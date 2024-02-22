Children’s mental health is determined by multiple things. Gender, physical health, and socio-economic status all play a role. Genetics can also have an influence. But according to a new study, parenting style also plays a role, and harsh discipline isn’t doing children too many favors.

Image credits: Chinh Le Duc.

“Back in my day”

Parents have different ways of disciplining their children. Some try to offer incentives or positive motivation; others rely on punishment or a mixture of both. Hostile parenting involves frequent harsh discipline that can be physical or psychological. These parents regularly shout at children or apply physical punishment, isolate children when they misbehave. Some even punish their children based on their own current mood.

This approach damages the children’s self-esteem and according to the new research, also increases their risk of mental health problems.

The study was led by Ioannis Katsantonis, a doctoral researcher at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, and Jennifer Symonds, Associate Professor in the School of Education, University College Dublin. They looked at 7,500 children in Ireland. All children took a questionnaire when they were aged 3, 5, and 9. The so-called Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire measures how much children externalise and internalise symptoms associated with mental health problems. Parents were also profiled based on how inclined they are towards one of three parenting styles:

warm parenting (supportive and attentive to children’s needs);

consistent (offering support but also clear expectations);

hostile.

Overall, 83.5% of the children were found to be low risk. Another (6.43%) were mild risk; but a strikingly large number of children (10.07%) were found to be high risk. In addition, hostile parenting made it more likely for children to be in this high risk group by 1.5 times. The difference between the two other parenting styles did not have a major influence.

Setting boundaries within reason

Researchers say that the main takeaway is that hostile parenting seems to be causing unnecessary mental health problems for children.

“The fact that one in 10 children were in the high-risk category for mental health problems is a concern and we ought to be aware of the part parenting may play in that,” Katsantonis said. “We are not for a moment suggesting that parents should not set firm boundaries for their children’s behaviour, but it is difficult to justify frequent harsh discipline, given the implications for mental health.”

Symonds said: “Our findings underline the importance of doing everything possible to ensure that parents are supported to give their children a warm and positive upbringing, especially if wider circumstances put those children at risk of poor mental health outcomes. Avoiding a hostile emotional climate at home won’t necessarily prevent poor mental health outcomes from occurring, but it will probably help.”

For children who are considered to be at a high risk, tailored support and guidance is essential. Similarly, guidance and training for new parents can be helpful and reduce the number of children facing mental health difficulties.

“Appropriate support could be something as simple as giving new parents clear, up-to-date information about how best to manage young children’s behaviour in different situations,” Katsantonis concludes. “There is clearly a danger that parenting style can exacerbate mental health risks. This is something we can easily take steps to address.”

