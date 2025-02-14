Facebook

Credit: Nathan Pili.

In the skies of the Jurassic period, pterosaurs soared with wingspans stretching up to 10 meters — longer than a school bus. These ancient reptiles, the first vertebrates to achieve powered flight, faced a daunting engineering challenge. How do you stay aloft with such enormous wings supported by a single elongated finger?

Now, scientists have discovered that the secrets to their success lie hidden in the microscopic architecture of their bones — secrets that could inspire a new generation of aircraft design.

A Prehistoric Blueprint Hidden in Bone

Using X-ray imaging at an unprecedented resolution of 0.002 millimeters, researchers from The University of Manchester in the UK have uncovered a complex network of tiny canals and pores within pterosaur bones. These structures, which once channeled nutrients and supported growth, also provided protection against fractures.

Taking hints from these intricate networks of canals and pores, the scientists in Britain now believe these ancient adaptations could lead to lighter, stronger materials for modern aviation — and perhaps even self-healing components.

“We are so excited to find and map these microscopic interlocking structures in pterosaur bones,” said Nathan Pili, the study’s lead author and a PhD student at The University of Manchester. “We hope one day we can use them to reduce the weight of aircraft materials, thereby reducing fuel consumption and potentially making planes safer.”

An illustration of two pterosaurs (Skiphosoura bavarica) in flight shows how the reptiles might have appeared in Jurassic skies. Credit: Gabriel Ugueto.

By deflecting cracks and preventing microfractures, the bone’s intricate design ensured both strength and lightness—a combination that engineers have long sought to replicate.

“This is an incredible field of research, especially when working at the microscopic scale,” Pili added. “Of all the species that have ever lived, most are extinct, though many died out due to rapid environmental changes rather than ‘poor design.’ These findings are pushing our team to generate even higher-resolution scans of additional extinct species. Who knows what hidden solutions we might find!”

Ancient Designs for Modern Technology

The team believes that advancements in metal 3D printing could soon turn these ancient designs into reality. By looking back hundreds of millions of years, they are not only uncovering the secrets of prehistoric life but also paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future.

“There are over four billion years of experimental design that were a function of Darwinian natural selection,” said senior author Professor Phil Manning, a paleontologist at The University of Manchester and Director of Science at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

“These natural solutions are beautifully reflected by the same iterative processes used by engineers to refine materials. It is highly likely that among the billions of permutations of life on Earth, unique engineering solutions have evolved but were lost to the sands of time.”

The findings appeared in the journal Scientific Reports.



