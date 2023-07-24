Oat milk has become one of people's favorite alternatives to dairy. Its taste and texture make it an excellent replacement, particularly in tea, coffee, or cereal. But is oat milk good for you?

The short answer is 'yes'. Oat has a lot of health benefits like fibers, vitamins, and antioxidants. It also doesn't have some of the downsides associated with cow milk. But it's not that straightforward: oat milk also has less protein than cow milk.

Image credits: Daria Nepriakhina.

What is Oat Milk?

Oat milk is a plant-based milk alternative made by soaking, blending, and straining oats with water. This process results in a creamy, slightly sweet liquid that many people enjoy as a substitute for cow's milk. The fact that it comes from a well-known plant that rarely causes any allergies has made it an instant favorite.

Oat milk has seen a significant rise in popularity in recent years, making its way into cafes and grocery stores worldwide. Of course, it's not "milk" per se, but rather a drink made from oats. Other products, like kefir or yogurt, can also be made from oat.

To make oat milk, you start by soaking rolled or steel-cut oats in water for about 20 minutes. Next, blend the soaked oats with water until you reach a smooth consistency. Finally, strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine mesh strainer to separate the liquid from the oat pulp. Of course, this is just the DIY option -- when it's made on a wide scale, oat milk production is quite different.

Oat Milk Varieties

There are different varieties of oat milk available in the market, including:

Unsweetened: This type contains no added sugars, making it a good option for those watching their sugar intake.

Sweetened: Sweetened oat milk has added sugars or sweeteners, giving it a more pronounced sweetness.

Flavored: Oat milk can also be flavored with ingredients like cocoa, vanilla, or fruit extracts.

All these have different health profiles. In particular, there's a big difference between sweetened and unsweetened oat milk. The sweetened one may be tastier (which is debatable), but it's definitely not as healthy for you. Here, we'll be focusing on unsweetened oat milk as a reference.

How healthy is oat milk

Oat milk offers numerous health benefits, making it a good choice for many people. But it's important to note that the nutritional content of oat milk may vary depending on the brand and the specific ingredients used. We're talking about one product, but there's dozens and dozens of options on the market, each with its own variations. We'll try to analyze the 'average' of oat milk, but keep in mind that products may be wildly different.

Here are some of the key nutrients and health benefits you'll find in oat milk:

Nutrient Profile

Calories : Oat milk contains roughly 120-140 calories per cup. This is more calorie-dense than other plant-based milk alternatives like almond or soy milk. However, it's still lower in calories than whole cow's milk.

: Oat milk contains roughly 120-140 calories per cup. This is more calorie-dense than other plant-based milk alternatives like almond or soy milk. However, it's still lower in calories than whole cow's milk. Protein : Oat milk provides about 2-4 grams of protein per cup. While this is less than cow's milk, which has around 8 grams of protein, it's still a good source of protein for plant-based milk. It's not much, but it's something.

: Oat milk provides about 2-4 grams of protein per cup. While this is less than cow's milk, which has around 8 grams of protein, it's still a good source of protein for plant-based milk. It's not much, but it's something. Fiber : One of the standout features of oat milk is its fiber content. With 2-4 grams of fiber per cup, oat milk can help support digestion and heart health. Most people aren't getting enough fiber in their diet.

: One of the standout features of oat milk is its fiber content. With 2-4 grams of fiber per cup, oat milk can help support digestion and heart health. Most people aren't getting enough fiber in their diet. Fat: Oat milk is low in fat, with about 5 grams per cup. Most of the fat in oat milk is unsaturated, which is considered heart-healthy.

Overall, oat milk has a pretty light nutritional profile, with a moderate amount of calories, protein, and good in fiber and healthy fats.

Oat milk is a favorite addition in coffee. Image credits: Irene Kredenets.

Vitamins and Minerals

Oats naturally contain many vitamins and minerals your body needs. This includes vitamin B, thiamin, folate, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, and copper. These nutrients are passed to oat milk, nothing is lost during the process.

Additionally, oat milk is often fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, including:

Calcium : Fortified oat milk typically contains as much or more calcium as cow's milk, making it a good source of this bone-strengthening mineral.

: Fortified oat milk typically contains as much or more calcium as cow's milk, making it a good source of this bone-strengthening mineral. Vitamin D : This essential vitamin aids in calcium absorption and supports immune function. Fortified oat milk can be a valuable source of vitamin D, especially for those with limited sun exposure or dietary sources.

: This essential vitamin aids in calcium absorption and supports immune function. Fortified oat milk can be a valuable source of vitamin D, especially for those with limited sun exposure or dietary sources. B Vitamins: Oats are naturally rich in B vitamins, including thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin, which support energy production and overall health.

Health Benefits

Heart Health: Oats contain beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber that has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. By choosing oat milk, you'll benefit from these heart-healthy properties.

