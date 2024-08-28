Facebook

The food we eat has a profound impact on our planet and changing our diets can make a big impact. Stay with me — we’re not talking about going vegan or only eating local. We’re talking about something much more flexible and simple, called the planetary diet.

The planetary health diet also called the planetarian diet or the EAT-Lancet diet, was developed by health specialists to feed the planet’s growing population in a way that’s healthy and sustainable. According to new research, if everyone switched to this planetary diet, our global emissions would decrease by 17%, more than twice what the European Union emits.

Image credits: Qwabi Black.

A diet for the planet

With the global food system responsible for about one-third of all human-caused greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the link between our diets and climate change is undeniable. Forget airplanes and trucks for a moment, food is a bigger problem — and we have ways to make it better without any new technology.

Every food item carries a carbon footprint, reflecting the GHG emissions produced at each stage of its journey from farm to plate. Animal-based products, particularly red meat and dairy, are among the largest contributors to these emissions. For instance, despite accounting for only 5% of global caloric intake, red meat contributes nearly 29% of dietary emissions. In contrast, grains, which provide 51% of global calories, contribute 21% of emissions.

High-income regions like Australia and the United States often have diets heavy in animal products, leading to high per capita food emissions. In contrast, regions like Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, where plant-based diets dominate, have lower per capita emissions. This is despite these regions consuming large quantities of grains and tubers.

This is where the planetary diet comes in.

The planetary diet is a flexible, sustainable eating plan that focuses on a diverse intake of plant-based foods. It favors things like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, while not eliminating the consumption of animal products. It encourages the use of healthy oils and allows for smaller portions of fish, eggs, and dairy, with an emphasis on reducing added sugars and starchy vegetables.

The diet’s purpose is to drastically decrease saturated fat and sugar intake — which will make people healthier and, at the same time, reduce some of the impact that meat has on our emissions.

Fighting overconsumption

Changes in dietary emissions are needed to adopt the planetary health diet in countries and regions. Credit: Nature Climate Change (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-024-02084-1

Feeding the world is no easy feat. Over 800 million people suffer from hunger and the world population continues to grow. Meanwhile, over a billion people are obese.

The challenge is not just to feed a growing population but to do so in a sustainable and equitable way. The study, published in Nature Climate Change, highlights how dietary shifts, especially towards plant-based diets, can significantly reduce global emissions while addressing food inequality and health issues.

The benefits of this dietary shift would be especially significant in high-income countries, where overconsumption is prevalent. The study estimates that 56.9% of the global population currently overconsumes, contributing to excessive dietary emissions. A shift towards the EAT-Lancet diet could cut their emissions by 32.4%, more than offsetting the 15.4% increase in emissions resulting from underconsuming populations—43.1% of the global population—adopting healthier diets.

Regional differences

While the global adoption of the EAT-Lancet diet would reduce emissions overall, the impact would vary by region. In countries like Uzbekistan, Australia, and Qatar, dietary emissions could decrease by more than 60%, largely due to a reduction in meat consumption. However, in low- and lower-middle-income countries, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, emissions might increase as populations consume more animal products to meet nutritional needs.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, the diet recommends a 3.4-fold increase in dairy consumption across the population, and a 69-fold increase for the poorest 10%. However, with limited agricultural productivity and economic constraints, these regions may struggle to produce or import the necessary food.

Moreover, the affordability of healthier, more sustainable diets remains a major barrier. Over 1.58 billion people worldwide cannot afford the cost of the EAT-Lancet diet. This affordability crisis is most acute in low-income countries, where populations often rely on inexpensive, calorie-dense foods that are less nutritious but have lower environmental impacts.

So could we actually do it?

“If everyone” studies

The problem with “if everyone” did something studies is that of course, that’s not going to happen. Well, not anytime soon at least.

But the role of these studies is to give us a sense of scale. They say “Here’s how much of a difference we could make with this approach.” So, how could we move towards a planetary diet, even if only some of us are doing it?

In high-income countries, where overconsumption is a major issue, policies could focus on reducing the demand for high-emission foods. This might include implementing taxes on red meat and dairy, providing incentives for plant-based alternatives, and promoting education on the environmental impact of food choices. Additionally, urban planning can play a role in shaping food environments. We can make it easier for people to choose sustainable diets by increasing access to affordable, healthy foods in urban areas.

Of course, a meat tax is bound to prove extremely unpopular. It’s not even discussed now, and it’s unclear whether it could be passed at a larger scale. In 2015, one study surprisingly found that most people would support such a tax. But, despite health professionals advocating for it, there’s no major global or political will for it.

For low-income countries, targeted policies and innovations are essential. Improving agricultural productivity, particularly for nutrient-rich crops, can help bridge the gap between current diets and the EAT-Lancet recommendations. This includes adopting high-yielding crop varieties, improving soil and water management, and enhancing food supply chains to reduce losses and waste.

Creating change at scale

Individually, we can all make a difference, but we need more than just individual action. Sure, we can all change what we eat. But changing what the world eats requires coordinated action at all levels, from governments and businesses to communities and consumers.

While the EAT-Lancet diet offers a promising framework for reducing the environmental impact of our food system, its global adoption will require overcoming significant challenges.

The study underscores the need for policies that are tailored to the specific needs and capacities of different regions, taking into account not only environmental goals but also the realities of food security and economic development.

It won’t be easy but it’s worth trying. Both for our health and for the planet.

Journal Reference: Yanxian Li et al, Reducing climate change impacts from the global food system through diet shifts, Nature Climate Change (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-024-02084-1

