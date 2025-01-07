Facebook

In the past decade, the streets of Paris have undergone a radical transformation. Once dominated by cars, they are now shared—if not overtaken—by bicycles. This first started in central Paris but now, even suburban areas are seeing an increasing presence of cyclists, reshaping the urban and social fabric of the region. How did Paris do it?

Image credits: Ed Yourdon.

Paris’ cycling revolution

Several key events triggered the Paris cycling revolution. One major turning point was the transit strikes of 2019, which left many Parisians scrambling for alternative ways to get around. The strikes forced people to consider bicycles as a viable option. However, it was the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that truly accelerated the transformation.

Temporary bike lanes, dubbed “coronapistes,” were introduced to help people maintain social distancing while commuting. These lanes became so popular that many of them were made permanent​​. Mayor Anne Hidalgo, an outspoken advocate for greener cities, has championed these changes since her first term in 2014.

After being reelected in 2020, Hidalgo has pushed to make Paris Europe’s greenest city by 2030. A big part of this plan was fewer cars and more bikes, complemented by more parks and green areas. Hidalgo didn’t just cheer on bike lanes — she made big investments in infrastructure.

Under Hidalgo’s leadership, Paris has pursued ambitious initiatives to reduce car usage and promote cycling. The city introduced fully segregated bike lanes, expanded bike parking, and reduced speed limits for vehicles to 30 km/h (18 mph) in most areas.

The city’s bike lanes are no longer mere painted lines on the road. Many are now fully segregated from traffic, providing cyclists with safe and direct routes through the city. The iconic Rue de Rivoli, which runs past landmarks like the Louvre and Paris City Hall, is now a two-way cycle lane that serves as a key artery for the city’s cyclists​​.

Rue de Rivoli in 2021. Image via Wiki Commons.

In central Paris, buses, walking, and bikes are the way to go

Bicycle usage has doubled from 2023 to 2024 and continues to rise, but the city center is where this shift is most striking.

According to a 2024 Paris Région Institute study, bicycles now account for 11.2% of all trips in central Paris, while car usage has plummeted to just 4.3%. Walking remains the most popular mode of transport (over 50% of trips), followed by public transit (30%). While the figures are undoubtedly skewed by tourism, they still show a great shift. A decade ago, cycling accounted for just 3% of trips—a stark contrast to today’s figures.

Walking was the most popular form of transport in the city center, wracking up just over half of all journeys. This was followed by public transport at 30%. “Velos” are bicycles and “voitures” are cars in French.

“Ten years ago, who could have predicted that bicycles would take over cars,” the city’s deputy mayor in charge of transport, David Belliard said on X (formerly known as Twitter). “There’s still a lot to do but this is a first victory.”

From north to south and east to west, Paris is riddled with infrastructure for cycling. Paris has more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of facilities adapted for cyclists, including more than 300 km (186 m) of bike lanes and 52 km (32 m) of provisional lanes, according to the latest available municipal data, from 2021. The rest are lanes shared with cars or lanes only marked with paint on the ground.

This is an important distinction. Studies have shown that bike lanes that are just painted on the ground don’t make cycling safer. Yet, making dedicated bike lanes is only part of the battle.

A tale of two cities

London has a comparable amount of dedicated bike lanes (even a bit more). However, in London, biking investments usually fall on individual boroughs (neighborhood-type administrative divisions). In Paris, it’s done at the municipal level. As a result, Paris’ investments are more coordinated. You can get from A to B, there’s a sense and a logic to the bike lanes. In London, things are fragmented. Central boroughs don’t have cycling provisions at all, and for riders, this is a big red flag.

“It’s ridiculous frankly – you can give people 15 miles (24.14 km) of segregated cycle provision and if there’s one dangerous mile they’re not going to risk it. People are frightened,” says London local cyclist Rendel Harris, quoted by Euronews.

A street in London. Image credits: Lina Kivaka.

Paris also has a much more well-established public bike rental system. Overall, cycling in Paris is just much easier and safer than in London.

“It’s definitely easier and more accessible for everyone to cycle in Paris than it is in London. Most people in Paris will rent a bike if they’re visiting but here (in London) if friends are visiting I wouldn’t recommend it,” says Charlotte Florence who was born in Paris and now lives and works in London, also for Euronews.

Another difference is how Paris treats e-scooters. Hidalgo organized a referendum, and Paris became the first European city to ban rental e-scooters in 2023. This has further pushed bikes as a preferable way of travel.

Yet not all is perfect in Paris, either.

More work to do

While cycling has taken off in central Paris, the suburbs tell a different story. The further one travels from the city center, the more car-dependent people become. In suburban areas, cars still account for over 60% of trips​. The challenge for Paris, as it continues to expand its cycling infrastructure, is ensuring that this transformation reaches the outer areas of the city.

The Eiffel Tower seen from a nearby street. Image via Pexels.

One of the ways the city is addressing this issue is through the Grand Paris Express project, which aims to improve public transport connections between Paris and its suburbs. The project will add 200 kilometers of new metro lines and 68 new stations, making it easier for suburban residents to leave their cars at home​. The idea is that the public transit and bike combo will make it much easier to ditch the car, at least for some trips.

However, integrating cycling into these suburban areas remains a challenge, with advocates calling for more continuous and safe bike paths connecting the city with its outskirts​.

This cycling expansion has not been without challenges — nor without its critics. The rapid expansion of cycling infrastructure has also led to occasional friction between cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists, especially in congested areas​.

The tragic death of cyclist Paul Varry in 2024 also sparked outrage. The cyclist was run over by an SUV after an alternation with the driver, highlighting the dangers cyclists still face. This tragic event showed that Paris is still a divided city and cyclists are not nearly as safe as they should be.

Furthermore, Hidalgo has just over a year left of her term; she’s announced she will not seek reelection. Yet less than half of the biking plan has currently been deployed, and it’s not clear how much the rest of the plan can be accelerated.

It’s not perfect, but it’s better than most

Such conflicts and challenges are not unique to Paris. Yet, Paris stands out as a city that has embraced cycling more wholeheartedly than most. Compared to other global metropolises, it is much better equipped to support cyclists, thanks to substantial investment, cohesive planning, and a clear political mandate.

Despite the progress, the journey to becoming a fully bike-friendly city is far from over. Cyclists in Paris continue to face obstacles, from insufficient bike parking to incomplete cycling networks that can make journeys frustrating and even dangerous. However, the overall trend is clear: Paris is committed to a future where bicycles play a central role in its transportation system.