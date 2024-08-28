Facebook

A farmer takes coca leaves out of his chuspa (coca pouch) and says to his companion, “Chew this coca, sister” in the above illustration, which appears in El Primer Nueva Corónica y Buen Gobierno, a Peruvian chronicle finished around 1615.

Scientists have uncovered traces of cocaine in 17th-century brain tissue found in a crypt in Milan, Italy, revealing a surprising chapter in the history of drug use in Europe. This discovery suggests that Europeans may have been using coca leaves — long known for their stimulating effects — much earlier than previously believed.

Cocaine’s Unexpected European Past

The study analyzed preserved human remains from the Ca’ Granda crypt, a burial site associated with a renowned hospital of the time. Researchers detected active components of the coca plant in brain tissues from 17th-century remains, pushing back the timeline of cocaine use on the continent by almost two centuries. Evidence of cocaine use was found in at least two individuals from the crypt.

“Given that the plant was not listed inside the detailed hospital pharmacopeia, it may not have been given as a medicinal remedy but may have been used for other purposes,” wrote the researchers from Italy in their study.

Signs of caries sicca on cranium C2, both photograph and X-rays image. Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science (2024).

The use of coca leaves in Europe has long been a subject of historical speculation. Spanish conquistadors first encountered the coca plant in the late 15th century in South America. Here indigenous people used the leaves to sustain energy and reduce hunger. Although attempts were made to ban the practice, the plant found its way to Europe by the late 16th century. However, until now, there was little concrete evidence to suggest that Europeans had begun using the leaves themselves.

New evidence from Milan suggests that coca leaves may have been imported and used much earlier than historians previously thought. The crypt’s remains indicate that the people buried there, likely of modest means, had access to this New World stimulant. This raises intriguing questions about the spread and influence of coca across Europe during this period.

Sacred Gift From the Gods

Cocaine plants, primarily from the genus Erythroxylum, are indigenous to South America, where they have been cultivated and used for thousands of years. The most notable species, Erythroxylum coca, is native to the eastern slopes of the Andes Mountains, thriving in the warm, humid climate of regions such as Peru, Bolivia, and Colombia.

These plants, which grow as shrubs or small trees, have been a central part of the cultural and social fabric of Indigenous communities in these areas for thousands of years. Its use dates back to 1000 BCE at the latest and probably began as early as 3000 BCE.

The leaves of the coca plant contain several alkaloids, the most potent of which is cocaine, a natural stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Indigenous peoples, such as the Inca and their predecessors, discovered the stimulating and hunger-suppressing properties of coca leaves long before the arrival of Europeans. They chewed the leaves as part of daily life and in various ritualistic and religious contexts, often mixing them with lime or ashes to enhance the release of active compounds. The practice provided energy and endurance, particularly in the high-altitude environments of the Andes, and was considered a sacred gift from the gods.

How Far Did Its Use Go?

The plant’s stimulant properties were well-documented by Spanish explorers, who brought the coca home to Europe. However, most historical accounts suggest that widespread cocaine use in Europe didn’t occur until the 19th century when it was synthesized into a more potent form, cocaine hydrochloride.

The coca often arrived rotten and Europeans were more dazzled by the conquistadors’ gold haul anyway. Yet, the remains in Milan provide the earliest direct evidence of coca use on the European continent. This shows that at least some early adopters in Europe recognized and enjoyed cocaine plants — a development that might prompt historians to rethink the timeline and extent of coca’s influence.

This discovery prompts further investigation into how widespread coca use was in Europe during the 17th century. Was Milan unique, or did coca find its way into other European cities as well? Did the plant’s use extend beyond mere curiosity or recreational use, perhaps even into medicinal contexts not yet fully understood?

As scientists continue to probe these ancient remains, they may yet uncover more secrets from this unexpected encounter between Europe and the New World stimulant.

The findings appeared in the Journal of Archaeological Science.

