For many women, the period is synonymous with fatigue, cramps, and a general sense of being “off.” However, a new study challenges this perception, suggesting that cognitive performance actually peaks during menstruation. Researchers at University College London (UCL) found that women displayed faster reaction times, greater accuracy, and sharper attention to detail while on their period, despite reporting feeling worse overall.

This study contradicts some assumptions about women’s performance in sports during their period. As such, these findings could prove important for female athletes, particularly in sports requiring split-second decisions and precise movements.

The study analyzed data from 241 participants, including 96 men and 47 women not regularly menstruating due to contraception, to compare cognitive abilities. Participants completed a series of cognitive tests, two weeks apart, during which the researchers recorded the reaction times and errors. They also tracked their moods and symptoms using period-tracking apps to identify the phase of their menstrual cycle during testing.

The results were compelling. There was no group difference in reaction times and accuracy between the male and female participants. However, women who regularly menstruated performed better during their period compared to other phases of their cycle. At this time, they displayed faster reaction times and making fewer errors. Conversely, performance declined during the luteal phase. This performance improvement occurred despite participants reporting feeling worse during their periods.

Implications for Female Athletes

Dr. Flaminia Ronca, the lead author of the study, said she was very surprised by these findings. Many women anecdotally claim feeling clumsy right before ovulation. She emphasized that these results could change how female athletes’ performances are evaluated in relation to their menstrual cycles. How we feel shouldn’t necessarily reflect how we perform, she adds.

“What is surprising is that the participants’ performance was better when they were on their period, which challenges what women, and perhaps society more generally, assume about their abilities at this particular time of the month,” Dr. Ronca told The Guardian. “I hope that this will provide the basis for positive conversations between coaches and athletes about perceptions and performance: how we feel doesn’t always reflect how we perform.”

Sports that demand quick reflexes and precise interactions with moving objects, such as soccer, basketball, and tennis, could see variations in player performance based on the menstrual cycle. For instance, athletes might perform better during menstruation when cognitive functions are heightened, whereas the luteal phase might pose challenges due to slower reaction times and decreased accuracy.

The study aligns with a growing body of literature emphasizing the need for gender-specific research in sports science. Historically, female physiology has been underrepresented in sports research, with only 6% of studies focusing on all-female samples. This study helps fill that gap by highlighting the importance of considering menstrual cycle phases in sports science and athlete management.

The researchers also hope that this knowledge could help women adapt better and foster positive discussions about performance and well-being between athletes and coaches.

The new findings appeared in the journal Neuropsychologia.

