Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Close-up declassified spy satellite image of al-Qadisiyyah taken in 1974; the eroded mudbrick settlement and surrounding walls are visible. Credit: US Geological Survey.

Within Iraq’s vast desert, archaeologists have discovered something extraordinary — a battlefield that has been lost for nearly 1,400 years. And they did so using unconventional tools for archaeologists. By scrutinizing declassified U.S. spy satellite images, researchers from Durham University and Iraq’s University of al-Qadisiyah have pinpointed the likely site of the Battle of al-Qadisiyyah, an epic clash that shaped the future of the Islamic world.

It was here, south of the ancient city of Kufa, where Arab Muslim forces clashed with the mighty Sasanian Empire around A.D. 636. The battle was a decisive victory for the Rashidun Caliphate, leading to a swift expansion of Islamic rule across the Middle East, Africa, and even parts of Europe. Yet, despite its monumental significance, the exact location of this battlefield had remained a mystery — until now.

Unearthing History with Spy Technology

The breakthrough came during a survey of the Darb Zubaydah trail, a historic pilgrimage route that stretches from Kufa to Mecca. Using images captured by U.S. spy satellites in the 1970s, archaeologists were able to peer back in time, long before modern development obscured ancient landscapes. The grainy, black-and-white images revealed hints of a lost world beneath the sand — and it didn’t take long before the researchers realized they could use the same intel to identify the site of the famous battle.

“As you would expect from previously top-secret American spy imagery — the resolution is absolutely amazing — it is like having Google Earth, but from the 1970s,” William Deadman, a lead researcher from Durham University, told Newsweek. These images offered a unique view of the region, unmarred by decades of agricultural and urban expansion. By comparing them with modern photos and historical texts, Deadman’s team found clues that brought the long-lost battlefield into focus.

Historical descriptions had pointed to a general area for the battle, but it was vague — somewhere within a 10- to 20-kilometer radius. Now, thanks to these satellite images, the researchers have narrowed it down to within one kilometer. “I was amazed by how well the archaeology tied in with the historical narrative,” Deadman remarked.

Credit: ESA/Natural Earth

The researchers identified not only the site of the battle but also key stopping points along the pilgrimage route, like the ancient settlements of al-Qadisiyyah and al-‘Udhayb. “To be able to use our survey work to not only identify a key historical battle site but also the locations of two key settlements along the Darb Zubaydah is hugely exciting,” Deadman said.

Confirming the Findings on the Ground

Yet, archaeology is ultimately about getting your hands dirty. The final confirmation had to come from boots on the ground. Iraqi archaeologists conducted surveys, finding shards of pottery from the right period scattered on the surface, adding tangible proof to the remote discoveries.

“Our Iraqi colleagues’ work was absolutely pivotal in confirming what we had found remotely,” Deadman explained. “Not only were they able to confirm that our remote interpretation of the satellite imagery was accurate, but they were also able to find additional supporting evidence.”

The study highlights how modern technology can reveal ancient secrets. This fusion of historical records, satellites, and fieldwork has brought the team tantalizingly close to uncovering the full story of the Battle of al-Qadisiyyah.

The researchers now hope to conduct a more in-depth survey to map out the battlefield. “With detailed archaeological survey in the future, we hope to also pinpoint and map the battlefield in detail, if it still survives,” Deadman noted.

The findings appeared in the journal Antiquity.