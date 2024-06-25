Facebook

Credit: Unsplash

Fear of one’s mortality is an inescapable facet of the human experience. However, some people can be overly sensitive to the specter of death, significantly affecting their daily lives. A new study suggests that psychedelic experiences can alleviate the fear of death, and this effect might be linked to a shift in beliefs about consciousness.

Coming to terms with mortality

Psychedelics are a diverse group of drugs, which includes psilocybin found in “magic mushrooms” and LSD, known for their ability to induce profound shifts in consciousness. These experiences are far removed from our usual state of mind, leading people to describe them as epiphanies or feeling like they’re experiencing the world in a completely new way. This often involves intensified sensations, emotions, and feelings, creating a dramatically altered reality compared to everyday life.

Psychedelic drugs have long intrigued scientists for their potential to improve mental health. Studies suggest psychedelics like psilocybin can promote neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to form new connections and pathways between neurons. Research by psychiatrists at the University of California, Berkeley suggests that psychedelics can have a transformative effect on patients grappling with addiction, depression, and post-traumatic stress

One promising area is their ability to alleviate death anxiety—a deep fear of mortality. Previous studies hinted at this potential, but the exact mechanisms remained elusive.

The study involved 155 participants who had significant psychedelic experiences that impacted their attitudes toward death. These participants, aged 18 and above, provided detailed accounts of their psychedelic use and changes in their death anxiety levels through an online survey. The survey asked about their beliefs and attitudes toward death before and after their psychedelic experiences.

On average, participants reported a notable reduction in death anxiety post-psychedelic experience. However, the effects varied: 81 participants saw a decrease in anxiety, 57 experienced an increase, and 17 noticed no change. This variability shows that while psychedelics can help many, they might not be beneficial for everyone.

One striking result was the correlation between reduced death anxiety and belief in panpsychism—the idea that consciousness is a fundamental quality of all things in the universe, even in inanimate matter. This belief was significantly linked to a decreased fear of death, suggesting that viewing consciousness as universal and enduring could mitigate existential fears. The intensity of mystical experiences during the psychedelic sessions, similar to those experienced at psychedelic retreat centers offering psilocybin mushrooms, was a strong predictor of reduced death anxiety.

Implications and Future Research

This study adds to a growing body of research suggesting that psychedelics can have therapeutic benefits, particularly in reducing existential distress. Previous studies have shown similar effects in patients with terminal illnesses, where psychedelics have helped reduce anxiety and depression related to impending death. The current study expands these findings to a broader population, indicating that even healthy individuals can experience reduced death anxiety through altered metaphysical beliefs induced by psychedelics.

The researchers suggest that these changes in belief systems might offer a new avenue for psychological therapies aimed at reducing death anxiety. By fostering a sense of connectedness and transcending physicalist views of consciousness, psychedelics could help individuals reframe their understanding of death and alleviate related anxieties.

Fear of death is normal, however, some patients experience more intense feelings of fear and anxiety over it than most people — so much so that it may interfere with their daily lives. This is a psychiatric condition known as thanatophobia that can cause panic attacks, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. These findings suggest that psychedelic-assisted therapy in a safe setting may help treat thanatophobia.

While the findings are promising, the study has some limitations. The retrospective nature of the research means participants’ memories could be biased. Additionally, the cross-sectional design prevents establishing a direct cause-and-effect relationship between psychedelic use, belief changes, and reduced death anxiety.

Future studies should explore the long-term effects of these belief changes and their potential therapeutic applications in clinical settings. Additionally, understanding the specific components of mystical experiences that contribute to these changes could help refine psychedelic-assisted therapies.

“We are working on a few questions,” study author Sam Moreton, an associate lecturer at the University of Wollongong, told PsyPost. “There is good evidence that psychedelic experiences can change attitudes towards death but several questions remain: How often do psychedelic experiences change attitudes towards death? How big an effect do they have? How enduring are the effects? Are different psychedelics ‘better’ than others for reducing death anxiety? How often do psychedelics cause worsening of death anxiety? What aspects of the experience (e.g. mystical experience) might be important for changes in death anxiety?”

In summary, this study highlights the potential of psychedelics to reduce death anxiety by altering metaphysical beliefs, particularly panpsychism. While more research is needed to understand these effects fully, the findings open new avenues for using psychedelics to help individuals cope with existential fears.

The findings appeared in the journal Death Studies.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!