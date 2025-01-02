Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Japan’s anime industry is worth billions, making it one of the most popular cultural “exports”. It’s also steadily growing outside of Japan and shows no signs of slowing down. Yet, anime piracy is a big problem, which inflicts billions in losses. Now, Japan wants to counter it with artificial intelligence (AI).

Whack-a-mole

The use of AI to combat piracy is not new, but it’s becoming more and more impactful.

There are hundreds or thousands of anime and manga piracy websites, and shutting them down is an uphill struggle: it takes a lot of work to shut them down, and oftentimes, they can easily reopen. Finding these websites is also challenging. However, under a new $2 million program proposed by Japan’s Cultural Affairs Agency, an AI detection system will search for these pirating manga and books. Once flagged, these instances can be swiftly reported for takedown.

“Identifying piracy sites manually is time-consuming, costly, and has its limits. By building a more effective countermeasure, we aim to reduce piracy sites and enhance the protection of rights holders,” the Agency for Cultural Affairs stated, explaining the decision.

“Copyright holders spend a significant amount of human resources trying to manually detect pirated content online,” agency official Keiko Momii said in an announcement.

Reportedly, the AI will be trained on existing copyrighted content provided directly by publishers and copyright. The AI will also look at things like ad placements, as piracy websites tend to have similar layouts.

This approach could significantly ease the burden on copyright holders, allowing them to focus on creative production rather than enforcement. However, it also raises questions about the limits of AI in protecting intellectual property, especially as pirate sites adapt quickly to evade detection.

Ultimately, efforts to restrict piracy are not limited to anime and Japan.

AI and Copyright in Music

The music industry offers a glimpse into how AI can transform copyright enforcement in other sectors. Streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube already use AI-driven tools to detect unauthorized uploads of copyrighted songs. These systems analyze audio patterns and metadata to identify potential violations. For instance, YouTube’s Content ID system scans over 500 hours of uploaded content per minute to check for copyright breaches.

AI also helps artists monitor unauthorized uses of their music on social media, with several tools tracking copyrighted tracks even when they are remixed or altered. This ensures revenue from ads or licensing flows back to creators rather than infringing parties. However, similar to the anime industry, these systems often grapple with legal disputes over what constitutes fair use.

While AI strengthens copyright enforcement, it also raises ethical and legal issues. Critics argue that overzealous copyright enforcement could stifle creativity, particularly when AI misidentifies legitimate uses as infringing content. For example, fan-made works, remixes, or parodies often fall into gray areas, and aggressive takedowns could alienate loyal audiences.

Moreover, the global nature of piracy complicates enforcement. Laws vary by country, and some regions lack robust copyright frameworks, limiting the effectiveness of AI-driven solutions.

A cornerstone of Japanese culture

Ultimately, copyright is yet another field where AI is expected to make a splash, and given how prevalent piracy is in the anime world, this project may end up being quite consequential.

The anime and manga industry is infamous for underpaying and overworking its employees. Behind every anime series are countless hours of dedication by animators, writers, and artists who pour their passion into every frame. Piracy devalues the creative process. Hopefully, enforcing copyright will help make the industry healthier and provide more equitable pay for animators.

Anime is a cornerstone of Japan’s cultural identity and a powerful soft-power tool. The global appeal of anime reflects its ability to bridge cultures, tell universal stories, and inspire creativity across generations. As anime continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the stakes for protecting this cultural legacy have never been higher.