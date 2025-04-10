Facebook

Structure 6D-XV-Sub3, altar with murals photographed from the south-west (above) and rendered from the north-west (below). Credit: photograph by E. Román; rendering by H. Hurst.

In the jungles of northern Guatemala, archaeologists brushed away centuries of soil to uncover a small altar that shouldn’t have been there. It stood no taller than a toddler, its four painted faces worn but unmistakable in style. Here, in the heart of the ancient Maya site of Tikal, stood an altar built and painted in the style of Teotihuacan, the far-off metropolis in central Mexico.

This altar may be the clearest evidence yet of how deeply Teotihuacan’s rituals and artists penetrated the Maya world during the fifth century AD.

A Foreign Hand in a Sacred Place

Archaeologists have long puzzled over the relationship between the Maya and Teotihuacan. Separated by more than 800 miles, these two civilizations flourished around the same time and often traded goods. But the nature of their contact has been fiercely debated. Was it political conquest? Cultural exchange? Or something murkier — an elite entanglement that blurred the lines between home and abroad?

The newly discovered altar may provide some answers — or something resembling them.

Layout of relevant sector and architectural groups at Tikal, Guatemala (image by T.G. Garrison & H. Hurst).

Set in the ruins of a residential courtyard called Group 6D-XV, the altar is painted with vivid red, yellow, and black faces wearing feathered headdresses and shield-like ornaments. Its shape follows the talud-tablero style, a signature architectural feature of Teotihuacan. Its mural technique — layered brushstrokes, symmetry, and frontal deity imagery — also adheres closely to Teotihuacan’s artistic traditions.

This is not a Mayan take on a Teotihuacan altar, the archaeologists note. These are murals made by people well-versed in highly standardised Teotihuacan painting.

Radiocarbon dating places the altar’s use around AD 400–550, right in the thick of a dramatic period known as the “Entrada,” when a figure from Teotihuacan, known today by his Maya name “Spearthrower Owl,” appears to have helped install a new dynasty at Tikal.

Sacred Murals and Strange Burials

This altar wasn’t a public monument. It stood in the center of a private courtyard, surrounded by four buildings likely occupied by elite Maya families. It was small and easily overlooked — except for its remarkable artistry and the mysteries buried beneath it.

There were four infant burials and ritual deposits around the altar. Their arrangement and style mirror mortuary practices in Teotihuacan’s own residential compounds. One child’s remains were burned and seated, arms curled to the chest — a posture eerily consistent with Teotihuacan funerary norms.

“The remains of three children not older than 4 years were found on three sides of the altar,” Lorena Paiz, the archaeologist who led the discovery, told The Associated Press.

“The Teotihuacan were traders who traveled all over the country (Guatemala),” Paiz said. “The Teotihuacan residential complexes were houses with rooms and in the center altars; that’s what the residence that was found is like, with an altar with the figure representing the Storm Goddess.”

PAST-Burial 10 and detail of artefacts found within the burial. The inset box shows an intaglio earspool covering with shell and jade inlays (42mm diameter) found 100mm above the cranium (figure by S. Levine, L. Paiz & A. Scherer).

Ceramic offerings from these burials included fluted vessels and pinched rims that, yet again, mimic Teotihuacan forms. One adult grave included a green obsidian blade — made from material known to come from central Mexico.

Teotihuacan-related objects found with the altar. Fragments of incense burners. Credit: photographs by L. Paiz; drawings by S. Levine.

The altar itself also bore a circular socket where a disc — possibly a mirror — had once been inserted. Its absence today suggests it was removed before the altar was deliberately buried under a layer of rubble, an act archaeologists interpret as ritual termination. This burial event coincides with the decline of Teotihuacan itself, a possible sign of waning influence in the Maya region.

A Window into Mesoamerican Politics

To understand why a Mexican altar would appear in a Maya city, you have to think beyond modern ideas of borders. In the fourth and fifth centuries, Teotihuacan was one of the largest cities in the world, home to more than 100,000 people (that would have secured its place among the top 10 largest cities in the world at the time) and filled with monumental pyramids and wide avenues. Its influence stretched across Mesoamerica — from Honduras to western Mexico.

Tikal, one of the most powerful Maya city-states, became a rival in this network. Previous discoveries — such as the famous “Tikal Marcador,” a carved stela referencing Teotihuacan’s arrival in AD 378 — had hinted at a foreign elite presence. But the altar in Group 6D-XV shows that this influence seeped into everyday residential life.

So, this isn’t just about trade or copying. The murals, architecture, and offerings point to a profound immersion in the mural practice of that distant metropolis.

Altar of Structure 6D-XV-Sub3, south side, showing an orthomosaic photo (top image by H. Hurst, A. Bass, L. Paiz & E. Román) and illustration (lower image by H. Hurst).

Indeed, some of the altar’s features evoke the so-called “Storm God” and “Great Goddess” of Teotihuacan iconography — figures believed to embody rain, fertility, and political power. The faces, framed by feathered headdresses and flanked by shields, were repeated on all four sides, possibly representing the cardinal directions and a vision of cosmic order.

Whether these figures were worshipped as deities or served more as symbols of identity and legitimacy remains unclear. What is certain is that someone at Tikal had access to knowledge, techniques, and perhaps even artisans from Teotihuacan itself.

A Foreign Enclave in the Jungle?

Could this altar point to an entire Teotihuacan community living at Tikal? The idea is not new, but the evidence is growing. Around the same time, other Teotihuacan-style structures were built in Tikal’s southern sector, including a plaza modeled after Teotihuacan’s massive Ciudadela complex.

The discovery of thousands of incense burner fragments, central Mexican-style ceramics, and elite tombs with exotic grave goods all suggest more than fleeting contact.

It’s possible we’re looking at a foreign enclave — a kind of diplomatic or military outpost. But it may have also been something more hybrid: Maya elites adopting Teotihuacan styles to express a new kind of power. Foreign fashion may have been trendy then as it is now.

Whatever the case, the altar in Group 6D-XV stands as a rare, tangible link between two ancient superpowers in Mesoamerica. It captures not only the reach of Teotihuacan but the subtle ways that influence took root — in ceremonies, in burial customs, and in the brushstrokes of a long-buried mural.

The findings were reported in the journal Antiquity.