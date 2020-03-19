Coronavirus Information
The SARS-CoV-2 virus that first appeared in January in Wuhan, China, has spread to Germany, along with over 150 other countries. The virus causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, which causes flu-like symptoms such as dry cough, fever, runny nose and fatigue. There have also been reports of difficulties breathing, an itchy throat, headaches, joint pains, nausea, diarrhea, and shivering.
The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spreads from person to person through infected respiratory droplets, such as saliva or mucus. Transmission can take place indirectly through contact between hands and the mucous membranes of the mouth, the nose or the conjunctiva of the eyes.
There are many things we still don’t know about this infection, but it seems to be highly contagious and much more dangerous than a normal flu, particularly to people suffering from preexisting health conditions or in advanced age. This is still a rapidly unfolding situation.
Coronavirus news from the UK
19.03.2020
- Boris Johnson says the UK can turn the tide in 12 weeks. His advisor’s models suggest otherwise.
- UK reportedly close to immunity test — this would allow doctors to see who has had the disease and is ready to exit social isolation.
- There is a serious impetus to develop a UK vaccine, sources report.
- Some pubs close across the country, as confusion still looms about what should stay open and what not.
- UK has one of the fastest coronavirus growth curves in the world.
- Boris Johnson promises over three hundred billion pounds to ease the shock of the outbreak on businesses.
- UK interest levels slashed to lowest rate ever.
- The country is also working on buying antibody tests, in addition to developing its own.
- Criticism continues to mount regarding the country’s initial outbreak approach. Editor-in-Chief of the Lancet, one of the world’s leading medical scientific journals publishes a scorching article, criticizing initial lack of action.
- Scottish exams canceled for the first time in history.