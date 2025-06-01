An extensive survey study found that veterans could have fewer depression symptoms than civilians. (Credit: WikiMedia Commons)

Serving in the U.S. Armed Forces could offer a mental-health advantage, according to a federal survey reviewed in BMJ Military Health. Researchers looked at National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data collected between 2011 and 2023. They found that adults who once served on active duty were about 23% less likely to show signs of moderate-to-severe depression than people who never served.

This flips prior understandings that veterans actually were at higher risk for depression.

“Previous research has indicated that the incidence of depressive symptoms among veterans is nearly double that of the general population; however, these studies often involve samples drawn from healthcare systems, which may not accurately represent the broader community,” the authors countered.

What the study measured

NHANES combines interviews and medical exams from a nationally representative sample. The research team analyzed records for 25,949 adults. Among them, 2,407 were veterans and 23,542 were civilians. Depression was gauged with the nine-question PHQ-9 screen; scores of 10 or above signal a possible clinical problem. Roughly 9.5% of all adults hit that mark, compared with 7.5% of veterans.

To rule out other explanations, the investigators adjusted for eight factors that often influence mood: age, sex, race and ethnicity, marital status, education, income, blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. Even after those adjustments, the link between military service and lower depression risk remained.

Of the 2,407 veterans, 213 screened positive for depression. Women faced the highest odds, more than triple those of men. Veterans who were divorced or widowed also had greater risk, while those with higher incomes or normal blood pressure fared better. Whether a veteran had deployed overseas did not, by itself, change the likelihood of depression once the other factors were considered.

“While the prevalence of depression is notably high among both active-duty personnel and veterans, this large-sample cross sectional study does not support the conclusion that military service increases the risk of depression,” the authors said.

Why service might help

Military life brings stress—long separations, intense training, the possibility of combat—but it can also build resilience. Strong unit bonds, clear goals and coping skills learned during service may continue to protect many veterans after they return to civilian life. The authors note that this balance appears to tip toward protection, at least when depression is measured using a brief survey across a broad segment of the population.

NHANES records each person only once, so the study can’t prove that serving in the armed forces prevents later depression. The survey also lacks details on combat, job roles and traumatic events. Because depression is self-reported, some people may choose not to disclose symptoms.

The findings challenge the idea that military service necessarily harms long-term mental health. Most veterans appear to do as well as, or better than, civilians on this measure, though women and veterans dealing with relationship loss remain at higher risk. The research team suggests following recruits over time to see how combat exposure, health history and social support shape mood throughout and after a military career.

“The NHANES database used in this study provides a representative sample of the US population, confirming that military service may, in fact, serve as a protective factor against depression after adjusting for sociodemographic variables,” the authors conclude.