giving humanity one of its greatest tools: writing.

The Kish tablet, a humble clay slab, marks a key moment in the journey of writing. The tablet is the oldest written document we have, the dawn of recorded history as we know it.

A clay tablet with proto-cuneiform writing. Image credits: Jim Kuhn/Wikimedia Commons.

What does the Kish tablet say?

The Mesopotamians didn’t write full text as we do today. They used symbols and markings with a stylus, a form known as proto-cuneiform. The symbols on the tablet represent animals, commodities, beverages, some processes, and various other objects. For example, a closer look reveals sections describing the beer brewing process using malt. Other symbols represent grains, goats, sheep, and agriculture-related activities.

Although archaeologists haven’t been able to decipher every symbol, they believe that Sumerians used the tablets for record-keeping and accounting purposes. The Kish tablets possibly helped them track their agricultural output, beer quality, and other administrative operations.

This proto-cuneiform tablet represents the first step in managing complex systems of trade and administration as cities grew and economies became more sophisticated in Mesopotamia. This writing system eventually evolved into the cuneiform around 3000 BCE, which could express not only administrative details but also legal codes, events, literature, rituals, and religious texts.

Aren’t cave paintings much older written records?

The Kish tablet is “only” 5,500 years old, whereas the oldest cave painting that features three humans and a pig dates back to 50,000 years. However, cave paintings illustrate scenes rather than forming a structured system for recording detailed information.

In contrast, the symbols on the Kish tablet convey messages about economic activities and commodities. For example, they show how barley was used for food and beer production and the role of livestock in Sumerian society. The fact that Sumerians baked their inscriptions into clay for preservation highlights their commitment to information management.

Moreover, the Sumerians inscribed symbols on wet clay and then baked the tablet such that it remained preserved for thousands of years. This shows how serious they were when it came to managing information and records.

Even today a part of the proto-cuneiform writing on the Kish tablet is waiting to be deciphered. The tablet is part of the larger collection of early Mesopotamian inscriptions, and scholars are still working to understand the full range of symbols used. Hopefully, further research will shed more light on the information the tablet carries and the evolution of written text.