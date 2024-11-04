Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Japan’s most famous landmark, Mount Fuji, is commonly depicted with a pristine snowcap crowning its peak. Yet, this year, as November begins, the iconic mountain remains bare, marking the longest snowless period in 130 years.

This unprecedented delay is, of course, caused by climate change.

Mount Fuji is almost always shown with a snow cap. But this year, the cap is nowhere to be seen yet. Image via Wiki Commons.

More heat, less snow

It’s the longest delay in snowfall since record-keeping began in 1894. Typically, Fuji’s first snowfall begins around October 2, with last year’s arriving by October 5. This season has stretched the record by a wide margin, surpassing the previous latest snow date of October 26, recorded in both 1955 and 2016.

The delayed snowfall on Mount Fuji is far from a fluke event, it’s a sign of a warming climate. Japan recently endured its joint hottest summer on record, marking the second consecutive year of extreme heat in the country. Over the summer, temperatures averaged 1.76°C (3.1°F) above historical norms, with some 1,500 areas experiencing what the Japan Meteorological Agency classifies as “extremely hot” days, where temperatures soar to or exceed 35°C (95°F).

As fall came, this warm spell has not relented. Instead, temperatures remained unusually high through September, Japan’s second-hottest on record.

“Temperatures were high this summer, and these high temperatures continued into September, deterring cold air,” says Yutaka Katsuta, a forecaster at Japan’s Kofu Local Meteorological Office, to the Agence France-Presse.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) attributes Fuji’s snow delay to a combination of high temperatures and ongoing rain since summer. Shinichi Yanagi, a JMA official, explained that these conditions have hindered the influx of cold air necessary for snow formation. As October ended, however, forecasts from the Japan Weather Association offered a glimmer of winter. Colder air on November 6 could turn rain into snow at the summit, though the official first snowfall would still be weeks later than any previously recorded date.

A snowless Fuji

Mount Fuji holds a profound place in Japanese culture, spirituality, and even national identity. As Japan’s tallest mountain, it has inspired countless works of art, literature, and religious reverence. Fuji’s symmetry and seasonal snowcap have made it a natural icon. The mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site, attracts millions of visitors each year. Its imagery is deeply woven into Japanese life, evoking both national pride and a sense of connection to nature and the divine.

Mount Fuji’s snow is more than just an aesthetic feature; it affects tourism, regional water supplies, and even cultural identity. For locals and tourists alike, Fuji without its iconic white cap during autumn feels strange.

Beyond tourism, the delayed snowfall on Fuji poses risks to ecosystems and resources. Snowpacks are critical in many parts of Japan, particularly in the mountainous regions, providing a slow-release water source that supports rivers, agriculture, and local reservoirs. As temperatures rise and snow becomes less predictable, this balance could be disrupted.

Researchers have warned that warming trends could dramatically reduce snowpacks across the Northern Hemisphere, a shift that would impact not only tourism but also water security in regions dependent on winter snowfall.

Yet, this is still a minor problem compared to other climate change effects like heatwaves or extreme weather events already experienced in many parts of the world.

Can Japan and the World Change Course?

Mount Fuji’s snowless October should serve as more than a footnote in climate history. It is an urgent call for action. We’re doing far too little to address the climate crisis, and this is also the case for Japan.

Japan, a country that prides itself on technological innovation and sustainability, emits substantially less (per capita) than the US. However, its decarbonization has been relatively low and the country has fallen behind other developed countries like the UK or France.

A part of this goes back to 2011. Since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan’s climate strategy has faced unique challenges, as the nation shifted away from nuclear power (a clean source of energy) in favor of fossil fuels to meet energy demands.

Japan’s climate strategy, however, is ambitious: the country has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To reach this goal, Japan is investing heavily in renewable energy, particularly offshore wind and solar, and is exploring advanced nuclear technology and hydrogen fuel as future clean energy sources. The government has also set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% from 2013 levels by 2030.

Climate scientists remain hopeful that with decisive action, snow-capped winters may not be a thing of the past. However, the sight of a snowless Fuji, one of the world’s most iconic peaks, illustrates just how pressing and real the climate crisis has become.