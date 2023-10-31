Most exercise forms are predominantly safe, even those perceived as high-risk like road cycling, a recent study from England and Wales reveals. Although it’s crucial not to overlook potential dangers, the research emphasizes the benefits of fitness activities far outweigh the risks.

Equestrian sports are some of the most injury-prone. Credit: Pixabay.

Researchers sought to detail and measure the risk of trauma resulting from sports or other physical activities in the UK. They gathered data from hospitals across the nation where individuals had presented with significant injuries after participating in sports or exercise. From 2012 to 2017, they cataloged a total of 11,702 injuries.

“This work demonstrates that engaging in fitness activities is overwhelmingly a safe and beneficial pursuit,” Sean Williams, study author, said in a news release. “While no physical activity is entirely without risk, the chance of serious injury is exceedingly low when compared to the myriad health and wellness advantages gained from staying active.”

The study analyzed 61 diverse sports and physical activities, offering a comparative estimate of risks. Expectedly, activities like running and golf showed the least likelihood of injuries, with running causing only 0.70 injuries for every 100,000 participants annually.

Among popular sports, football had the highest injury rate at 6.56 injuries per 100,000 participants yearly, though this is still a low number. Motorsports, equestrian activities, and gliding emerged as the most hazardous. For instance, motorsports reported a staggering 532 injuries per 100,000 participants annually.

Activities Overall Incidence Male Incidence Female Incidence Motorsports (112,153 participants) 532.31 (491.28 to 576.77) 506.30 (465.88 to 550.22) Data not provided Equestrian (1,828,913 participants) 235.28 (228.35 to 242.41) 292.79 (272.80 to 314.25) 223.87 (216.61 to 231.37) Gliding/Paragliding/Hang Gliding (56,077 participants) 190.81 (157.87 to 230.62) Data not provided Data not provided Skateboarding (400,121 participants) 41.99 (36.09 to 48.84) 48.10 (40.94 to 56.51) 19.69 (12.70 to 30.52) Ice Skating (355,983 participants) 31.74 (26.40 to 38.17) 34.93 (26.62 to 45.84) 29.32 (22.81 to 37.68) Rugby Union and League (1,959,355 participants) 25.01 (22.89 to 27.32) 28.14 (25.68 to 30.82) 8.88 (6.13 to 12.86) Water-skiing (94,560 participants) 22.21 (14.48 to 34.06) Data not provided Data not provided Roller-skating/Inline Skating/Rollerblading (266,885 participants) 22.11 (17.13 to 28.53) 26.78 (18.72 to 38.30) 16.37 (11.38 to 23.56) Snowsport (1,542,641 participants) 21.98 (19.76 to 24.44) 23.71 (20.78 to 27.05) 2.30 (1.36 to 3.88) Sledding, Luge, Tobogganing (all) (140,191 participants) 19.97 (13.79 to 28.93) Data not provided 14.95 (9.01 to 24.79) Abseiling (56,077 participants) 16.05 (8.35 to 30.85) Data not provided Data not provided Gymnastics (including trampolining) (1,830,547 participants) 14.91 (13.25 to 16.47) 25.87 (18.72 to 38.30) 8.24 (6.73 to 10.08) Climbing and Bouldering (1,962,678 participants) 14.67 (13.07 to 16.47) 17.44 (15.31 to 19.86) 9.25 (7.20 to 11.89) Sledding, Luge, Tobogganing (excluding hills and parks) (140,191 participants) 13.59 (8.67 to 21.30) Data not provided Data not provided Obstacle Course (e.g., Tough Mudder) (99,827 participants) 12.02 (6.83 to 21.17) Data not provided Data not provided Table: Annual participation, overall injury incidence and injury incidence for the 6-year study period by sex for the 15 highest overall incidence sports and physical activities for individuals aged 16 and over.

Male participants experienced higher injury rates (6.4 per 100,000 annually) than females (3.3 per 100,000 annually). The age groups most at risk were those between 16-24 and 45-54.

“This emphasizes the importance of injury management during the acute phase,” the researchers wrote.

Activities Participation (%) Overall Injury Incidence Male Injury Incidence Female Injury Incidence Walking 59.05% 0.02 0.04 0.02 Cycling 16.98% 2.81 4.04 0.71 Running 15.32% 0.70 0.80 0.58 Fitness class 14.33% 0.10 0.08 0.11 Gym session 12.76% 0.23 0.21 0.25 Swimming 10.37% 0.66 1.04 0.36 Exercise machines 8.59% 0.11 0.13 0.09 Weights session 5.13% 0.19 0.23 0.12 Football 4.76% 6.56 6.92 2.98 Golf 2.14% 1.25 1.26 1.18 Badminton 1.92% 0.82 0.61 1.13 Tennis 1.83% 1.42 1.19 1.77 Boxing 1.65% 1.59 Data not available Data not available Rowing 1.48% Data not available Data not available Data not available Table tennis 0.95% 1.28 0.8 2.41 The overall injury incidence and incidence by sex for the 15 highest participation sports and physical activities in individuals aged 16 and above.

Though rare, sport-related injuries are on the rise

While most sports remain largely safe, global data indicates a rising trend in sports-related injuries. For instance, Victoria, Australia saw a 24% jump in sports injuries requiring hospital care from 2004 to 2010. Another report indicates a 500% spike in severe motorsport accidents between 2010 and 2015.

“When I looked at the injuries recorded in 2012 – the year the study started – it was clear that the risks were considerably lower than they were in later years of the study,” Madi Davis, study author, said in a news release. “It’s important that any increases in burden are responded to, and that this data is used to make activities safer.”

The research team hopes their study will lead to a national injury registry equipped with real-time data analysis. Such a system could standardize injury documentation and quickly identify concerning patterns.

A success story of such a registry includes the UK’s trampoline safety initiative. With garden trampoline sales booming — reaching up to 250,000 units by 2014 — injuries also spiked. In response, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents issued safety guidelines and collaborated with manufacturers to enhance trampoline safety.

The study was published in the journal Injury Prevention.