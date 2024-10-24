Facebook

Illustration of satellite exploding. Credit: Orbital Today.

A communications satellite designed and built by Boeing has disintegrated in orbit, marking another setback for the aerospace giant as it grapples with multiple crises.

The satellite, known as Intelsat 33e, was operated by Intelsat, a major company in global satellite communications. Its sudden failure has disrupted services for customers across Europe, Africa, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are coordinating with the satellite manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to analyze data and observations,” Intelsat said in a statement. The company has declared the satellite a total loss and is working to move customers to other satellites in its fleet or to third-party spacecraft.

A Dangerous Satellite Failure

The disintegration of Intelsat 33e has prompted an immediate investigation. Intelsat has set up a Failure Review Board to determine the cause of the anomaly, while Boeing is involved in the analysis alongside government agencies.

Adding to the concern, the U.S. Department of Defense’s space-tracking website, SpaceTrack, confirmed the satellite’s breakup. An alert on the platform stated that the U.S. Space Force is “currently tracking around 20 associated pieces” of debris.

Spaceflux tracked fragments from the break-up of Intelsat 33e, which occurred on October 19. Credit: Spaceflux.

This debris poses potential hazards to other satellites operating in geostationary orbit, approximately 22,000 miles above Earth. While there is no immediate danger to neighboring satellites, in time the debris may end up on a collision course with other space assets. Such collisions can create cascades of fragments that threaten other satellites and spur new collisions. This could cause a cascade of collisions until low orbit becomes unusable.

According to the European Space Agency, over 40,000 pieces of debris larger than 10 centimeters are currently orbiting Earth — and millions of smaller fragments. Tracking these objects, especially at higher altitudes, is challenging. So, the breakup of Intelsat 33e likely generated debris too small to be detected from the ground.

Even before its sudden demise, the Intelsat 33e satellite faced several setbacks. Shortly after its launch in August 2016, it experienced a problem with its primary thruster, delaying its entry into service by about three months. During in-orbit testing, they discovered a second propulsion anomaly. The satellite began consuming fuel at a much higher rate than anticipated just to maintain its geostationary position. Originally expected to function for 15 years, these issues cut its estimated service life to less than 10 years. Now, even that decade-long lifespan has been cut short by the satellite’s disintegration. And the cause is still unknown.

Not Boeing’s First Rodeo

The satellite incident compounds Boeing’s increasing list of embarrassing blunders. The company has been under intense scrutiny following issues with its Starliner spacecraft, intended to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

Recently, two astronauts were stranded at the ISS after their Boeing Starliner capsule was deemed unfit to make the return flight. They are now scheduled to travel back to Earth on a SpaceX spacecraft next year. They were supposed to stay on the ISS for just one week.

Moreover, Boeing is dealing with a significant labor dispute. More than 30,000 workers from its commercial airplane manufacturing division have gone on strike, demanding better wages and conditions. On October 24, union members rejected the company’s latest offer, which includes a 35% pay increase over the next four years. The offer didn’t include pensions that were lost as concessionary in previous contracts, and a $7,000 ratification bonus, which the union was pushing for.

Financially, Boeing is in a really bad spot. It’s seeking up to $35 billion in new funding and plans to lay off 17,000 employees starting in November.

Legal troubles further add to Boeing’s woes. In July, the company agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge related to two 737 MAX plane crashes over five years ago that claimed 346 lives. As part of the settlement, Boeing has agreed to pay at least $243.6 million in fines.

Growing Concerns Over Space Debris

The breakup of Intelsat 33e highlights the growing problem of space debris in Earth’s orbit. Each new fragment increases the risk of collisions. And new collisions can produce even more debris — a phenomenon known as the Kessler Syndrome.

Experts worry that without effective mitigation strategies, key orbital paths could become too hazardous for satellites and space exploration. Companies and agencies are exploring solutions like debris removal missions and designing satellites to deorbit safely at the end of their lifespans.

The incident also raises questions about satellite reliability and manufacturers and operator responsibility in preventing orbital debris.

As the space industry grows, with more satellites launched every year, the need for robust protocols to manage and mitigate space debris becomes increasingly urgent.