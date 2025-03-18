Facebook

The USAF’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft concepts, the YFQ-42A (bottom) and the YFQ-44A. Photo: US Air Force.



For the first time in its history, the U.S. Air Force has designated two prototype drones as unmanned fighter aircraft, marking a new era in aerial warfare. The YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A, developed by General Atomics and Anduril, respectively, are the harbingers of a new chapter in military strategy, one where human pilots are no longer the sole aces in the skies.

These drones, part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, are designed to fly alongside manned fifth- and sixth-generation fighters like the F-35. Affectionately called “loyal wingmen, the drones are supposed to augment the human-piloted jets in missions ranging from offensive strikes to intelligence gathering. The Air Force plans to field the first increment of these systems before the end of the decade, with prototypes expected to take their first flights this summer. At least 1,000 fighter drones will be acquired.

The Rise of the Loyal Wingman

The “Y” in YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A indicate their prototype status, while “FQ” designates them as unmanned fighter aircraft. The numbers 42 and 44 place them in the lineage of fighter aircraft, following the F-35, while the “A” denotes the first variant of their design.

This nomenclature may seem trivial but it underscores a subtle significant shift in how the Air Force will likely structure its fleet going forward. Unlike previous drones like the MQ-1 Predator or MQ-9 Reaper, which were designed for surveillance and limited combat roles, these new drones will have the complete capabilities of any jet fighter, including air-to-air combat.

“The designation is evidence of the program’s progress,” said Jason Levin, Anduril’s Senior Vice President of Engineering. “We continue to work tirelessly to deliver a capability that will expand the United States’ ability to project combat airpower.”

The CCA program is part of the Air Force’s broader Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative, which aims to maintain U.S. superiority in the skies amid growing competition from adversaries like China. The US Air Force is currently developing a sixth-generation fighter jet under this program, which it expects to field around 2030.

Joining these next-gen jets will be the “Loyal Wingmen”. Imagine swarms of these highly capable fighter drones that fly autonomously but are still coordinated in some capacity by the “mothership”.

Equipped with artificial intelligence, they can perform tasks like target identification, missile deployment, and even autonomous decision-making in contested environments. For example, a single F-35 pilot could control multiple drones, effectively multiplying their firepower and creating a more formidable force.

The challenges involved aren’t trivial though. How will pilots manage multiple drones without becoming overwhelmed? How will these autonomous systems perform in the chaos of battle, especially if communications are disrupted? These are questions the Air Force is still grappling with as it moves forward. As always, the ultimate test is by fire.

A Cautious Approach

The Air Force is taking things slowly. The initial batch of 100–150 drones will have modest capabilities compared to their ultimate ambitions. They will not be supersonic or equipped with advanced radars, and their stealth features may be limited.

But even these early models could significantly enhance combat effectiveness. For instance, a drone carrying two long-range AIM-120 missiles could provide additional firepower while presenting enemy forces with multiple threats to track and engage.

“These aircraft represent an unrivaled history of capable, dependable uncrewed platforms that meet the needs of America’s warfighters and point the way to a significant new era for airpower,” said David Alexander, President of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

As the Air Force prepares for the first flights of the YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A this summer, the broader implications of this technology will become clearer.