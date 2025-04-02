Facebook

In the long debate over how best to preserve our minds as we age, a new heavyweight contender has stepped into the ring. Or perhaps more appropriately, jogged, stretched, and danced into it.

A team of researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) has delivered the most comprehensive evidence yet that exercise doesn’t just shape our bodies—it sharpens our minds, too. The umbrella review, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, analyzed over 2,700 randomized controlled trials involving more than 258,000 participants of all ages and health statuses.

This is a massive study, and its conclusion is clear: regular physical activity improves memory, enhances executive function, and boosts general cognition—across the lifespan.

“These findings provide strong evidence that exercise, even light intensity, benefits general cognition, memory and executive function across all populations,” the authors wrote.

Group workout sesh. Public Domain

The Big Picture, Finally in Focus

It’s safe to say that everyone has long suspected that exercise is medicine for the brain. But until now, most studies zeroed in on specific groups—like children, older adults, or people with Alzheimer’s disease—and often focused on just one type of exercise, such as aerobic training or yoga.

This new study, led by Ben Singh and colleagues, gathered 133 meta-analyses, encompassing everything from tai chi to resistance training, dance to exergames (video games that make players move). It’s not just a meta-analysis. It’s a meta-meta-analysis, a rigorous combing of the combed-over.

Their goal was to answer one of the most pressing questions in public health: How effective is exercise, really, at improving how we think?

The answer: More than we realized.

Why the Brain Thrives on Motion

Exercise initiates a cascade of brain chemistry. For decades, scientists believed it was the famed “endorphin rush” that improved mood and cognition. But more recent research points instead to norepinephrine—a less familiar brain chemical that helps regulate the body’s stress response. Physical activity increases its levels in several brain regions, including the locus coeruleus, which connects networks involved in attention, emotion, and arousal.

In practical terms, this chemical shift makes the brain more resilient to stress and better equipped to focus. “Biologically, exercise gives the body a chance to practice dealing with stress,” reported the American Psychological Association. “This workout of the body’s communication system may be the true value of exercise.”

Interestingly, light to moderate intensity activities often outperformed more strenuous routines. In fact, shorter interventions—just one to three months long—were more beneficial than longer ones. That might be because short-term routines are easier to stick with, or perhaps because the novelty of a new activity gives the brain an early boost.

From Lab to Life

So, how much exercise is enough?

The consensus is clear. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week—or 75 minutes of vigorous activity. That’s about 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Dr. Scott McGinnis, assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, advises patients to treat exercise like medication: take it regularly, increase gradually, and don’t expect overnight results. “It takes about six months to start reaping the cognitive benefits of exercise,” he said. “Be patient—and continue exercising for life.”

And you don’t have to go it alone. Exergames, like Pokémon Go, combine movement with fun and social connection. Mind-body practices like yoga offer the dual benefits of physical activity and mindfulness. Even dancing or gardening can spark similar mental benefits—so long as you stick with it.

Professor Carol Maher, senior researcher on the UniSA study, believes these findings should reshape public health strategies. “Cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases are growing global health concerns,” she said. “Knowing that even small amounts of exercise can improve memory and brain function… presents a clear opportunity for exercise to be included in clinical and public health guidelines.”

30 minutes a day keeps the brain fog away. Public Domain

Who Benefits Most?

Children and adolescents showed the biggest improvements in memory and executive function—skills like planning, attention, and self-control. But perhaps the most striking gains were seen in people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“Those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder exhibited greater improvement in executive function from exercise interventions than the general population and other clinical groups,” the team found.

That’s notable. Executive function is often impaired in ADHD, and the data suggest physical activity may help bridge that gap—possibly through neurobiological changes like increased cerebral blood flow or enhanced dopamine function.

Importantly, cognitive gains were observed across nearly every group studied: older adults, people with depression, stroke survivors, and healthy adults alike. The effects were small to moderate, but consistent.

A Note of Caution—and a Call for More Research

Despite its scale, the review isn’t without caveats. Most of the included meta-analyses were rated as low or critically low in quality. That doesn’t mean the conclusions are invalid, but they should be interpreted with care. The researchers also point out a common issue: many cognitive tests are designed to detect dementia, not subtle improvements in healthy brains. This creates “ceiling effects” that may obscure how much exercise really helps.

And while this umbrella review answers many questions, it raises some intriguing ones, too. Are cognitive benefits mainly driven by physical effort—or by the mental demands of certain activities, like remembering dance steps or flowing through yoga poses?

“These activities often involve complex movement patterns, mindfulness practices and mental engagement that may contribute to cognitive stimulation independently of physical exertion,” the authors wrote.

Future studies could explore how to disentangle those effects—and determine whether adding cognitive challenges to physical workouts might supercharge their benefits.

Mens Sana in Corpore Sano

We are only beginning to grasp how fully the brain is shaped by movement. But one thing is certain: whether you’re swinging a tennis racket, stretching into downward dog, or pacing around your kitchen during a phone call, you are not just moving your body. You are feeding your brain.