ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Covid-19 outbreak has spread through several countries in Europe. Here are some of the latest updates about the coronavirus and what you can do to keep yourself safe.
Coronavirus Updates in Europe
Coronavirus in Europe News — Latest Updates
- UK health minister diagnosed with coronavirus. She is currently self-isolating.
- As of 10 March 2020, 14,890 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: Italy (9 172), France (1 412), Spain (1 204), Germany (1 139), Netherlands (321), United Kingdom (321), and Sweden (248) have the most cases.
- European countries are starting to enact severe measures. Multiple countries have outlawed mass public events and announced bans on people entering their territories from virus-affected states.
- Schools have been closed in several European countries, along with a ban on large gatherings.
- Austria has imposed a travel ban on all arrivals from Italy except for medical emergencies.
- Many flights to and from Italy have been cancelled.
- The leaders of the EU 27 agreed to fund the search for a vaccine, allowing greater flexibility for member states to subsidise hard-hit companies, and pledged to invest €25bn in parts of the economy devastated by the epidemic.
- Italy is the worst-hit country after China, with cases of the virus confirmed in all 20 Italian regions.
09.03.2020
- Economic woes are piling up: many suspect Europe is already in a recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.
- After Cyprus reports its first case, all EU countries now have at least one case.
- European companies are increasingly asking for government support to pass this crisis.
- Italy has imposed a national quarantine, just 2 days after the area of Lombardy was quarantine.
- “Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. But he expressed some optimism: “It would be the first pandemic that could be controlled,” Tedros added. “The bottom line is we are not at the mercy of the virus.”
- Virtually all governments are urging all but essential travel to be postponed or cancelled.
What you can do to fight the coronavirus outbreak:
- Wash your hands. You’ve heard this a million times, and there’s a reason for it: it works. Soap and water is your best option, but sanitizer also works if applied correctly. Wash hands thoroughly for 20+ seconds.
- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
- Disinfect commonly touched objects — especially your phone, but also things like doorknobs.
- Clean your room and bathroom. This is is good hygienic practice in general, but a preliminary study suggests that disinfecting your room is effective at removing the virus. Here is a list of EPA-approved disinfectants.
- Cough and sneeze in your elbow or in a tissue that you immediately dispose of safely.
- If you can work from home, do that.
- Practice (temporary) social distancing. Avoid large gatherings, try to stay 1+ meter (3+ feet) away from people.
- Plan ahead, but be considerate. Consider some preparations in anticipation of social distancing or supply chain shortages, but don’t take more than you need and be considerate of others in your community. Your best chance of not getting sick is if your local community doesn’t get sick.
- Be aware, prepared, but not panicked.