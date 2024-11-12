Facebook

Over 17 U.S. veterans commit suicide daily. (Credit: WikiMedia Commons)

A new study offers a closer look at psychedelic use among U.S. military veterans, highlighting how veterans interact with these drugs and the effects—both positive and negative. Even considering negative side effects, over 80% in the survey say they would still use psychedelics as part of a mental health treatment plan.

“Because of all of the complexity that veterans are experiencing and the higher risk they’re at for experiencing not just one, but several mental health and physical health-related challenges, it makes sense that they would be searching for opportunities to address those challenges, especially when they feel like they’re not being met with the current system here in the U.S.,” said lead author Alan Davis, associate professor and director of the Center for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education at The Ohio State University College of Social Work.

Based on data from 2021, the VA estimates that over 17 U.S. veterans commit suicide daily. Additionally, research indicates that between 44% and 72% of veterans experience significant stress when adjusting to civilian life after their service ends.

The 426 survey respondents were divided into two groups: those who had used psychedelics (217) and those who had not (209). Drugs used included psilocybin (magic mushrooms), LSD, ketamine, MDMA (ecstasy), ayahuasca, ibogaine, 5-MeO-DMT (toad), and peyote/mescaline. The most frequently stated motivations for use were recreation (38.7%), spiritual exploration (47.5%), and healing or treatment (69%).

Nearly 85% partaking in the study, published in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, said their psychedelic experiences improved their mental health. This interest in psychedelics aligns with ongoing discussions in mental health fields about their potential for addressing difficult-to-treat conditions. If such therapies were provided, veterans who used psychedelics would be more open to using mental health services through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This shows an eagerness to engage in holistic treatment if it addresses their needs.

“Understanding military veteran culture is crucial for civilian therapists working with this population,” said co-author Mark Bates, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot and clinical psychologist at Sunstone Therapies, a Maryland treatment center researching psychedelic-assisted therapies. “It’s about avoiding inadvertently undermining the therapeutic relationship and knowing how to use military culture as an effective frame of reference. This is also part of the reason of why we carefully consulted with a team of veteran advisers in the development and validation of the survey questions.”

While the survey found many benefits, it also uncovered reports of adverse experiences, with 59% mentioning at least one negative outcome. Recurrence of effects, or “flashbacks,” was the most commonly reported issue, affecting about one-third of users. Others described cravings for continued use and struggle to limit their intake. Some veterans even reported needing medical attention due to these experiences. These responses suggest that psychedelics taken without guidance or in non-clinical settings may pose added risks, especially when users are not prepared or lack a supportive environment.

However, the poll did reveal a few factors that appeared to lower the risk of negative side effects. Being older, using psilocybin, having depression or anxiety, obtaining psychedelics from a safe source, being ready, comfortable, and confident during the treatment, and being able to trust, let go and be open to the experience were among the elements statistically found to reduce the likelihood of negative outcomes.

The team found it interesting that 81% of veterans who claimed negative effects still said their general psychedelic experiences were positive. This implies that even with the negative effects, a large majority would still consider using them for therapy. As psychedelics gain attention within mental health research, veterans’ responses highlight the need for alternative therapies.

“What’s really exciting about this study and understanding veterans’ interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy is it’s potentially opening up an opportunity to address some of their core challenges head-on,” Davis said. “Veterans are dying by suicide and fleeing the country to find these opportunities in other places, so the message is clear. This needs to be available.”