Coronavirus news from Spain

March 19, 2020

The king’s speech on COVID-19 was heckled with banging from pots and pans. The public protest was a response to the US$100 million in bribes that Felipe’s father reportedly received from the former King of Saudi Arabia.

Cases go up by 30% in 24 hours.

Spanish officials promise support for nursing homes.

Spain urges massive EU fiscal response for the coronavirus outbreak.

Spain to close all hospitality accommodation.

An interesting essay: “We’re struggling with coronavirus in Spain, but we’re more prepared than in the US.”

Coronavirus Information

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that first appeared in January in Wuhan, China, has spread to Germany, along with over 150 other countries. The virus causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, which causes flu-like symptoms such as dry cough, fever, runny nose and fatigue. There have also been reports of difficulties breathing, an itchy throat, headaches, joint pains, nausea, diarrhea, and shivering.

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spreads from person to person through infected respiratory droplets, such as saliva or mucus. Transmission can take place indirectly through contact between hands and the mucous membranes of the mouth, the nose or the conjunctiva of the eyes.

There are many things we still don’t know about this infection, but it seems to be highly contagious and much more dangerous than a normal flu, particularly to people suffering from preexisting health conditions or in advanced age. This is still a rapidly unfolding situation.