View of ancient Rome. Public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.

According to Roman mythology, the city of Rome was founded on April 21, 753 BCE, by Romulus, a half-god who vanquished his twin brother Remus to become the city’s first king. What began as a small settlement atop the Palatine Hill transformed into the heart of an empire that spanned three continents, stretching from Scotland to the Sahara.

Ancient Rome wasn’t just the capital of a vast empire—it was a city defined by innovation, engineering, and public services that set the foundation for urban living. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers behind Rome’s unrivalled glory.

1,000,000: Rome’s population by 1 A.D.

The city was the first in history to reach this milestone, a feat not surpassed until 19th-century London.

40,000: The number of apartment buildings in Rome

Known as insulae (islands), these buildings rose up to five stories high, housing the majority of Rome’s urban population. Apartments outnumbered single-family homes by a staggering 20:1 ratio.

200,000,000: Gallons of water delivered daily by aqueducts

Rome’s 11 aqueducts supplied water to the entire city, powering fountains, baths, and even the Cloaca Maxima, the world’s first sewage system, which still functions today.

A Roman aqueduct (not from Rome) showcasing impressive engineering. Image credits: Flickr / Mike McBey.

850: Private baths in the city

Hygiene was big in ancient rome. In addition, Rome had 11 grand public baths, one of which covered an astounding 32 acres, making it a hub for socializing, relaxation, and hygiene.

1,300: Public drinking fountains

These fountains ensured that clean water was available to residents throughout the sprawling city.

144: Public toilets

Rome’s commitment to hygiene extended to its public sanitation facilities, which were strategically placed across the city. The Romans treated going to the toilet as a social event. They met friends, exchanged views, it was a social gathering.

4: Stories in Trajan’s Market, the first shopping mall

Oh you thought shopping malls were a new invention? This innovative market housed 150 shops and offices, setting the standard for commerce and administration under one roof.

View of Trajan’s Market, Rome. Under Trajan’s rule, the Roman empire probably reached the peak of its power.

300,000: Families supported by the public welfare system

Rome pioneered public welfare by distributing free grain to its most vulnerable citizens, ensuring that hunger was rare in the empire’s capital.

53,000,000: Pieces of trash in Monte Testaccio, the world’s first landfill

This massive landfill, standing over 115 feet (54 meters) tall, highlights the city’s early approach to waste management. The massive landfill had a circumference of about 1 kilometre, was a real “landfill” of the Roman where lots of trash systematically dumped and accumulated. This site demonstrated the city’s remarkable ability to manage waste on a massive scale.

1: Postal service and daily newspaper

The Acta Diurna, an early form of public news, was carved onto stone or metal and displayed in public areas, keeping citizens informed about government decrees and local events.

250,000: The capacity of the Circus Maximus

This colossal sports arena held five times the capacity of modern stadiums like Yankee Stadium, hosting chariot races and other grand events.

18: Centuries that the Pantheon’s dome remained the largest unreinforced concrete dome

At 142 feet in diameter, this architectural marvel continues to inspire awe and remains a symbol of Roman engineering excellence.

5: Times the Colosseum was filled with water for naval battles

Using its advanced water systems, the Colosseum hosted naumachiae, or staged naval battles, as a form of entertainment for its citizens.

8: Roman aqueducts still in use today

While Rome’s aqueducts date back thousands of years, several sections are still in operation, including one that fuels the famous Fontana di Trevi, one of the most popular touristic attractions in the world.