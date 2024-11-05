Facebook

Michelangelo’s The Flood may feature a woman with breast cancer. Credit: The Breast (2024).

The Sistine Chapel’s ceiling looms with the haunting beauty of “The Flood.” Yet in one corner, among scenes of biblical desperation, a subtle but shocking detail has surfaced. A young woman, barely clothed, clutches her chest, her expression seemingly frozen in pain or perhaps resignation. Her body is surrounded by swelling waters of a divine flood — yet her suffering may come from something even more insidious than nature’s wrath.

An international team of scientists and art historians now suggest that this woman, painted by Michelangelo more than 500 years ago, could be showing the physical marks of breast cancer.

Medical Details Hidden in the Brushstrokes

Led by forensic pathologist Andreas G. Nerlich from Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich, a team of researchers from Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and the UK studied the woman’s depiction in “The Flood.” Using an interdisciplinary approach known as iconodiagnosis, which examines artwork for signs of medical conditions, they focused on her right breast.

Their analysis, published in The Breast, noted a series of concerning signs: a retracted and deformed nipple, discolored areolar skin, and an indentation above the nipple resembling a scar. To medical eyes, these are textbook signs of breast cancer.

The Flood, Michelangelo. Credit: Vatican Museum.

The scene is one of nine from the Book of Genesis that Michelangelo painted between 1508 and 1512. As the Vatican Museum describes it, a multitude of people, burdened by their belongings, cling to hope as they face God’s wrath. But, unlike the chaotic desperation surrounding her, this woman appears almost introspective. She clutches her chest as if aware of a private agony amidst the larger catastrophe. Behind her, a child cries — possibly out of concern for her, rather than fear of the deluge overtaking them.

“It’s reasonable to presume that the message is to do with the inevitability of death,” medical historian Agnes Arnold-Forster from the University of Edinburgh explained to New Scientist. “Cancer was known to be incurable, levying an acute emotional toll, and it’s likely that a woman who found a lump in her breast would know the potential outcome.”

The young woman’s condition starkly contrasts with the healthier, symmetrical depictions of women’s bodies elsewhere in Michelangelo’s work. In figures from the Sistine Chapel’s “The Last Judgment” or sculptures like “Dawn” and “Night” in the Medici Chapel, Michelangelo portrayed healthy breasts with symmetry and smooth contours.

A Long-known Struggle

Such attention to anatomical detail suggests that he may have intentionally rendered this woman’s breast with abnormalities, perhaps influenced by his years of studying human anatomy and performing dissections. By age 17, Michelangelo was reportedly assisting with autopsies, experience that would have exposed him to various markers of diseases, including breast cancer.

The earliest known description dates back to ancient Egypt, around 1600 BCE, in the Edwin Smith Papyrus, which describes tumors or ulcers of the breast that were treated by cauterization. The papyrus explicitly noted that “there is no treatment” for these conditions, suggesting an early recognition of the disease’s severity and the lack of effective remedies.

The Greeks also had knowledge of breast cancer. Hippocrates, often called the father of medicine, wrote about cancer in the 5th century BCE, describing it as a “karkinos” (the Greek word for crab). This referenced the disease’s appearance, with the swollen tumor and the outstretching veins resembling a crab’s legs.

By the Renaissance period, during Michelangelo’s time, breast cancer was known, but medical understanding was still rudimentary. Physicians of that era attributed cancer to imbalances in the body’s humors. So, it was believed that excess “black bile” caused cancer. Treatments in the 16th century were limited, often consisting of rudimentary surgery, cauterization, or herbal remedies, but these approaches were largely ineffective.

Art, Anatomy, and Mortality

Historical context also offers an intriguing layer to this diagnosis. Michelangelo’s mother, Francesca, died when he was just six years old. Some accounts suggest that she suffered from a prolonged illness, possibly cancer. The young child behind the woman could represent Michelangelo at this tender age, grappling with his mother’s condition, adding an intimate, almost autobiographical touch to the fresco.

The presence of a nearby horse, the only animal in the scene, has led some to speculate that Michelangelo was referencing a family story. His mother, pregnant with him, once survived a fall from a horse. Could this be Michelangelo’s way of immortalizing that moment and his mother’s eventual fate?

“Cancer,” Arnold-Forster noted, “was a known disease even in the Renaissance. While not fully understood, its incurable nature and devastating toll on families were recognized.”

Much of these ideas border on speculation. We might never know for sure what Michelangelo truly had in mind for “The Flood” and whether these “easter eggs” were planted on purpose to tell a hidden, personal story. But the arguments are interesting and provocative. By including potentially pathologic signs in a woman’s body, Michelangelo may have subtly acknowledged the vulnerability of human life beyond the overarching message of divine judgment.