"It is concluded that oat milk can be used as an alternative to other milk drinks by subjects who would benefit from reduced LDL cholesterol values," the authors of a research study noted in 1998. However, other studies suggested that more research is required on this matter.

Digestive Health : The fiber content in oat milk can help promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation. Additionally, oat milk is naturally low in lactose, making it easier to digest for those with lactose intolerance.

: The fiber content in oat milk can help promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation. Additionally, oat milk is naturally low in lactose, making it easier to digest for those with lactose intolerance. Blood Sugar Regulation: The soluble fiber in oat milk can help slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, contributing to better blood sugar control. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

Is Oat Milk Healthier Than Regular Milk?

There's no straightforward answer to this one. Oat milk has its advantages, but it doesn't fare as well as cow's milk in all areas. Here's what you should consider:

Calories : Oat milk is lower in calories than whole cow's milk but higher than skim milk. If you're watching your calorie intake, you might prefer oat milk over whole cow's milk.

: Oat milk is lower in calories than whole cow's milk but higher than skim milk. If you're watching your calorie intake, you might prefer oat milk over whole cow's milk. Protein : Cow's milk has more protein per serving than oat milk. If you rely on milk as a primary protein source, cow's milk may be a better option.

: Cow's milk has more protein per serving than oat milk. If you rely on milk as a primary protein source, cow's milk may be a better option. Fiber : Oat milk contains more fiber than cow's milk, which can benefit digestion and heart health.

: Oat milk contains more fiber than cow's milk, which can benefit digestion and heart health. Fat : Oat milk has less fat than whole cow's milk, but more than skim milk. The fat in oat milk is predominantly unsaturated, which is considered healthier than the saturated fat found in cow's milk.

: Oat milk has less fat than whole cow's milk, but more than skim milk. The fat in oat milk is predominantly unsaturated, which is considered healthier than the saturated fat found in cow's milk. Vitamins and Minerals: Both oat milk and cow's milk can be good sources of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and B vitamins, especially when fortified.

In summary, whether oat milk is healthier than regular milk depends on your individual needs and preferences. Oat milk can be a nutritious and delicious alternative for those seeking a plant-based option or those with lactose intolerance.

Is Oat Milk Vegan?

Yes, oat milk is vegan as it is derived from plant sources. Oats are combined with water to create a dairy-free milk alternative, making it suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and those with lactose intolerance or milk allergies.

It's essential to read labels, as some oat milk brands may include additives or flavorings derived from animal sources. However, most commercially available oat milk is vegan-friendly.

Is Oat Milk Good for Weight Loss?

Oat milk can be a good choice for weight loss if consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Here are some factors to consider when incorporating oat milk into your weight loss plan:

Calorie Content : Oat milk is lower in calories than whole cow's milk, but higher than some other plant-based milk alternatives like almond milk. Choose unsweetened varieties to minimize calorie intake.

: Oat milk is lower in calories than whole cow's milk, but higher than some other plant-based milk alternatives like almond milk. Choose unsweetened varieties to minimize calorie intake. Fiber : The fiber in oat milk can help promote a feeling of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie consumption.

: The fiber in oat milk can help promote a feeling of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie consumption. Nutrient Density: Oat milk is nutrient-dense, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and heart-healthy fats. Including nutrient-rich foods like oat milk in your diet can help support weight loss by providing the necessary nutrients for overall health and well-being.

While oat milk can be a beneficial addition to a weight loss plan, it's important to remember that no single food or beverage will lead to weight loss on its own. Incorporate oat milk as part of a balanced diet and exercise regimen for the best results.

Is Oat Milk Good for Diabetics?

Oat milk can be a good option for individuals with diabetes due to its low glycemic index and fiber content. The soluble fiber in oat milk helps slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, which can contribute to better blood sugar control.

Here in particular, it's essential to choose unsweetened varieties of oat milk, as sweetened versions can contain added sugars that may spike blood sugar levels. Additionally, you should monitor your overall carbohydrate intake, as oat milk does contain some carbs, which can impact blood sugar levels when consumed in large amounts.

When consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet, oat milk can be a beneficial addition to a diabetic meal plan.

Conclusion: Oat Milk Is Almost Always Good for You

In conclusion, oat milk is a nutritious and versatile plant-based milk alternative that can be beneficial for most people. With its heart-healthy properties, high fiber content, and low lactose levels, oat milk can be an excellent choice for those seeking a dairy-free option or a more environmentally friendly alternative to cow's milk.

Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or simply looking for a nutritious beverage to include in your diet, oat milk has a lot to offer. Just remember to choose unsweetened and minimally processed varieties for the best nutritional value, and enjoy oat milk as part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Just make sure you go for the unsweetened one.