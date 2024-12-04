Facebook

Image adapted from NASA and ESA.

Pluto was identified in 1930, but by 1994, it was still little more than a blurry pixelated smudge on astronomers’ screens. Today, we marvel at its icy plains, towering mountains, and stunningly detailed landscapes.

In 1994, astronomers using the Hubble Telescope provided an important close-up view of Pluto. Hubble captured what was, at the time, the most detailed image of the dwarf planet. The result? A patchy, pixelated sphere just 12 pixels wide.

Even from these images, Pluto seemed pretty intriguing. The light and dark pixels seemed to suggest geological or atmospheric activity. Still, Pluto’s secrets remained locked behind a veil of indistinct pixels.

By 1996, further refinements to Hubble’s imaging capabilities offered slightly improved images of Pluto. Using advanced processing techniques, astronomers created maps showing variations in surface brightness with more clarity. These efforts confirmed the existence of polar caps and suggested seasonal changes as Pluto moved through its 248-year orbit.

Scientists’ suspicions that Pluto was an active place seemed to be confirmed. The images revealed around a dozen distinctive feature, including a ragged northern polar cap and a dark strip, as well as a bunch of dark spots of unknown origin. Although still far from the high-resolution images we enjoy today, these enhanced maps gave astronomers a better understanding of the complexity of Pluto’s surface.

“These results and the maps we constructed from them are much better than I ever hoped for,” said Dr. Buie. “It’s fantastic. Hubble has brought Pluto from a fuzzy, distant dot of light, to a world which we can begin to map, and watch for surface changes. Hubble’s view of tiny, distant Pluto is reminiscent of looking at Mars through a small telescope,” said Dr. Alan Stern of Southwest Research Institute’s Boulder, Colorado research office, at the time.

More progress came around 2002, also thanks to Hubble’s Faint Object Camera. Using this updated instrument, scientists produced even more detailed maps of Pluto. While still low resolution, the map represented a composite of hundreds of images. For the first time, scientists could see surface features with enough definition to identify potential craters, frost-covered regions, and broad zones of varying reflectivity.

Despite the incremental progress, Pluto’s true nature remained elusive. Then, of course, came the New Horizons mission.

New Horizons Unveils Pluto’s True Face

Pluto’s polar area. Image credits: NASA/ESA.

The watershed moment in Pluto’s exploration came in July 2015, when NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew by the dwarf planet. After a nine-year journey covering over 3 billion miles, New Horizons delivered a treasure trove of data and images that forever changed our understanding of Pluto.

The first high-resolution images showed an alien world that defied expectations. Instead of a barren ice ball, Pluto featured vast plains of nitrogen ice, jagged mountains made of water ice, and intricate networks of frozen canyons. Its heart-shaped region, informally called Tombaugh Regio, became an instant icon.

New Horizons revealed astonishing geological activity. Sputnik Planitia, a nitrogen-ice plain within Tombaugh Regio, showed evidence of convection cells powered by heat from Pluto’s interior. Elsewhere, scientists identified cryovolcanoes, suggesting that subsurface oceans might still exist beneath the frozen crust. The level of detail was staggering: individual craters, ridges, and valleys were visible for the first time.

The spacecraft also captured breathtaking images of Pluto’s hazy atmosphere. As sunlight filtered through its thin layers of nitrogen and methane, New Horizons recorded ethereal blue hazes that encircled the planet. These images redefined our understanding of atmospheric processes on small, cold worlds.

Our understanding of Pluto expanded tremendously. Telescopes can get you a long way, but sending a space mission there offers much better data.

But what about that colored red/blue photo of Pluto?

Usually, when you see images comparing our view of Pluto, they usually end with this image:

Image credits: NASA/ESA.

This image was taken with the Ralph instrument onboard New Horizons and is essentially an infrared version of Pluto. Pluto isn’t really blue and red — at least not to the human eye. Instead, we chose to present the “real” color image

Pluto (and Charon) really are stunning

It’s not just Pluto, New Horizons also snapped some stunning images of Pluto’s satellite, Charon.

Charon is Pluto’s moon. About half of Pluto’s size, Charon is the largest known satellite relative to its parent body, but it’s still small and far away. Turns out, Charon is also an active, dynamic place. Just look at what it looks like:

Color-enhanced image of Charon. Image credits: NASA/ESA.

As if all that wasn’t enough, New Horizons even found signs of liquid ice on Pluto. Apparently, Pluto has an ocean of liquid water as well, surrounded by a thick layer of 40-80 km of ice.

Signs of water ice on the surface of Pluto. Image credits: NASA / ESA.

The progression from the pixelated images of the 1990s to the stunning landscapes of 2015 is a testament to the rapid evolution of imaging technology. Each step forward, from Hubble’s initial observations to New Horizons’ flyby, relied on advances in optics, sensors, and computational power.

While New Horizons provided unprecedented detail, it only scratched the surface. There’s much more we still need to understand about the nether regions of our solar system, particularly as bodies like Pluto seem more and more likely to harbor oceans of water beneath a frozen surface.

In the meantime, researchers continue to mine the New Horizons data for insights. Each new discovery reinforces the idea that Pluto is not an endpoint but a gateway to understanding the outer reaches of our solar system.

