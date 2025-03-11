Facebook

The fireboard of a fire-drilling toolset unearthed at Caoyangang archaeological site in east China’s Jiangsu Province. Credit: Xinhua News Agency

In eastern China, archaeologists brushed away layers of soil to reveal something astonishing: a 7,000-year-old fire-drilling toolset. This is the earliest known physical evidence of fire-making technology in China.

The toolset consists of a drill stick and a fireboard, both remarkably well-preserved. The drill stick, measuring over 60 centimeters, would have been spun rapidly to generate heat through friction. The fireboard, about 30 centimeters long, has more than ten deep black circular indentations — marks left behind by countless attempts to ignite a flame. Archaeologists also noted a circular groove on one end of the fireboard, suggesting it was designed for easy carrying or hanging.

Gan Huiyuan, who led the excavation for the Jiangsu Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, called the find unprecedented. “This toolset is the most well-preserved fire-drilling equipment discovered to date in China.”

Fire by Friction

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows a fire-drilling toolset unearthed at Caoyangang archaeological site in east China’s Jiangsu Province. Credit: Xinhua.

The preservation of these wooden tools is nothing short of extraordinary. Wood rarely survives thousands of years, especially in Jiangsu’s humid climate. “This is a fortunate find in archaeological research,” Liu Zheng, a member of the Chinese Society of Cultural Relics, told Xinhua News. “It provides key insights into the origins of Chinese civilization.”

The Caoyangang site, spanning over 80,000 square meters, has yielded more than 3,000 artifacts since excavations began in 2022. Alongside the fire-making tools, archaeologists have discovered pottery, bone tools, wooden objects, and animal remains from deer, pigs, cattle, dogs, and various birds.

Shi Yanyan, a member of the Jiangsu Institute of Archaeology, noted that the site features ash pits, house foundations, and fences, indicating a settled community with advanced woodworking skills. “Ancient inhabitants had already developed a certain level of skill in utilizing and processing wood,” Shi said.

The newly discovered fire-drilling toolset remarkably aligns with ancient Chinese mythology. According to one famous legend, early humans made the first fire by drilling wood to generate friction.

Making Fire

By using fire-drilling techniques, people could produce fire at will — a technological leap that would have transformed their lives. Fire provides warmth, protection, and the ability to cook food. Any early civilization hinges on controlled fire.

The discovery at Caoyangang adds a new chapter to the long and complex history of fire-making. Evidence suggests that early humans began using fire over 1 million years ago, with Homo erectus likely taking advantage of natural fires from lightning strikes or volcanic activity. By 200,000 years ago, Homo sapiens had developed more sophisticated methods, including percussion (striking stones like flint and pyrite) and friction techniques.

Friction fire-making methods, such as the hand drill, bow drill, and fire plough, were likely influenced by local materials and environmental conditions. For example, bamboo fire saws were common in Asia, while hand drills were prevalent in Africa and Australia. The oldest fire drills date back more than 9,000 years from Europe.

Modern rendition of an Egyptian bow drill.

The bow drill, which may have been adapted from the bow and arrow, was more widespread in colder regions like Canada and Alaska. In Egypt, we have found bow drills dating back to 2000 BC. In China, fire drills and hearth boards from 2500 BC were discovered in the Ji’erzankale Necropolis. These tools were often made from specific woods like poplar and willow, materials that are more flammable and easier to use for this purpose.

As archaeologists dig deeper, they hope to uncover more about the technological advancements and societal organization of these ancient communities.