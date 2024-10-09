Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

When we work out or go for a run, we usually think of the benefits for our bodies — stronger muscles, better cardiovascular health, more energy. But what if that time spent on the treadmill or lifting weights could also fuel your next big idea? A groundbreaking study out of Aalto University in Finland suggests that physical activity not only improves brain health in the short term but also strengthens the brain’s network connections for days, or even weeks, afterward — enhancing your ability to think creatively and solve problems.

A rare type of study

In the field of neuroscience, large group studies have traditionally been the go-to method for exploring the brain’s activity and responses. These studies usually focus on analyzing a population at one specific point in time, offering data from a wider sample of the population. However, this type of study often misses the personal, day-to-day variability that defines individual brain connectivity.

This study from Aalto University is unique in that it focused on one person — a single subject was tracked over 133 days, in unprecedented detail. By controlling for individual differences and focusing on day-to-day fluctuations in behavior and physiology, the researchers could pick up changes that might have been averaged out in larger group studies. This was possible because one of the study authors volunteered as a subject.

“We wanted to go beyond isolated events,” says research leader and participant Ana Triana. “Our behavior and mental states are constantly shaped by our environment and experiences. Yet, we know little about the response of brain functional connectivity to environmental, physiological, and behavioral changes on different timescales, from days to months.”

With a combination of smartphone tracking, wearables, and functional MRI (fMRI) scans, the researchers were able to measure brain activity over a wide range of cognitive tasks. These included attention, memory, resting-state activity, and even movie-watching. The result was a granular map of how factors like sleep and physical activity shape the way the brain’s network operates. And, often, effects lasted up to 15 days after the fact.

“The use of wearable technology was crucial,” says Triana. “Brain scans are useful tools, but a snapshot of someone lying still for half an hour can only show so much. Our brains do not work in isolation.”

Working out is really good for the brain

We know exercise is good for the brain, but this study brings a new dimension to that understanding. The findings showed that regular physical activity strengthens connections within the brain’s key networks involved in problem-solving, memory, and creativity. Even more impressively, the effects of a good workout lasted up to 15 days, with improved brain connectivity still evident two weeks later.

Physical activity was found to modulate brain connectivity in multiple regions. Notably it affected the default mode, fronto-parietal, and somatomotor networks — areas heavily involved in working memory and motor functions. This means your daily step count and workouts may affect how well your brain handles tasks that require focus, coordination, and memory.

On days when the subject was more physically active, there was an increase in functional connectivity in these networks. The result was better performance on working memory tasks. This is consistent with other studies that suggest that exercise boosts brain function, particularly in areas responsible for learning and memory.

However, this is more than just the “runner’s high” rush of endorphins that make you feel good after a workout. Physical activity doesn’t just give you a temporary mood boost, it physically changes your brain.

Optimize workouts for your brain

So, if you want to use workouts to maximize the positive brain output, how would you go about it? It’s important to keep in mind that this is a study of one person and the findings may not translate to everyone. Still, the study suggests that any form of physical activity that increases your heart rate and challenges your body can have positive effects on brain function.

It’s not just about intense, grueling workouts either. Moderate, regular exercise has been shown to improve brain connectivity in areas related to executive function and memory. Put simply, you don’t need to be a marathon runner to get a cognitive boost. Even 30 minutes of activity a day can significantly enhance your brain’s ability to handle complex tasks and think creatively.

Whether it’s running, swimming, cycling, or even a brisk walk, the key is consistency. The more you incorporate exercise into your routine, the more you’ll see these mental benefits accumulate.

It’s another compelling reason to make exercise a regular part of your life. It’s not just for your physical health but also for your brain’s long-term resilience. By keeping your brain networks strong and flexible, regular exercise could help you maintain sharp cognitive ability well into old age.

Individualized research

The study didn’t focus only on workout activity. It correlated various activities with brin brain function. Ultimately, this type of more in-depth study can offer important individualized information.

For example, if someone’s brain connectivity improves with better sleep or regular exercise, tailored recommendations can be made to optimize these habits for mental well-being. This individualized approach could lead to more effective interventions for managing stress, improving cognitive function, and even preventing mental health disorders, all based on a person’s unique brain patterns and daily lifestyle.

“We must bring data from daily life into the lab to see the full picture of how our habits shape the brain, but surveys can be tiring and inaccurate,” says study co-author, neuroscientist and physician Dr. Nick Hayward. “Combining concurrent physiology with repeated brain scans in one person is crucial. Our approach gives context to neuroscience and delivers very fine detail to our understanding of the brain.”

“Linking brain activity with physiological and environmental data could revolutionize personalized health care, opening doors for earlier interventions and better outcomes,” concludes Triana.

Journal Reference: Longitudinal single-subject neuroimaging study reveals effects of daily environmental, physiological and lifestyle factors on functional brain connectivity, PLoS Biology (2024). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002797