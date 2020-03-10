ADVERTISEMENT

Italy is one of the most heavily affected countries by Covid-19. A slow response combined with a gentrified population paved the way for the coronavirus outbreak to surge. The data is updated as of 10.03.2020.

. You’ve heard this a million times, and there’s a reason for it: it works. Soap and water is your best option, but sanitizer also works if applied correctly. Wash hands thoroughly for 20+ seconds. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched objects — especially your phone , but also things like doorknobs.

commonly touched objects — , but also things like doorknobs. Clean your room and bathroom. This is is good hygienic practice in general, but a preliminary study suggests that disinfecting your room is effective at removing the virus. Here is a list of EPA-approved disinfectants.

Cough and sneeze in your elbow or in a tissue that you immediately dispose of safely.

or in a tissue that you immediately dispose of safely. If you can work from home , do that.

, do that. Practice (temporary) social distancing . Avoid large gatherings, try to stay 1+ meter (3+ feet) away from people.

. Avoid large gatherings, try to stay 1+ meter (3+ feet) away from people. Plan ahead, but be considerate. Consider some preparations in anticipation of social distancing or supply chain shortages, but don’t take more than you need and be considerate of others in your community. Your best chance of not getting sick is if your local community doesn’t get sick.

Italy extends containment measures nationwide. All large public gatherings are banned. Schools, universities, nightclubs, cultural places, are shut down for the quarantine.

Ryan Air cancels all flights to and from Italy; most flights in and out of the country are cancelled.

Public transportation is functioning.

Riots at a jail end in fatalities. The riots started as inmates were informed that due to quarantine, relative visits will be temporarily banned. The fatalities are believed to be caused by overdoses as inmantes raided the prison’s pharmacy.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36%, the Civil Protection Agency said. This is the largest increase in the country since the outbreak started.

09.03.2020