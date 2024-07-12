Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Pictured: Jacob and Tibu preparing for a hunt. Credit: Alexander Brackowski.

In an extraordinary display of resilience, two lion brothers, one of whom is missing part of a leg, made a record-breaking night swim across the dangerous Kazinga Channel in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Researchers have documented what they believe to be the longest distance swim achieved by lions ever recorded. It was a nearly a mile-long (1.4-kilometer) trek through crocodile-infested waters. This astonishing feat is yet another chapter in the story of Jacob, a lion well known to rangers who has overcome numerous life-threatening challenges during his ten years in the park.

A Daring Journey for Survival

The brothers, Jacob and Tibu, embarked on this perilous journey likely in search of new mates after losing a fight to other male lions. According to the study published in the journal Ecology and Evolution, their goal was to reach females on the other side of the channel while avoiding human contact.

“Competition for lionesses in the park is fierce,” explained Dr. Alex Braczkowski, lead study author and research fellow at Griffith University’s Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security. “They lost a fight for female affection just hours before the swim, prompting this risky endeavor.”

Jacob lost part of his lower left leg to a steel poaching trap. Credit: Alex Braczkowski/Griffith University.

Jacob’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Dr. Braczkowski, who has followed Jacob’s story for eight years, noted that Jacob has survived multiple life-threatening incidents, including being gored by a buffalo, losing his family to vile poachers who sold their body parts, and losing part of his leg to a poaching trap. Despite these hardships, Jacob has shown incredible resilience. He’s truly a cat with nine lives — and he still had a few lives to spare.

In late January, Jacob and Tibu faced two vicious fights with other male lions within 48 hours. After being driven away, they attempted to cross the channel three times. On their third attempt, they succeeded, managing to avoid the crocodiles that posed a significant threat during their swim. The entire feat was recorded by a hovering drone equipped with heat-seeking cameras, which revealed a crocodile silhouette trailing the two feline brothers for much of the 45-minute trek.

“The biggest surprise was their willingness to enter water with high densities of crocs and hippos,” said Braczkowski. “But finding females to breed with clearly outweighed the risks.”

The Broader Picture

Although this amazing swim had a happy ending, this story has a hidden dark side. These lions showcase the extreme measures wildlife must take in increasingly human-dominated landscapes. The lion population in Queen Elizabeth National Park has been declining, with recent data showing a 50% drop in just five years. The optimal ratio of female to male lions in a wild population is two. However, in this park, it seems unfavorably skewed against male lion success.

This decline contrasts sharply with the healthier lion populations in other African reserves like the Maasai Mara or Serengeti. In these areas, anti-poaching programs are far more effective.

Dr. Craig Packer, a renowned lion researcher not involved in this study, emphasized the social nature of lions and the importance of their bonds. “Male lions that stick together tend to sire more cubs,” Packer said. “Jacob and Tibu’s partnership has undoubtedly been a key to their survival.”

The story of Jacob and Tibu underscores the urgent need for effective conservation strategies that consider both the needs of wildlife and local human populations. Sound economic models are necessary to support communities living near wildlife reserves and mitigate conflicts between humans and lions.

By documenting such remarkable wildlife behavior, researchers hope to shed light on the challenges faced by lions and the importance of preserving their habitats amidst growing human encroachment.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!