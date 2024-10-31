Facebook

Americans are now spending nearly an hour less outside their homes daily compared to 2019, according to researchers from Clemson University and UCLA. Since the pandemic, the study found, people have been spending less time at work, shopping, and even socializing. Researchers say we may need to rethink how cities are designed to accommodate this trend.

Image credits: Joko Purwanto

Going nowhere fast

To be fair, the shift toward in-home activities isn’t entirely new. Even before COVID-19, Americans were gradually spending less time outside their homes each year. This “retreat into the home” is mostly driven by technological advances such as high-speed internet, streaming platforms, and e-commerce. You simply have more stuff to do at home, so people are staying at home more. However, the pandemic intensified this shift.

Researchers, led by Brian D. Taylor and Samuel Speroni from UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, examined the behavior of 34,000 adults aged 17 and over. The study looked at mobility trends from 2019 to 2024, using data from the American Time Use Survey, a national survey that measures the amount of time people spend doing various activities. The year 2020 was intentionally left out because it was so heavily affected by the pandemic.

They found that, overall, time spent outside decreased by around one hour per day between 2019 and 2023. Time spent on daily travel also shrank, reducing by about 12 minutes, indicating less movement overall.

During the pandemic, people adapted to using digital tools for nearly every aspect of daily life, from work to shopping to socializing. This widespread adoption of technology allows people to accomplish tasks from the comfort of their homes, and since the pandemic peak, things have only partially rebounded.

Technology isn’t just affecting retail. Fitness apps and at-home workout equipment have minimized the need for gym visits while streaming platforms have made at-home entertainment the norm. Interestingly, while Americans initially watched more television during the pandemic’s early days, TV viewing has since returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Is this a good or a bad thing?

Fewer people commuting means less need for expensive infrastructure. Image via Unsplash.

By spending more time working from home, Americans are saving on commuting time, with benefits such as reduced fuel costs and fewer emissions. The reduction in travel also diminishes the demand for expansive transportation infrastructure, which can reduce costs for road expansions. Essentially, people spend less time and money moving around, and municipalities don’t need to invest as much either — everyone saves resources.

But there are also downsides.

According to the study, non-commuting travel, such as recreational outings, social visits, and shopping trips, has also decreased significantly. With Americans engaging less in these out-of-home activities, social networks and community involvement will likely weaken, leading to a less interconnected society.

Social isolation could become a larger issue as people spend more time at home, with fewer opportunities for face-to-face interactions. Psychologists have noted that this “cocooning” trend may affect mental health. People tend to have fewer opportunities to build relationships outside of immediate family or close friends and neglect existing relationships.

This is probably going to last

As researchers note, the inclination to stay home seems to be a long-term trend. Despite the lifting of pandemic restrictions, out-of-home activity levels have remained lower than pre-2019 levels.

The study suggests several policy adjustments, starting with the relaxation of zoning laws to allow more residential conversions of vacant office buildings. For instance, cities that focus on creating flexible, attractive living spaces may not only help combat housing shortages but also meet the needs of an increasingly home-centered workforce.

“In a world where cities cannot rely on captive office workers and must work to attract residents, workers, and customers, local officials might seek to invest more heavily in their remaining strengths,” says lead author Eric A. Morris, Professor of City and Regional Planning at Clemson University.

“These include opportunities for recreation, entertainment, culture, arts, and more. Central cities might shift toward becoming centers of consumption more than production.”

While some challenges are clear — such as the mental health impacts of social isolation — this shift also presents opportunities to rethink the way we design cities and how people engage with urban spaces. This is an opportunity to rethink urban life and make it work better for today’s world.

As we navigate these changing habits, one thing is clear: rather than fighting this trend, embracing a new model for urban living might be our best path forward.

The study “Going Nowhere Faster: Did the Covid-19 Pandemic Accelerate the Trend Toward Staying Home?” was published in the Journal of the American Planning Association. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/01944363.2024.2385327