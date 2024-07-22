Facebook

Credit: BAE Systems.

The UK, Italy, and Japan have revealed a new concept for their jointly developed next-generation fighter jet, part of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). Unveiled at the Farnborough International Airshow running this week in the UK, the new model presents an enhanced design with a larger delta wingspan and improved aerodynamics compared to earlier iterations.

The sixth-generation fighter aims to become one of the most advanced combat aircraft by 2035.

A New Era of Aerial Combat

Credit: BAE Systems.

Fifth-generation fighters, such as the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, are renowned for their stealth capabilities. These aircraft are designed to evade radar detection through features like internal weapons bays and radar-absorbing materials. These advanced fighters are also equipped with highly advanced avionics and sensors that offer superior situational awareness.

The GCAP fighter jet, also known as Tempest, is the next iteration in aerial warfare, which takes these principles to the next level. This means more stealth and better avionics tech for an extra tactical edge on the battlefield.

According to Britain-based BAE Systems, the aircraft will feature an intelligent weapons system, a software-driven interactive cockpit, integrated sensors, and a next-generation radar capable of processing 10,000 times more data than current systems.

A significant feature is the new Rolls-Royce jet engine, boasting a tenfold increase in electrical power output compared to current models. This engine can power directed energy weapons, including lasers, and integrates an electrical starter generator within the engine core, optimizing space and eliminating the need for a conventional gearbox. And the jet’s exhaust system is supposed to generate a lower heat signature and reduced radar visibility than today’s state-of-the-art.

Tempest features an augmented reality cockpit with minimal physical controls, where virtual instruments are projected onto the pilot’s visor. Of course, this wouldn’t be a sixth-gen fighter without some artificial intelligence. Its advanced AI system is supposed to learn from the pilot’s maneuvers.

Advanced Technology and Potential Challenges

In all likelihood, if it ever flies, Tempest will be capable of autonomous flight, freeing the pilot’s mental resources for more important tasks for mission success. Alternatively, Tempest could be completely self-flown without any human pilot in the cockpit, acting as a very expensive and advanced drone. A crucial addition is Tempest’s expected capability of networking with other aircraft, including swarms of drones.

The concept model, unveiled just 18 months after Japan merged its project with the Anglo-Italian effort, is still in its very early stages of development.

“In the 18 months since the launch of the Global Combat Air Programme, we’ve been working closely with our industrial partners in Italy and Japan under the collaboration agreement, and also with the three governments, to understand and align requirements for a next generation combat aircraft,” said Herman Claesen, Managing Director, Future Combat Air Systems, BAE Systems. “The new model, unveiled at Farnborough International Airshow, shows notable progress in the design and concepting of this future fighter jet. We’ll continue to test and evolve the design, as we move closer towards the next phase of the program.”

Credit: BAE Systems.

While the Tempest project shows great promise, its future remains uncertain. The development phase is fraught with challenges typical of large-scale defense projects, including budget constraints and shifting political landscapes. Work on the F-35 Lightning II, for instance, began in the early 1990s, as part of the United States’ Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program, which aimed to produce a versatile, multi-role aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. The F-35’s first flight occurred in 2006, but it was not until 2015 that the Marine Corps declared the F-35B operational, followed by the Air Force’s F-35A in 2016 and the Navy’s F-35C in 2019. This represented a span of almost 20 years from the start of the program to its initial operational capability.

Recent discussions about the UK government potentially reviewing defense spending represent just one of the many problems that may set back the program’s outlook.

“We know programmes such as GCAP are expensive programmes, which is why working in partnership with like minded allies like Japan and Italy is so important because there you’re able to share the cost and share the capabilities across multiple like minded allies,” Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems told Sky News. “And we’ve got a very strong partnership, which is really driving this programme forward.”

The Tempest is part of a broader trend in next-generation fighter development, with several countries, including the US, pursuing their own advanced aircraft projects like the F/A-XX and NGAD fighters. France, Germany, and Spain are working on a separate sixth-generation fighter project, though it is reportedly behind schedule, with a projected service entry date of 2040 or later. This delay has sparked speculation about Germany potentially joining the Tempest program. Sweden and Saudi Arabia have also expressed interest in joining the GCAP project.

